Morsy: As a Squad We Let Them Down a Bit
Monday, 6th Dec 2021 15:16
Skipper Sam Morsy believes the squad let down manager Paul Cook and his coaching staff, who were sacked following Saturday’s 0-0 FA Cup draw with Barrow.
Cook was relieved of his duties on Saturday evening with the club confirming that his staff, Gary Roberts, Franny Jeffers, Ian Craney and John Keeley, had joined him moving on earlier today. Peter Reid, who was recently appointed to a consultancy role, also seems set to depart.
Morsy, who was Cook’s captain at Chesterfield and Wigan as well as with the Blues, was among the 19 players the former boss signed in the summer.
“As a squad, we’ve let them down a bit,” the Egyptian international told the official site. “The manager has brought everyone to the club and I’ve been successful with the manager over a number of seasons so it was sad.
“The staff tried to do their best and worked really hard. Unfortunately, us as players haven’t quite been good enough.
“A manager never gets sacked from what he does, it’s from the players on the pitch. The effort was absolutely there and the commitment was there, but the results in previous weeks haven’t been what we wanted.
“It’s always sad to see any manager lose a job, whether you’re close or not. He wished us all the best and hopefully we can still have a successful season.”
Ex-Town centre-half John McGreal has been placed in interim charge working with his Swindon number two Rene Gilmartin, Blues U23s coach Kieron Dyer and academy keeper-coach Carl Pentney.
“Mark Ashton gave me a call to tell me first before it got released,” the former Middlesbrough man continued.
“He asked for professionalism during this time. The club has got a long-term vision and he just asked to keep that going.
“We’ve had our meetings about what is expected over the next couple of days. We have to clear our heads, prepare for Charlton and try to get a win.
“The support has been really good. We know they will be travelling in their numbers and we have to give them something to shout about.
“For the new manager, whoever that is, you have to give your all. That’s all you can do as a professional footballer. That’s all I can do on a daily basis and then on a Saturday and a Tuesday.
“The best way you can be and the most focused you can be is by just simply doing your job. It’s doing the simple things, preparing yourself for the game and preparing to play - the rest will take care of itself.
“John is an Ipswich lad and is really keen to get some wins. He’s really enthusiastic. He wants us to be a little bit more 'free' and to enjoy it. For him, it’s about giving the fans something to be proud of. He just wants to get the enthusiasm back in the team.”
