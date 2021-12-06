Barnsley Away Awaits Winners of Town-Barrow Replay
Monday, 6th Dec 2021 19:15
A third-round tie away against Championship Barnsley awaits the winners of next week's Town-Barrow FA Cup second round replay at Holker Street.
The Blues and Bluebirds drew 0-0 at Portman Road on Saturday and meet again on either Tuesday or Wednesday of next week.
If Town defeat Barrow, the third round tie, which will be played over the weekend of January 8th, will see forward Conor Chaplin face the club from whom he joined the Blues in the summer.
The Blues have played Barnsley, who are currently second-bottom of the Championship, once before in the FA Cup, in the fourth round in 1990 when the Tykes won 2-0 at Oakwell.
The teams last met in 2017/18 when Town did the double over the South Yorkshiremen, 2-1 away and 1-0 at home.
