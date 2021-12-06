Barrow Replay Date Set

Monday, 6th Dec 2021 20:36 Town’s FA Cup second-round replay against Barrow at Holker Street will be played on Wednesday 15th December and will be shown live on ITV (KO 7.45pm). The Blues and Bluebirds drew 0-0 in the first staging of the tie at Portman Road on Saturday. The tie was the only game played over the weekend which ended in a draw and therefore was certain to be screened live. The winner of the tie will travel to Barnsley in the third round.

Photo: Matchday Images



Please report offensive, libellous or inappropriate posts by using the links provided.



Page:

1



ringwoodblue added 20:47 - Dec 6

Here’s a good question, when were Ipswich last live on ITV? 1

mathiemagic added 21:01 - Dec 6

Not more national humiliation please Ipswich ! 0

not_a_witty_name added 21:14 - Dec 6

Oh god, does it mean Keane will be sprouting his gob? Good job I'm going so I won't hear that tat. 0

WorcesterParkBlue added 21:15 - Dec 6

ringwoodblue...that is a good question....Ipswich 0 Millwall 0 in May 1996? Probably missed something more recent, but can't think of any... 0

Page:

1

You need to login in order to post your comments