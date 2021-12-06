Barnsley Away Awaits Winners of Town-Barrow Replay

Monday, 6th Dec 2021 19:15 A third-round tie away against Championship Barnsley awaits the winners of next week's Town-Barrow FA Cup second round replay at Holker Street. The Blues and Bluebirds drew 0-0 at Portman Road on Saturday and meet again on either Tuesday or Wednesday of next week. If Town defeat Barrow, the third round tie, which will be played over the weekend of January 8th, will see forward Conor Chaplin face the club from whom he joined the Blues in the summer. The Blues have played Barnsley, who are currently second-bottom of the Championship, once before in the FA Cup, in the fourth round in 1990 when the Tykes won 2-0 at Oakwell. The teams last met in 2017/18 when Town did the double over the South Yorkshiremen, 2-1 away and 1-0 at home.

Photo: Action Images



ringwoodblue added 19:21 - Dec 6

Last season an away tie against Barnsley would have been a very tough ask but this season, they are struggling so if we are firing on all cylinders by then it’s winnable. 2

midastouch added 19:24 - Dec 6

Can hardly contain my excitement! I watched the draw and it was looking like we might get Arsenal, West Ham or Norwich. Although perhaps it was a blessing in disguise we didn't get any of those! But first and foremost, we shouldn't overlook the mighty Barrow as that's a potential banana skin on live TV! Nothing can be taken for granted with Ipswich in the FA Cup now! 0

dirtydingusmagee added 19:34 - Dec 6

the cup has our name on it , lol. Midas we really could do without any of that trio . And yes another trial by TV awaits us ,shudder the thought unless someone can motivate and organise the team . 0

