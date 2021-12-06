Ashton: There Was a Concern From the Board on Performances and Results

Monday, 6th Dec 2021 14:16 Town CEO Mark Ashton spoke to TWTD’s Phil Ham this lunchtime and told him Paul Cook's position had been something the board had been discussing in the week prior to his sacking on Saturday. Cook, 54, was relieved of his duties on Saturday evening following the 0-0 FA Cup draw with League Two Barrow at Portman Road after nine months at the club. Ashton says it was something the board - the CEO and chairman Mike O’Leary in the UK and US investors Brett Johnson, Mark Detmer and Berke Bakay, known as the Three Lions, and Ed Schwartz from investment firm ORG - had been discussing in the week leading up to the Barrow tie. “We’ve been talking to the board over the last week,” Ashton said, explaining the decision and why it came when it did. “There was a concern from the board on performances and results, particularly over the last month. “I think the one thing the board were clear on is that the season’s not dead. We’re seven points outside the play-offs, we’ve got a January transfer window coming upon us very, very quickly. “These are difficult decisions to make and not one that I’ve enjoyed at all. But under those circumstances, with the season much alive, a window ahead of us, the board felt that they wanted to act now and make the decision now, and hence why the timing was when it was.” Cook was appointed by former owner Marcus Evans, might he been given more time had he been named by the current ownership? “No, it’s a fair question to ask, but that’s never been discussed,” Ashton continued. “I think Mike O’Leary said when we first came in, they were asked at that point whether they were happy to accept Paul Cook as manager and 100 per cent they were. “You’ve been around this a while, it’s a results-orientated business. We’ve recruited some of, if not the most, talented squad in League One, but at the moment they’re not performing as the best team in League One. “Pure and simple on results and performance, particularly over the last months, the board, and I have to say unanimously, made the decision to act on Saturday night.” Ashton has previously talked about patience and the project being a long-term thing but he says a point comes when a change should be made, particularly if the board are losing confidence in the manager. “There does, and again it’s a hard decision to make and the timing aspect, it’s a fair question, but all I can say to you is that the board, as ever, will act in what they believe is the best interest of the football club to give the football club the best opportunity in every area moving forward. “Whilst really, really disappointed, they’ve acted decisively and that concluded on Saturday evening.” Asked how Cook took the news, Ashton said: “Two things on this. The first thing is I just want to thank Paul, he’s been fantastic to work with, he’s been honest, high integrity, hard-working. “Let’s be fair to him, he really has identified the problems that this football club still faces and is still going to face for a while as we transition and as we turn this big club round. “And he was as professional as I would have expected him to be. Ultimately disappointed, but very, very, very, very professional.”

Photo: Matchday Images



Please report offensive, libellous or inappropriate posts by using the links provided.



Page:

1



Help added 14:29 - Dec 6

Any truth in the rumour that cookie and a player had a disagreement at Saturday match 0

Barty added 14:31 - Dec 6

The right decision imo. 13 wins from 44 games is poor and unfortunately things were starting to get worse not better. Lets hope the new manager can get the best out of our very good squad. 3

dirtydingusmagee added 14:31 - Dec 6

there you have it the people on here who were happy with Cook and keep having a go at people on here who were not happy, saying they are not fans and should get behind Cook and team . The board / owners were of same mind, and THEY DECIDED enough was enough, and have not been happy for past month . So now you can wind your necks in , . But then again i suppose you know better .[ no names mentioned ] 7

ArnieM added 14:34 - Dec 6

Did anyone else pick up on the comment from Ashton ( near the end of the interview), where he said ….”the board agreed with me ….”



So is Ashton running this Club and calling the shots ? 0

Bazza8564 added 14:36 - Dec 6

Always said the Board knows best and whilst I was a Cook fan, Saturday just felt that it was going to happen. I wish Cook well, i liked him, but the board run the club and we must back their judgement. 2

Europablue added 14:42 - Dec 6

dirtydingusmagee

To be fair there are some people that love the club so much that they want to believe that the incumbent will be successful if only they get enough support. 1

warwickblue added 14:43 - Dec 6

It's refreshing to be able to read sensible, measured and rational statements from Ashton after the endless psycho-babble from Cook before and after each match. I have to say, personally, that I'm pleased that he's gone. He succeeded neither with the squad he inherited nor the one he hand-picked. 3

BossMan added 14:52 - Dec 6

Yep some of the hostile rubbish thrown at those of us that could see really quickly that Cook wasn't going to work out was out of order. I'm not gonna name names as that just keeps the squabbling going but was never any need for all the get out of my club stuff etc etc 1

grow_our_own added 14:59 - Dec 6

I think there's a good, Championship quality team in this squad. The same could also have been said of last season's squad. Cook just couldn't find it in either. I think Cook was guilty of throwing babies out with the bathwater in the summer. Players like Dozzell & Downes would have stayed if they were sold a vision, but Cook wasn't interested. These players are Championship regulars, Dozzell's team is in the playoff positions, could be a Prem player next season. They were sold for political, not football reasons: scapegoat sacrifices to give Cook extra excuses for his own underperformance last season.



But that's not why Cook was sacked. History has repeated, the squad is good enough but the team the manager is selecting is not. I expected the millions that'd been invested meant he'd be given until the end of the season. Surprised, but not really disappointed 1

Suffolkboy added 15:02 - Dec 6

PC was entirely the architect of his own misfortune ; indulged to a great degree he was totally unable to bring the best out of HIS squad ,but the cards were definitely on the table when he vigorously set about failing last year’s group and at times behaved abominably ,finding even then, I suggest, that he was ,when alone, short of the necessary qualities and ability to structure ,guide and motivate or formulate a winning mentality .

Now we move on, hopefully forward ,and hope the team members will feel able and be willing to turn hands to the wheel together and come up with better co-ordination and results !

Seems very certain they couldn’t have a better or more supportive band of followers ,so COYB 0

rgp1 added 15:11 - Dec 6

Well said DDmagee be careful though otherwise you will get the likes of Blues1 on here telling us what fools we all are and that we know nothing about football. 0

Page:

1

You need to login in order to post your comments