Five Changes as McGreal's Blues Face Charlton

Tuesday, 7th Dec 2021 19:00 George Edmundson, Kane Vincent-Young, Lee Evans, Sone Aluko and Kyle Edwards return to the Town side as interim manager John McGreal takes charge of the Blues for the first time at Charlton. Edmundson, who missed out at the weekend with an achilles problem, joins Toto Nsiala at centre-half with Vincent-Young at left-back, a role he played under McGreal at Colchester United. Janoi Donacien continues at right-back with Christian Walton in goal. In midfield, Evans joins skipper Sam Morsy in the centre of midfield with Aluko on the right and Edwards on the left with Scott Fraser looking set to be the number 10 behind former Charlton striker Macauley Bonne. From the side which drew 0-0 with Barrow on Saturday, Conor Chaplin, Idris El Mizouni and Cameron Burgess are on the bench, while Bailey Clements and Kayden Jackson are left out of the 18. Bersant Celina is again absent having suffered a knock in training at the end of last week, while young midfielder Cameron Humphreys is again on the bench having impressed as a sub on Saturday. For Charlton, skipper Jason Pearce returns to their back three after a knee problem, while keeper Craig MacGillivray also comes into the side. Charlton: MacGillivray; Clare, Pearce (c), Famewo; Jaiyesimi, Gilbey, Dobson, Lee, Purrington; Stockley, Washington. Subs: Henderson, Elerewe, Souaré, Watson, Kirk, Leko, Davison. Town: Walton, Vincent-Young, Nsiala, Edmundson, Donacien, Evans, Morsy (c), Aluko, Fraser, Edwards, Bonne. Subs: Hladky, Burgess, Penney, El Mizouni, Humphreys, Chaplin, Pigott. Referee: Christopher Sarginson (Staffordshire).

Photo: TWTD



Please report offensive, libellous or inappropriate posts by using the links provided.



Page:

1



Tufty added 19:05 - Dec 7

Interesting 1

grinch added 19:09 - Dec 7

I am flabbergasted that Nisala is still in he is a liability. Rest of team looks good although 1 up front not what we require -4

dubblue added 19:09 - Dec 7

Still nó Burns. One up front still... 0

budgieplucker added 19:09 - Dec 7

Disappointed Pigott not playing up front supporting Bonne, this team have failed to make this formation work more often than not and whilst I appreciate that McGreal has had only a few hours on the training pitch I would have gone simple with a 4-4-2, 2 banks of 4 shouldn’t be difficult to adapt too. 2

mathiemagic added 19:12 - Dec 7

Very very disappointed we are not playing two up top. 2

Pezzer added 19:14 - Dec 7

Ok one up away from home not sending out a great message, a very safe selection but Boone has been starved of service so.... 1

bedsitfc added 19:21 - Dec 7

I was half expecting 4231 as John only came in last week so unfamiliar with most of them!

0

Stewart27 added 19:25 - Dec 7

Please stop banging the 442 drum.



I hope our next manager has the ability to consider alternate options.



442 being one if needed.



Football has evolved. 2

DavoIPB added 19:27 - Dec 7

We had better get used to it if McGreal is manager. He has played this formation almost exclusively as a manager. Having said that much better choices in starting line up. Think Celina would have been in if fit though. 0

Monkey_Blue added 19:28 - Dec 7

I don’t mind the one up front as long as we are flexible enough to know when that’s not the right thing. I know our goals for column is a little deceptive given 14 goals came in 3 games, but it’s at the back we need to improve most. One up front is played by some of the highest scoring sides. Lots of people on here confuse formation with tactics… they are not the same thing. 3

Mariner1974 added 19:29 - Dec 7

Why when I read this does it seem that McGreal understands how to line them up properly already? Only square peg you'd say was KVY, but he played there for him at Colchester. Two proper wingers with Fraser playing behind Bonne where we bought him to play. Simples. 2

Linkboy13 added 19:32 - Dec 7

Pleased KVY is back in as young Clements has really struggled in the last two game's . KVY played a lot of games at left back for Colchester but it looks like Donacian has been switched to left back which i find baffling since he has settled in well at right back. Just hope Cook's signings respond in the correct manner. 0

Billysherlockblue added 19:35 - Dec 7

I dont mind 4231 but it was the inability to change it was my concern. I think it was the correct way to start. Come on Kvy show us what ure about! 2

jas0999 added 19:49 - Dec 7

Surprised we are not playing two up top. Let’s hope we can grind out a win. McGreal doesn’t seem that interested in the job. Has a feel of a classic caretaker role. -1

Suffolkboy added 19:58 - Dec 7

Let’s give JM a chance to make a mark , see how he handles the squad and reacts to what happens on the field .

Tonight might tell us why or how this bunch can perform — or not ! COYB 0

bobble added 20:08 - Dec 7

we need 3 up front 1

Pezzer added 20:18 - Dec 7

30 mins in, one down and one shot. One up doesn't create much. 0

Karlosfandangal added 20:20 - Dec 7

Well 1-0 down already



Bonne on his own against 3 Centre Backs.

Donacian looks lost at left back.

Fraser and Edwards have no idea what’s going on.



Town have to go 2 up front as Charlton are bossing Town about and are playing the plan they had against 4231.



0

Page:

1

You need to login in order to post your comments