Norwood Starts For U23s

Monday, 6th Dec 2021 12:17 Striker James Norwood again starts for Town’s U23s this afternoon as they host Charlton behind closed doors at Playford Road. Norwood, who has been training with Kieron Dyer’s squad and is set to be made available in January, scored in last week’s 4-1 win at Watford. A notable absentee from this afternoon's squad is midfielder Cameron Humphreys, who impressed when he came off the bench in the latter stages of the 0-0 FA Cup draw with Barrow at the weekend. The 18-year-old, who is yet to make his league debut, could well be included in the first-team squad which travels to the Valley tomorrow. U23s: Bort, Agbaje, Stewart, Armin, Smith, Alexander, Healy, Chirewa, Ward, Siziba, Norwood. Subs: White, Bradshaw, Manly, Morris, Bello.

Photo: Matchday Images



PositivelyPortman added 12:34 - Dec 6

Good. A nice little first half run out today, and then ready for the weekend and a twin attack with Bonne or Pig. 2

Reuserscurtains added 12:37 - Dec 6

Worst bloke at the club. Tweets how bad the club is with the ‘hands are tied’ comment (because he was transfer listed). Then goes and makes a big thing about seeing his little fellow reject mates at Colchester, yesterday.

New striker is required, as I feared in pre season. 1

dirtydingusmagee added 13:18 - Dec 6

yep Reuser he is a bad apple , needs to be gone . 1

