Norwood on Target as U23s Draw With Addicks

Monday, 6th Dec 2021 15:24

James Norwood, Albie Armin and Ben Morris were on target for Town’s U23s as they drew 3-3 with Charlton Athletic at Playford Road this afternoon.

Nazir Bakrin gave the Addicks the lead on the quarter-hour but Norwood levelled for the Blues on 25.

Central defender Armin put Town in front in the 33rd minute, however, Jeremy Santos equalised for the visitors a minute before the break.

Dylan Gavin gave the South Londoners, who the senior side travel to face in interim-manager John McGreal’s first game in charge tomorrow, the lead with 10 minutes remaining but Morris claimed a point for Kieron Dyer’s side in the 86th minute.

Meanwhile, Town’s U18s will host either West Brom or Rotherham in the fourth round of the FA Youth Cup if they beat Tottenham Hotspur in round three.

Adem Atay’s side travel to face the Spurs youngsters at Stevenage’s Lamex Stadium on Thursday 16th December (KO 7pm).

U23s: Bort, Agbaje, Stewart, Armin, Smith, Alexander, Healy, Chirewa, Ward, Siziba, Norwood. Subs: White, Bradshaw, Manly, Morris, Bello.





Photo: Matchday Images