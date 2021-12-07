Charlton Athletic 1-0 Ipswich Town - Half-Time

Tuesday, 7th Dec 2021 20:44 Jayden Stockley’s 26th minute goal has given Charlton a 1-0 half-time lead over the Blues at the Valley. George Edmundson, Kane Vincent-Young, Lee Evans, Sone Aluko and Kyle Edwards returned to the Town side as interim manager John McGreal took charge of the Blues for the first time. Edmundson, who missed out at the weekend with an achilles problem, joined Toto Nsiala at centre-half with Vincent-Young at right-back, Janoi Donacien moving to left-back for the first time for the Blues and Christian Walton in goal. In midfield, Evans rejoined skipper Sam Morsy in the centre of midfield with Aluko on the right and Edwards on the left and Scott Fraser the number 10 behind former Charlton striker Macauley Bonne. From the side which drew 0-0 with Barrow on Saturday, Conor Chaplin, Idris El Mizouni and Cameron Burgess were on the bench, while Bailey Clements and Kayden Jackson were left out of the 18. Bersant Celina was again absent having suffered a knock in training at the end of last week, while young midfielder Cameron Humphreys kept his place on the bench having impressed as a sub on Saturday. For Charlton, skipper Jason Pearce returned to their back three after a knee problem, while keeper Craig MacGillivray also came into the side for former Blues loanee Stephen Henderson, who started Friday’s 2-0 FA Cup victory at Gateshead. Among those watching from the stands was former Waterford manager and one-time QPR midfielder Marc Bircham, who has been linked with the Blues’ management vacancy having worked as assistant boss at Arizona United five years ago, the club now known as Phoenix Rising, the club in which Town’s Three Lions are co-owners. It’s believed he was at the game under his own steam rather than having been invited by the Blues.

Town, in their white and black away kit, started strongly with Aluko missing his kick when well placed after a ball from the left came in in the third minute. The Addicks’ first chance came a minute later when one-time Blues target Conor Washington tried to catch Walton off his line but sent the ball into the 3,000-plus Town fans behind the goal. On six, applause rippled around the ground in tribute to six-year-old Birmingham supporter Arthur Labinjo-Hughes, who was killed by his father and step-mother, with a number of players joining in ahead of a throw-in. Keeper Walton confidently caught balls into the box from a corner and a free-kick and looked to throw out as quickly as he could - something he hadn’t done in previous games - but with Aluko and then Bonne unable to profit from it. After Town’s bright start, Charlton had begun to gain the upper hand and on the quarter hour Ben Purrington’s free-kick from the left flashed across the Blues box but with Alex Gilbey unable to get a touch. In the 24th minute, Diallang Jaiyesimi headed over the bar at the far post from Purrington’s cross. And a minute later, the Addicks went in front. Washington burst into the box on the left - with Town arms raised for offside -cut in and hit a shot which Walton did well to save. However, the loose ball fell to Stockley, who slammed home. Town protests continued and they looked to have a case but neither referee Christopher Sarginson nor his linesman showed any interest. Donacien was shown the first yellow card of the game in the 29th minute for a foul on Gilbey. Having gone behind, the Blues found themselves somewhat under the cosh with the home side visibly more confident having gone in front. On the half hour, Stockley shot across the face of goal, Walton saved and the loose ball ran agonisingly behind Washington before being cleared. Five minutes later, Elliot Lee sent Washington way but the Northern Ireland international found Nsiala in his way. Town were showing little threat going forward. Aluko took too heavy a touch when breaking away down the right and the ball was put out for a throw. On 41 Evans headed over from the Blues’ first corner of the game, taken by Aluko on the right, when he will feel he might have done better. As the break approached Town began to get on top and in the final scheduled minute Fraser played a superb ball in from the left but which was just too far in front of Bonne for the striker to get in a shot. Moments later, an Evans shot from the edge of the box was deflected out for a corner from which Nsiala nodded wide at the back post. Soon after, the whistle confirmed the end of a half in which the Blues had started strongly before Charlton got on top and scored their goal with Town looking to have a strong case that it was offside. The Addicks might have added to their lead having been well on top following the goal but the Blues came back into it in the minutes before the break. However, Town will have to show more in the second half if they’re to avoid falling to their first defeat at the Valley since 2008. Charlton: MacGillivray, Clare, Pearce (c), Famewo, Jaiyesimi, Gilbey, Dobson, Lee, Purrington, Stockley, Washington. Subs: Henderson, Elerewe, Souaré, Watson, Kirk, Leko, Davison. Town: Walton, Vincent-Young, Nsiala, Edmundson, Donacien, Evans, Morsy (c), Aluko, Fraser, Edwards, Bonne. Subs: Hladky, Burgess, Penney, El Mizouni, Humphreys, Chaplin, Pigott. Referee: Christopher Sarginson (Staffordshire).

Photo: Steve Waller



stocktractor added 20:47 - Dec 7

Neil warnock please come and save us and get us out of this league



Someone with a bit of passion and something about him.



We are dire 0

BossMan added 20:49 - Dec 7

This won't be a popular view but if I wanted the managers job I wouldn't have kept the same players playing the same formation as Cook would of chosen. Chaplin has 4 goals and Fraser has 1 but looks like McGreal doesn't fancy him either. Hopefully McGreal can get the boys to show a bit more in the 2nd half. 2

Karlosfandangal added 20:49 - Dec 7

Through the players were going to look at themselves in the mirror, shocking.



Why Dinacian is at left back I have no idea looks out of place.

Take Fraser or Edwards off and go 2 up front as Bonne is being marked by 3 players. They have 5 at the back.



Sorry John you were a great player but on what I have seen in 45 minutes tells me your not the man to lead Ipswich 2

mathiemagic added 20:50 - Dec 7

Clueless performance all over the pitch really, not a shining light anywhere. Hope there are changes at HT or this will be 3-0 / 4-0 3

mathiemagic added 20:50 - Dec 7

No changes, great !! 0

matthewwylds added 20:50 - Dec 7

That’s as bad as it gets 2

jas0999 added 20:51 - Dec 7

Bircham- oh dear.



Poor half. 1

Bazza8564 added 20:53 - Dec 7

evans fraser edwards are passengers if anything g it looks worse 3

TimmyH added 20:56 - Dec 7

Oh dear! can't pass, can't control the ball, losing the 50/50's, poor defensive work...I could go on, looks like their heads have gone down. 2

Karlosfandangal added 21:00 - Dec 7

It looks like last season the passing just shocking, can’t watch anymore just too embarrassing 2

surgery added 21:06 - Dec 7

Perhaps all of Cooks superstars are no better, maybe even worse, than the team he outed 2

jonju11 added 21:10 - Dec 7

Just what value does Morsy actually add to our side. Took his time signing for us & perhaps he can be speedier leaving. Looks totally disinterested. Be brave & drop him. 4

blueboy1981 added 21:19 - Dec 7

Why expect more ? - surely you didn’t expect more, McGreal clearly doesn’t want the job, and has virtually admitted it. Just look ar his record as a Manager to date !!

A Manager with a Pair, and some Football nous required asap - otherwise a downward spiral could well be on the Cards.

This is no job for the faint hearted right now. 1

multiplescoregasms added 21:21 - Dec 7

This is shocking. You look at some of these players and wonder if they have ever kicked a ball in their life. Evans and Edwards seem to be so out of their depth. 2

Suffolkboy added 21:21 - Dec 7

Not sure if the ‘disappointed ‘ have felt compelled to comment ; but both their detail and the report say this crew appear both shell shocked and lacking in pride !

Composure, confidence and cohesion have been missing all season and don’t seem to have put in a showing so far !

Looks like a side gone into mourning ; unless as individuals they buck up many will be condemned to a convalescence ,and possibly a painful prolonged recovery .

Digitum extractum Blues !!

COYB 1

blueboy1981 added 21:24 - Dec 7

Cook didn’t let this Club down, he missed Richardson for sure, but these Players are the let downs - NO Character - and NO Commitment .

Shameful. 2

Billysherlockblue added 21:24 - Dec 7

O.m.g. we are shocking in all areas tonight. Poor ol j. M. First game. Boys thats all we are. I luv the town but we have gone backwards. Donacien. Our 2 center halfs . All midfield . Edwards. Terrible. The rest doing their best. . No bloody heart... not a team. Looking around at each other taking no responsibility. Walton good. Kvy good s . A good bonne and frazer ok ish. Sorry guys ye should be ashamed of yourselves. 1

Kirbmeister added 21:26 - Dec 7

Charlton are by far the better side. How they aren’t 3 or 4 up god knows. 1

Billysherlockblue added 21:33 - Dec 7

Gutless. Only for walton it would be 8 nil. Ps did we have a shot. F ....n brutil to watch. What is wrong with us. At worst if u give 100 per cent ull do ok. Were standing 10 paces off our opposition. Were like a bunch of women tip and tapping afraid to get hurt and thats no disrespect to women. Our Ipswich ladies would best this lot of wasters. We have good enough players but no team. What do our brilliant supporters think... ? 1

multiplescoregasms added 21:35 - Dec 7

Flucking joke of a team. Only Walton has looked like he knows how to play the game. 3000 supporters at an away game and you can't even put half a performance on for them Shame on you. 2

Pezzer added 21:37 - Dec 7

McGreal had an opportunity to change things, but stuck with a losing formation. Gutless from the caretaker manager and surely with the squad we have we can stop this lone striker crap 5

barrystedmunds added 21:38 - Dec 7

This horror story worsens with every game! 2

blueboy1981 added 21:40 - Dec 7

This isn’t going to help appoint a decent Manager - who would want to take this Shower of Sh#te over ??

No one in their right mind. 2

Portman51 added 21:40 - Dec 7

Worth a tenner on I Follow just to see how abject the "best squad in League 1" can be, regardless of who's running the show. Outfought all over the pitch. 3 weak headers, all from set pieces, nothing on target. Appalling. 1

johnwarksshorts added 21:41 - Dec 7

New managers going to have a big job to motivate this lot! 1

