Beattie Books Available Ahead of Christmas

Tuesday, 7th Dec 2021 10:14

Author Rob Finch has copies of The Greatest Footballer England Never Had: The Kevin Beattie Story, his 2006 biography of the Blues legend, on sale ahead of Christmas.

Rob recently reprinted a small quantity of books after receiving requests from Town fans.

Former Blues and England centre-half Beattie died in September 2018, aged 64 with his statue set to be unveiled at the Sunderland match later this month.

To order one of the remaining copies of The Greatest Footballer England Never Had: The Kevin Beattie Story for £10 including postage email robfinch180@gmail.com and pay through Paypal.





Photo: Reuters