Edmundson: We Let McGreal Down Massively

Wednesday, 8th Dec 2021 10:49 Centre-half George Edmundson admitted that the players let down interim manager John McGreal during last night’s woeful 2-0 defeat at Charlton. McGreal, also a centre-half in his playing days, took temporary charge on Monday following former boss Paul Cook’s sacking on Saturday. Asked whether it was a difficult night, the 24-year-old, who was still in his kit following a lengthy post-match dressing-room post-mortem, said: “It was. We’ve had a long old talk in there. We knew we weren’t good enough tonight and it’s something we need to really go home and reflect on and look at ourselves in the mirror.” Did the weekend events take it out of the squad? Is that an explanation for the under par display? “We said before the game, that’s not an excuse. Things like that happen in football. We’re all professionals. “We’ve just got to move on from it and can’t use it as an excuse. We know we weren’t good enough tonight.” He added: “You’re kind of wondering what’s going on but, like I said, you can’t use it as an excuse, I’ve been in this situation before, I’m sure all the other lads have. “We all know how it works and what happens. We’re professionals and we’ve just got to be professional.” Why does he think the display was so poor? “A few things really. I thought we started off well in the first 25 minutes, were growing into the game and then I think the goal killed us, we could never recover from that really.” Edmundson, who joined Town from Rangers in the summer, was asked whether he felt the players let down McGreal. “Massively,” he admitted. “Fans, they travelled in their numbers. It’s obviously hard for John because he’s only been in for a day trying to get his point across to us. I think you could see it in glimpses but we have let him down tonight massively.” The one-time Oldham youngster says McGreal hadn’t had time to tweak too much before the visit to the Valley. “He’s only been in for a day so he’s not tried to reinvent the wheel as such,” he said. “Like he’s said, he’s just tried to give us a few key pointers, which have come out in glimpses tonight but a game of football is 90 minutes and we’ve probably only shown it for 20, 25 minutes of the game.” At the end there was an ugly confrontation between frustrated fans and players, and while some of the reactions were clearly over the top, Edmundson can see why supporters were exasperated. “Obviously, if I was in their shoes, I would be frustrated if I was watching my team playing like that,” he admitted. “I feel that frustration, we’ve spoken about it in the changing room in great depth, how we’ve got to be a lot better and show a lot more. “I think everybody’s come across with valid points. I don’t really say much in the changing rooms when we have discussions like that. “I feel like actions speak louder than words, so we can do all the talking we want in a changing room but we’ve got to go on to Wigan and put that into action.” The result saw the Blues stay 11th but now nine points off the play-offs and 14 from the top two with a number of the teams above them having games in hand. Edmundson is well aware that the current position and the growing gap to the upper reaches is a concern. “We know that but in this league you’ve seen it year after year after year,” he said. “Teams go on a blip and then in the second half of the season they go on a mad run. “Everybody in this league beats everybody, it doesn’t matter where you are in the league. We’ve just to keep going, listen to John and take every game as it comes.”

Photo: TWTD



SamWhiteUK added 10:53 - Dec 8

How many more managers are this bunch going to "let down"? Get it together!



Oh and Phil, you forgot to add in his age 1

Barty added 10:56 - Dec 8

Its like a broken record and i for one am sick of it. FFS show some passion / pride / effort in the forth coming games. 2

Edmundo added 10:57 - Dec 8

I wish it were as easy to sack players as managers. Somehow I think maybe the rules need to be changed so that is possible. Too many sulking last night - Get out of our club if you haven't got the fight in you! 5

LimerickTractorBoy added 10:57 - Dec 8

F**King blah blah blah 3

Pencilpete added 10:57 - Dec 8

Didn't they all have a serious look in the mirror when Cook was sacked ?



I suggested Tony Pulis yesterday and got laughed off the messageboard but i hope after watching last nights disorganised cr@pfest i hope you can all see where i was coming from 1

BlueRuin69 added 10:59 - Dec 8

Tbf Edmundson has been a good signing and was ok even last night but some of the others......not sure Morsy even wants to be here. Dark days...... 3

LimerickTractorBoy added 11:08 - Dec 8

How the he'll can 1 goal kill ye George, you said it yourself, ye are professionals, that's complete bs, sorry but supporters have had enough of this torture, esp the thousands who are travelling thousands of miles to support ye. 1

Suffolkboy added 11:12 - Dec 8

Never judge a book by its cover ; this chap quietly but forcefully gives a sincere impression of regret , sorrow and the need for all of the squad to reflect on their responsibilities and duty .

Let’s see some of these thoughts translate into action !

COYB 1

Karlosfandangal added 11:16 - Dec 8

Edmunson has done well for Town, but blah blah, we let the manager down ,we must look in the mirror.



After you showered did you go and look how pretty you were and do your hair in the MIRROR, then I guess you went on your banking app to see if you 10k a week wages had gone in,



The players should look at the video of Nsiala with the fans to see what we are all feeling, I only paid £10 to watch on I follow, just think how much the 3000 fans paid in tickets and travel after a 8 hour+ day at work.



Stop tell us you let someone down go out there and put the effort in.



0

Jugsy added 11:20 - Dec 8

For all those fans moaning about what it said in post match interviews, what exactly do you want to hear? Edmundson has come out to represent the club and the way he delivered it was more than I expected. Seeing in his face how disappointed he was with the display was important for me because of the acknowledgement of the situation. But what else can this lot say for you guys?! Vilifying them for acknowledging their mistakes is mind blowing. 1

fizzyblue added 11:22 - Dec 8

Bring in John sitton to shake um up a bit “Another performance like that and you will be following terry down the road-you’ve got a weeks notice”

2

ArnieM added 11:27 - Dec 8

Groundhog day …..next ? 0

northernblues added 11:35 - Dec 8

Fizzynlue that clip is brilliant 0

Blue_75 added 11:38 - Dec 8

Anyone who saw him interviewed after the match will have seen just how much the result and performance hurt him. This guy certainly cares and has been one of the shining lights from the past few weeks. Something positive to build on! 0

Bazza8564 added 11:41 - Dec 8

Everything that could be wrong about last night was.



Wrong shape, selection of Donacien out of position, Evans Morsy Edwards Fraser and Bonne massively out of form and that should not have been allowed, surely McGreal had been briefed?



Who exactly is accountable for picking that side?



That is the side and shape that has just cost Paul Cook his job. There's a clue there fellas, get it sorted there are huge and obvious priorities, like having a presence in the middle of the field, not hiding in front of the CB and going backwards and sideways like a demented crab.



I had a chat with Wes Burns saturday and he indicated he would hopefully be back this weekend, thank the Lord !!



Second half Saturday we got better when we brought on Aluko, Humphreys and Pigott, Carrol has to be a better than Fraser and Evans put together, Chaplin looked purposeful last night.



Its absolutely bl00dy obvious those players care, they should be where we start.

0

itsonlyme added 11:43 - Dec 8

What about the 3000 fans who turned up and paid their hard cash. Do you think they were let down as well? 0

markcardy added 11:43 - Dec 8

What really annoys me is when players and managers alike, (not just at our club ) say “we weren’t good enough” or “that performance wasn’t good enough!” This in itself alludes to their view they were good to a certain extent!! What they really and honestly should be saying is…. We were awful/Unacceptable / pony/ extremely poor/ rubbish etc!!! 0

