We Need to Address the Weaknesses In January - Notes for Charlton Athletic

Monday, 6th Dec 2021 15:00 by TomTheWriter TomTheWriter assesses the mood in the opposition camp as the Blues make the trip to the Valley following the sacking of manager Paul Cook. With the disappointment of the 0-0 FA Cup draw with League Two side Barrow on Saturday and Paul Cook’s subsequent sacking, the Blues look to return to winning ways as they travel to the Valley. Charlton started the season very slowly but have recently picked up their form under the interim management of Johnnie Jackson. So far this season, the Addicks have picked up six wins, five draws and nine defeats from their 20 games and sit four points and four places behind Ipswich in the league table. Last year, Jayden Stockley was a winter revelation, Chuks Aneke was the ultimate super sub with Ben Amos showing his class in goal. Johnnie Jackson “We don't know where the club might go shopping, nor whether [Johnnie] Jackson can return us to winning ways”, “Give Jackson the job now”, “JJ has instilled a clear identity, [Middlesbrough manager Chris] Wilder was the only available manager I possibly would've overlooked JJ for, but he's obviously off the market now.” After the sacking of Nigel Adkins in October, Jackson took over the reins on an interim basis as owner Thomas Sandgaard looked for the former’s replacement. “Jackson needs to get through December in one piece and we will see if the transfer committee are able to make some more changes to the squad”, “Jackson has had positive talks with Sandgaard about the manager’s job this week”, “In my honest opinion, JJ/Jason Euell have done enough to justify the gig on a permanent basis and would rather two young, hungry club men at the helm as opposed to another botched [technical director Ged] Roddy jobs for the boys special.” However, since taking over on a short-term basis, Jackson has overseen a very strong few months as the caretaker-boss. In the seven league games since his arrival, Jackson has only picked up one defeat, winning four of the games to guide them away from the relegation zone. Goal Difference “A bit of a sickener but we know what is needed next season now and that starts with a summer clear-out”, “There must be some hope for next season, after all to miss out on the play-offs on goal difference with the season we've had”, “We have narrowly missed out on the play-offs, not on promotion, for which we'd have also had to win them. Last season was worse on that side of things.” Last season, Charlton were searching for an immediate route back into the Championship after suffering relegation in the 2019/20 season. They started the season with Lee Bowyer in charge, but finished it with Adkins after the former’s move to Birmingham City. “Not too bothered about missing out as at least we got shot of Bowyer. Starting with Adkins in charge next season as opposed to him gives us a much better chance”, “But as a season of football to remember, it never existed. The players played and the fixtures were fulfilled. But this season had no heartbeat. Without fans, football is nothing”, “Here's to season 2021/22. I've decided I will get a season ticket.” Under Adkins, Charlton huffed and puffed until the end of the season, but narrowly missed out on the play-offs by seven goals, having ended the campaign on the same number of points as Oxford United. The Squad With Adkins overseeing his first summer at the club, he set about building a side to go a step further. Top goalscorer Aneke joined up with Bowyer in the Championship with Birmingham City, with midfielder Andrew Shinnie heading over to the Scottish Premiership and Livingston. Senior man Darren Pratley dropped down to League Two with Leyton Orient, with centre-back Deji Oshilaja swapping the Valley for the Pirelli Stadium. Turkish midfielder Erhun Oztumer returned home with Karagumruk, while talented midfielder Marcus Maddison dropped down the leagues to Spalding United. One further player departed at the end of his loan deal. Compared to the squad which ended the 2020/21 season, eight of the starting XI remain from their 1-0 victory over Hull City, with four of the bench still at the club. Charlton fans have found a few things to be positive about this season. “Their huge strength has been man-management and players trust them and will follow them over the top”, “Strengthens the conclusion that we appear to have become harder to play against and score against”, “It's amazing the change since JJ took over.” On the other hand, they have found a few things to be negative about. “Our strength in depth when injuries and suspensions occur is not strong enough for a club hoping to go up”, “Our set pieces were absolutely shocking”, “Our full-backs are backing off. Cost us two goals, one on each side.” Gateshead 0-2 Charlton Athletic “Job done, professional, second half more control of the game with [Alex] Gilbey and [George] Dobson more involved”, “We were far from convincing and looked poor at times but a win is a win”, “Good enough display to see us go through, my only concern was how a through ball put us in a lot of trouble, we need to sort that out before Ipswich.” “Professional, adequate performance”, “I liked the way Gateshead played, especially in the first half, but even though they are a full-time club, felt they faded in the second”, “A good game to watch not to listen to.” Charlton picked up a strong victory in the FA Cup second round over Gateshead on Friday night with Jayden Stockley netting twice. Charlton Athletic 2-1 Aston Villa U21 “A cup run, at last!”, “Pretty good showing overall, deserved the win, but Villa were always a threat”, “One thing that stood out for me was the work the coaches have put into [Charlie] Kirk. He had a good game, but this is the first time I've actually seen him in a defensive role, in fact probably the first time I've seen him make a tackle! He did well in that role tonight.” “Good to see we are into the next round. I like cup competitions and we should try to go through each round”, “I was a bit worried we rested too many as Villa U21s are quality, but we did well to get the win”, “It will be interesting to see who JJ picks on Friday now.” Jackson changed the fortunes of the club in recent months and did so by changing to a three-at-the-back formation in this victory in the Papa John’s Trophy. Goalkeepers “[Craig] MacGillivray may not be first choice forever”, “I wouldn’t be averse to seeing a change in our keeper today, MacGillivray has been average”, “Is MacGillivray an upgrade on [Ben] Amos?”

Craig MacGillivray Summer signing MacGillivray switched Portsmouth for Charlton Athletic at the end of his contract, with previous keeper Amos moving over to Wigan Athletic. Started the season poorly, but has picked his form back up recently. “My man of the match was Stephen Henderson. Flawless”, “Henderson is a major concern anyone who sees him”, “Henderson had a terrific game and saved us from a nervy ending.” Experienced goalkeeper Henderson, a loanee with the Blues during Mick McCarthy’s time in charge, was also snapped up this summer, after his contract with Crystal Palace came to an end. Has featured in both FA Cup games this season. Defenders “Would imagine [Adam] Matthews is now fit for selection”, “[Chris] Gunter and Matthews are good on the right”, “I suppose the only player you could argue against would be Matthews who is a complete enigma, all season he has been pretty poor and done on the inside on many occasions.” Welsh international Matthews has been with the Addicks since their Championship relegation season and stuck with them. Featured heavily at the beginning of the season, but has been out injured with a calf problem since the end of October. “It's a shame as he is a decent player but if he is unfit for more than half of every season he's a luxury we can't afford”, “Barring a medical and scientific miracle, we should release [Ryan] Inniss in 2022 at the end of his contract”, “Inniss needs to be offloaded. He's never going to be fit.” Snapped up last season, Inniss was a key member of the Charlton side that pushed for promotion in 2020/21. However, he hasn’t played since August and won’t be available on Tuesday. “[Sam] Lavelle said last night that he should be back mid-January”, “The jungle drums are beating that Lavelle is out for at least three months”, “Only downside was watching Lavelle celebrate on the pitch on crutches.” Another summer signing, Lavelle started the campaign as the captain of newly-promoted Morecambe. Made the switch on deadline day, but is out injured until the new year. “[Akin] Famewo is playing every game and delivering”, “He’s not always reliable with ball at feet and doesn’t seem to read the game that well”, “Famewo also looking strong but needs to cut out the dithering on the ball. So strong in the tackle though.” On loan from Norwich City for the second straight season, Famewo has been an ever-present for the Addicks this year. Usually found in the left centre-back spot in Jackson’s new formation. “Doesn’t really put himself about yet”, “Little bit concerned with [Deji] Elewere being exposed one on one too often, we need to stop these balls over the top”, “Elewere’s signature on a long-term deal was vital to his plans.” Breakthrough prospect Elewere has been pushed into the first-team picture due to a high number of defensive injuries at the Valley. Has played their last two and might be in for a start on Tuesday. Ben Purrington “[Ben] Purrington has been an excellent wing-back”, “Purrington not sure if he should go forward or not given their system and is sort of stuck in no man’s land”, “The team set-up will be vital today and getting Purrington up into their box could be crucial.” Another defender picked up during the Addicks’ spell in the Championship, Purrington missed a large number of the games at the beginning of the season, but has been in a rich vein of goalscoring form since his return to the squad, netting four already this season. “Why he kept [Pape] Souare on I agree is a mystery but would presume he doesn’t trust [Charlie] Kirk to do the defensive side. Not that Souare did that well on Saturday in his defensive responsibilities anyway”, “Most telling of all, how did Souare stay on for 90 minutes? Where was plan B?”, “Need a centre-back available so Souare disappears - totally anonymous and delivered nowt.” Adding some much-needed experience to the dressing room, Souare joined the Addicks in September of this season. Has been used sparingly across a few different positions. Full-Back “Why lose confidence in Gunter after one error giving away a pen/one poor game?”, “With all due respect, Gunter didn’t just have one bad game as you quote, he has been consistently poor for us since he signed”, “As for Gunter he comes across to me as a player who is in semi-retirement, not needing a day job anymore but keeping his toe in for the odd performance for his country.” Welsh international Gunter joined Charlton last season as they battled to return to the Championship and has been a highly-favoured defender under both Adkins and Jackson this year. “How an international defender with over 100 caps can get rolled and bullied by a League One centre forward is totally beyond me and it was pretty embarrassing to watch”, “He worked out Gunter couldn’t be trusted playing at the centre of three against physical forwards”, “Gunter is toilet.” Fan perception of Gunter is not overly positive. At 32 years old, some fans are expecting him to be pushed into the background in the near future. Centre-Back “It's the injury to [Jason] Pearce on top of other centre-backs which has cost us - ironic given criticism Pearce receives from some quarters”, “Pearce is captain and very useful in the central position”, “I thought Jason Pearce was excellent today. Man of the match and a real captain’s performance.” Another experienced option in the defence, Pearce was part of the side that won promotion from League One in 2018/19. Currently the club captain. “I don’t see Pearce going having agreed a deal in which he moves onto coaching”, “I never thought I would say it but we so missed Pearce in there both defensively and offensively”, “Pearce, what a warrior and captain and people wanted him out because of his age!” Missed a lot of league games at the beginning of the season, but has come back into the side in the last few months, although has missed the last four games. Midfielders “Think [Sean] Clare and [George] Dobson are getting better every game”, “Two great 90 minutes from Sean Clare”, “Clare and Famewo were both decent tonight, we just lacked presence in between them.” Versatile option Clare arrived at the Valley this summer from Oxford United after spending last season on loan at Burton Albion. Mainly a centre midfielder, he has been covering in defence recently. “We need to send [Harry] Arter back and loan out/pay-off players to create space in the squad”, “Arter will go back as doing nothing”, “With Arter being on loan ending in January, that will have to be considered if he’s not getting much game time.” Addicks academy graduate and one-time Town trialist Arter returned to the side after 12 years away in the summer, on loan from Championship side Nottingham Forest. However, has been used on only six occasions this season. “I don't think he's given a bad performance in any of his appearances this season”, “He’s our top earner as well and, at nearly 37 he hardly ever plays”, “Gunter, Matthews and [Ben] Watson are obvious candidates though their age and, in some cases, wage might result in the same issue.” Experienced midfielder Watson arrived at the Valley last season, along with Gunter. Was used quite heavily at the beginning of the season, but has only been used in cup games for the last month. Alex Gilbey “[Alex] Gilbey kept going and going but looked a bit knackered”, “Why would you leave Gilbey out who is one of our best players?”, “A rejuvenated Gilbey gives the midfield a much more attacking side.” Charlton’s number ten Gilbey switched MK Dons for the Addicks last season, but spent some time on the sidelines due to injury. Missed the early part of this campaign, but has featured in the last 13 league games. “[Albie] Morgan’s assist was class and he was unlucky to only hit the post with his free-kick”, “How many times is Morgan going to get caught out whilst on the ball? He doesn’t seem to have any awareness of opposition when on the ball”, “Morgan must go on loan.” Young midfielder Morgan progressed through the academy in 2018, spending a short spell out on loan from Ebbsfleet Town. Started the first six games of the season, but has been used sparingly since. “Dobson has played a key role in front of the central defenders further restricting opponents”, “Dobson did some good work in midfield”, “Dobson in particular is a revelation.” A rare summer signing in the midfield, Dobson arrived at the Valley from Sunderland after spending last year with AFC Wimbledon. Has been deployed in the deeper holding role recently, and has been a star performer. “[Diallang] Jaiyesimi had been the torturer in chief, constantly finding the space to deliver crosses, equally effectively with both feet”, “Jaiyesimi looked like the first few I games I saw of him when he arrived, we looked threatening but with no real end product for a while”, “Jaiyesimi has been woeful for us.” A late-night signing from Swindon Town on deadline day in January, Jaiyesimi has been in and out of the side for the majority of the season. Has only one goal to his name so far. “Corey Blackett-Taylor gave them something to think about too and maybe it was having the experience of players like Watson that made the difference”, “I just do not see this suiting CBT [Blackett-Taylor] at all, apart from being very quick, not sure what other skillset he has”, “Maybe CBT with a new contract secured can step up.” Picked up on a short-term deal this summer after leaving Tranmere Rovers, but has won himself a longer-term contract with his performances. Also has one goal to his name. Winger “I'm not prepared to write-off Kirk yet. He's still fairly young, just lost his dad, and is trying to settle in a new city, miles from home”, “Kirk showed great touch and team play”, “Kirk is another one who doesn’t fit the system unless he can grow into Lee’s role. I wouldn’t be surprised to see him loaned back to Crewe with the situation reassessed in the summer.” One of the brightest talents in the EFL last season, Kirk has struggled to settle at Charlton since his arrival from Crewe in the summer. “We (the club) have had zero value for money from him so far”, “He had a good game, but this is the first time I've actually seen him in a defensive role, in fact probably the first time I've seen him make a tackle! He did well in that role tonight”, “Who would take Kirk on his current wages?” Has missed a large chunk of the season due to injury and a family bereavement, but recently came back into the squad. Attack “Pep Guardiola couldn’t conjure goals out of [Josh] Davison and [Conor] Washington”, “If Washington was to get injured now then we really are in the smelly stuff”, “Washington was electric in spurts.” Conor Washington Northern Ireland international Washington has been with the Addicks since last season after spending the previous year in Scotland with Hearts. Has five goals to his name in 2021/22. “[Jon] Leko not a striker”, “Leko is clearly a wide player”, “I like Leko too, but he does seem better cutting in from the wings than an out and out striker.” Currently on loan from Birmingham City, Leko has been utilised both out wide and through the middle. Has two goals to his name, but hasn’t started a game since October. “If we could sign [Elliott] Lee on a permanent and get rid of a bit of deadwood to make space for some loans, like a centre-back and a striker that would be good”, “Lee and Gilbey need to get a hold of the game”, “Get him signed, performing well again and again, great player for us.” On loan from Luton Town, Lee spent last season with Oxford United as they finished above the Addicks on goal difference. Three goals for the season, from both the frontline and the midfield. “Think he should go on loan till end of season, nothing to lose, could make him develop into the finished article”, “Josh Davison even looked out of his depth against Gateshead”, “We have a choice of three centre forwards including Davison who has potential but is simply not ready for this level of football.” After spending last season with Forest Green Rovers, Davison returned to the Valley looking to make inroads into their attacking set-up. Has five goals for the season, but isn’t well liked by the supporters. Striker “So need another striker to cover/take pressure off of Stockley”, “Stockley has just said that the players want Jackson, and so do the fans”, “He has all round ability and is a real handful.” Leading striker Stockley joined the club permanently from Preston North End this summer after spending the previous six months on loan. “Stockley our main man, glad he is back”, “I reckon he will have 20 to 25 goals by the end of the season”, “Stockley and Famewo gave as good as they got throughout and set the tone for what was a real battle between two determined and committed sides.” Currently has 14 goals for the season, as he looks to build on a his successful short term spell and take Charlton back into the Championship. Charlton Athletic Fans on ITFC “Sandgaard has done well to wait, well to develop Charlton TV so we can all watch and well to promote the Ipswich game - whatever we might think of the Fill The Valley campaign”, “Perhaps I'm stretching and possibly not a good comparison to make, but we're not far off Ipswich who have [or had at the time of writing] a seasoned manager, squad that's full of proven League One talent and they haven't clicked yet, and hopefully that remains the case as we face them soon”, “Ipswich will be interesting.” Expectation “Fans have high expectations which they expect to be funded by owners and yet they insist that the club they support is ‘theirs’”, “They didn't sign up to be mid-table. If we want to attract and retain talent we need to address the weaknesses in January”, “The recruitment was never hopeless but many of us were convinced that the outcome under Adkins was below par.” Websites The main forum for a Charlton Athletic fan is the Into the Valley forum, a comprehensive and extensive area for all Addicks fans.

Matchday Images and Action Images



Please report offensive, libellous or inappropriate posts by using the links provided.



Page:

1

You need to login in order to post your comments