Barrow Replay Date Set
Monday, 6th Dec 2021 20:36

Town’s FA Cup second-round replay against Barrow at Holker Street will be played on Wednesday 15th December and will be shown live on ITV (KO 7.45pm).

The Blues and Bluebirds drew 0-0 in the first staging of the tie at Portman Road on Saturday.

The tie was the only game played over the weekend which ended in a draw and therefore was certain to be screened live.

The winner of the tie will travel to Barnsley in the third round.


Photo: Matchday Images



ringwoodblue added 20:47 - Dec 6
Here’s a good question, when were Ipswich last live on ITV?
mathiemagic added 21:01 - Dec 6
Not more national humiliation please Ipswich !
not_a_witty_name added 21:14 - Dec 6
Oh god, does it mean Keane will be sprouting his gob? Good job I'm going so I won't hear that tat.
WorcesterParkBlue added 21:15 - Dec 6
ringwoodblue...that is a good question....Ipswich 0 Millwall 0 in May 1996? Probably missed something more recent, but can't think of any...
