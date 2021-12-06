Norwood Starts For U23s
Monday, 6th Dec 2021 12:17
Striker James Norwood again starts for Town’s U23s this afternoon as they host Charlton behind closed doors at Playford Road.
Norwood, who has been training with Kieron Dyer’s squad and is set to be made available in January, scored in last week’s 4-1 win at Watford.
A notable absentee from this afternoon's squad is midfielder Cameron Humphreys, who impressed when he came off the bench in the latter stages of the 0-0 FA Cup draw with Barrow at the weekend.
The 18-year-old, who is yet to make his league debut, could well be included in the first-team squad which travels to the Valley tomorrow.
U23s: Bort, Agbaje, Stewart, Armin, Smith, Alexander, Healy, Chirewa, Ward, Siziba, Norwood. Subs: White, Bradshaw, Manly, Morris, Bello.
Photo: Matchday Images
