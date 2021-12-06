Ashton: This is Such an Important Appointment For This Football Club

Monday, 6th Dec 2021 14:30 Blues CEO Mark Ashton says the process of finding a new Town manager will take as long as it takes even if he’d ideally like the new man in place as soon as possible. Town sacked manager Paul Cook on Saturday evening after nine months in charge at Portman Road. Ashton says the Blues will be looking at candidates currently in jobs as well as those out of work at present. “I’m not going to limit us,” Ashton said. “Absolutely. What happens is, I get managers recommended to me, their names sent, in and out of work, coaches in and out of work, from all different leagues. “The reality is that I need to sift through whether those managers actually know that these agents have put them in because you would be amazed, people just randomly put names in trying to make a quid off the back of it. “We have sift through that and do it properly. We’ll do that in the next 48 hours. We’ve got a game tomorrow and then Mike O’Leary and I will lead that process and I want to see as many as I can because this industry is filled with perception and it’s not until you meet people you see what they’re really about. I’ve got to clear my diary and this has to be my focus with Mike.” A head coach rather than manager? “Sometimes you’re playing with semantics. I’m totally relaxed around titles. I think the one thing that’s clear to me is that I’ve worked at some, I would say, decent-sized clubs in my career. This is the biggest and it surprises me how big this club is historically and how big it is now. “You’ve seen how many tickets we’ve sold, we’re not far off selling a combined 70,000 tickets for those three games over Christmas. “So, I’m relaxed about titles but whoever sits in that seat, needs to be able to deal with the weight that this football club brings because there are big expectations.” Has there already been interest? “Oh God yeah! And I’ll be honest with you, I haven’t looked at them all yet because I’ve been so busy all day yesterday until now dealing with the current situation. My team are compiling all the names and this afternoon we’ll start to go through them.” Ashton, who wouldn’t be drawn on names, outlined how the ultimate decision will be made. “What we’ll do is shortlist and then take it to the US board and then it’ll be a final board decision around recommendations.” Does he want the new boss in by January? “I can’t say that. Earlier if possible, but this is such an important appointment for this football club that if I have to take an extra week at whatever point it is to get what we believe to be the right one, we’ll do it, but I’ll prefer to do it as soon as we can.” If the new manager is in place by January, they will almost certainly want to make tweaks to the squad, will that option be there for them? “One hundred per cent there will,” Ashton insisted. “We know the positions and I don’t think whoever comes in will alter the positions that we’re looking for. “But in an ideal world, I’d have them in as soon as possible so they can influence those. But if they’re not in we’ll just get on, we’ve got a recruitment team that we’re building here and we’ve got coaches in place and we’ll get on with out business. “It was the players that said to me yesterday, the board said the same thing. The players said to me ‘This season is not dead’ and we need to make sure we’re in that mix at the end of the season.” Regarding Peter Reid’s situation, the former Sunderland boss recently having been appointed to a consultancy role working with Cook, Ashton said: “We need to have a conversation with Peter today.” On Saturday striker James Norwood implied that it wasn’t Cook who had relegated him to the U23s but that the decision came from above. Will the striker be available to McGreal and in time the new manager? “The manager selects whoever he wants to select,” Ashton said. “It’s down to the manager.”

Photo: Matchday Images



IpswichT62OldBoy added 14:34 - Dec 6

The Peter Reid question answered.

Bazza8564 added 14:41 - Dec 6

Been supporting the club since 71 and in my opinion with the US investors, this is simply the biggest appointment the club has made in that time. So much riding on it and yes, this season is still alive. It needs to be, because the momentum and passion those investors have brought to the club (and that energy that we have fed off) will soon ebb away.

And realistically if could choose anybody ever associated with ITFC to get who he wants, it would be Mark Ashton 1

Bert added 14:51 - Dec 6

Whilst still in shock that Ashton and the Board acted so decisively (we are not used to that at ITFC), I find very little to disagree with in Aston’s interview. It is definitely the case that we can be in the play offs so with that in mind it is a good decision but one that is brave. Fans are fickle, we blow with the wind, we have strong opinions but rarely do we actually know what is going on behind the scenes. All I know is that we have an experienced CEO and chairman in leadership roles who know that ITFC has huge potential and the good work undertaken in the summer cannot be allowed to go even sourer than it has been in the last few weeks. Ashton has to get this right, the players have to get it right and if it takes until January to appoint the right person then so be it. 0

MaySixth added 14:52 - Dec 6

By their own admission, the US owners do not know enough about English football yet are making the final decision. 0

ArnieM added 14:52 - Dec 6

Thank god we have an infrastructure at this Club now. I suppose the sacking of Cook was inevitable (certainly easier), given that he was never the owners own choice. But we move on and I hope we get the right man…..but this seems a difficult job within the game now since success appears to be measured in hours rather than months or seasons these days ….FWIW , although I’d personally not be too upset if it turned out to be Farke (out of the contenders mentioned to date), I almost get the feeling it will be a person totally off radar. 0

phillymark added 14:55 - Dec 6

MaySixth - that's just semantics. The board of any company makes the fina decision on all big appointments. They will 100% go with the recommendation of Ashton and O'Leary 1

Ebantiass added 14:58 - Dec 6

Yes this next manager will be of the utmost importance ,just praying they get this right.



Cant help but think getting rid of Cook was the wrong idea but what´s done is done. There are still an awful lot of points up for grabs so this season is not done and dusted yet.



Not fat frank nor any ex scum ,or another Paul💜💙😎 0

