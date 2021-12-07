Five Changes as McGreal's Blues Face Charlton
Tuesday, 7th Dec 2021 19:00
George Edmundson, Kane Vincent-Young, Lee Evans, Sone Aluko and Kyle Edwards return to the Town side as interim manager John McGreal takes charge of the Blues for the first time at Charlton.
Edmundson, who missed out at the weekend with an achilles problem, joins Toto Nsiala at centre-half with Vincent-Young at left-back, a role he played under McGreal at Colchester United. Janoi Donacien continues at right-back with Christian Walton in goal.
In midfield, Evans joins skipper Sam Morsy in the centre of midfield with Aluko on the right and Edwards on the left with Scott Fraser looking set to be the number 10 behind former Charlton striker Macauley Bonne.
From the side which drew 0-0 with Barrow on Saturday, Conor Chaplin, Idris El Mizouni and Cameron Burgess are on the bench, while Bailey Clements and Kayden Jackson are left out of the 18.
Bersant Celina is again absent having suffered a knock in training at the end of last week, while young midfielder Cameron Humphreys is again on the bench having impressed as a sub on Saturday.
For Charlton, skipper Jason Pearce returns to their back three after a knee problem, while keeper Craig MacGillivray also comes into the side.
Charlton: MacGillivray; Clare, Pearce (c), Famewo; Jaiyesimi, Gilbey, Dobson, Lee, Purrington; Stockley, Washington. Subs: Henderson, Elerewe, Souaré, Watson, Kirk, Leko, Davison.
Town: Walton, Vincent-Young, Nsiala, Edmundson, Donacien, Evans, Morsy (c), Aluko, Fraser, Edwards, Bonne. Subs: Hladky, Burgess, Penney, El Mizouni, Humphreys, Chaplin, Pigott. Referee: Christopher Sarginson (Staffordshire).
Photo: TWTD
Please report offensive, libellous or inappropriate posts by using the links provided.
You need to login in order to post your comments
|
Blogs 283 bloggers
The ITFC Crest: time for an update? by oshilling_coyb
So, Norwich have a new crest (apologies for the provocative image, but it’s a conversation starter). Objectively, it's an overdue refinement, and as an Ipswich fan I can see us following suit before too long, with new owners keen to make upgrades throughout the club.
Thoughts On the Squad So Far and the Best Formation by ForrestsFingers
This season has seen a lot of comings and goings player-wise at the club.
A Scarf of Blue and White Bars by SpiritOfJohn
Things were different in the 1970s. Glam Rock and Chopper bikes were cool, there were strikes and power cuts and only three channels on the television.
Up and Down, We Follow by Jamiebed
Having supported Ipswich home and away since the late 1970s, I was somewhat surprised that our recent trip to Wycombe scared and scarred more than any previous.
The Professional Footballers Who Never Play Football by Broganonthewing
There have been many changes to the English game in the last 40 years. The majority of these changes, if not all of them have all been influenced or dictated by money, both the making and saving of it.
Ipswich Town Polls
[ Vote here ]