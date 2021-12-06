U23s Host Charlton
Monday, 6th Dec 2021 11:20
Town’s U23s are in action behind closed doors against Charlton Athletic at Playford Road this afternoon.
The young Blues, who are coached by Kieron Dyer, are currently third in Professional Development League Two South with the Addicks sixth, although having played two fewer matches.
Photo: Matchday Images
