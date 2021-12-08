Chelsea Legends Lampard and Terry Linked

Wednesday, 8th Dec 2021 11:57 Chelsea legends Frank Lampard and John Terry are the latest names to be linked with the Portman Road management vacancy. According to Football Insider, the Blues have approached Lampard in order to find out whether he might have an interest in the role. Lampard has been out of work since his Chelsea dismissal in January and was recently in talks regarding the Norwich job before pulling out of the running. It would seem likely that the one-time Derby boss would be looking for a job in a higher league than the Blues and the link with Town appears speculative at this stage. The 43-year-old former England international was interviewed at Town in the summer of 2018 when he was on the shortlist prior to Paul Hurst’s appointment but ultimately withdrew his interest in the position. Contrary to subsequent claims, he was never offered the role and later that summer joined the Rams. Terry, 41, was assistant manager at Aston Villa until July and is known to be looking for a boss's role of his own. The former centre-half would be a hugely controversial appointment with Town fans and as such it seems unlikely that the Blues’ ownership would go down that route. The report has seen Lampard move to fourth-favourite in the betting behind Marc Bircham, Neil Harris and Neil Lennon, also linked with the role earlier today. Terry is now joint-ninth favourite at 16-1.

Photo: Action Images



buzbyblue added 11:59 - Dec 8

Don't want a show pony or an OAP for a manager ffs! All eyes on game changer now for the most important decision they have yet to make 0

RobITFC added 12:00 - Dec 8

No thank you to either of them, not what we need right now, another celebrity circus! -1

Bazza8564 added 12:02 - Dec 8

Lampard wont come, Terry would. Id take him but would prefer Manning. Why would it be controversial? Presumably the Anton Ferdinand thing? That was a very very long time ago and I think Terry's credentials with Villa would make him a talented and driven guy.

A lot of people want experience, I personally want passion and a determination to make a mark as a manger so I would take Terry all day 3

martin587 added 12:04 - Dec 8

😂😂 0

Linkboy13 added 12:06 - Dec 8

Sorry no big time Charlie's who think they are bigger than the club for me. 0

tractorlad01 added 12:09 - Dec 8

Lampard with Terry assistant please. 6

Cloddyseedbed added 12:10 - Dec 8

Think Terry would be up for a scrap like Robson had to be when he took over. Good chance for a young manager to cut his teeth on and make a name for himself here, if GIVEN TIME! Too many players not up for the fight at the club. 5

markchips added 12:10 - Dec 8

Terry has been successful throughout this career to date and it would certainly keep the players on their toes, worrying about what their wives and girlfriends were up to. 2

ShropshireBluenago09 added 12:12 - Dec 8

Lampard would be a great appointment. Has had experience and learned a lot from his time at Derby and Chelsea and was one of the best players of the Premiership era. Intelligent guy who comes across very well in interviews. 4

Bluearmy_81 added 12:13 - Dec 8

Wtf does Bircham offer?! He's been manager of Waterford for a bit?! Am I missing something? 10

MJR101 added 12:14 - Dec 8

I’m not a fan of JT but I wonder if players would dare to play like last night with him waiting in the dressing room. 5

Hoofball added 12:16 - Dec 8

I would be more than happy with Lampard or Terry ! 4

chappie added 12:24 - Dec 8

Seems ridiculous that we might be considering Lampard (prefer him to JT), but let’s remember that Lamps is great mates with Drogba, and we know who Drogba is connected to. Just sayin’

0

DaGremloid added 12:24 - Dec 8

Bluearmy - totally agree with you on this. Why do we keep showing interest in mediocre managers. Bircham, for me, would be like Hurst all over again. 7

BurleysGloryDays added 12:25 - Dec 8

Honestly, why on earth have we sacked Cook.



Most incredible act of self harm i think i've seen in football.



Three weeks ago the club was on cloud 9 at the fans forum. It's been shattered.



There was a united front, a manager that had intense passion and attracted players wanting to play for him, a transfer window incoming, momentum in the club everywhere. A couple of duff results later - but come on, all clubs will have those - and look at us?



Toto figthing with fans? Three weeks ago the link was back. I'm nearly speechless.



And now look at the contenders. It's truly, truly bizarre as gambles go.



5

04willr added 12:28 - Dec 8

I personally think Lampard would be a great manager. He took Derby to the playoff finals and in a season with a transfer embargo led Chelsea to a top 4 finish. Speaks well and is passionate/ambitious. But, why on earth would he want to go from managing a top 4 prem team to a mediocre league 1 team - just paper talk. 1

pennblue added 12:37 - Dec 8

It truly is a shocking state of affairs. Burley’s glory days, we have totally shot ourselves in the foot. 0

ipswichone added 12:38 - Dec 8

We should do anything and everything to land lampard.can not keep bringing in low level managers 2

ashp19 added 12:56 - Dec 8

I don't think Lampard would be right in the long run, would be a hobby horse for him albeit a Suffolk punch. 0

mikeybloo88 added 12:58 - Dec 8

Both of them...dream team. Yes please... 1

Northstandveteran added 13:05 - Dec 8

Not that I can condone the ridiculous amount of money spent in football these days but if the Americans want success, please go for broke on the new appointment.



I understand it will be difficult to get a decent manager to drop down to this level but this is what is now needed.



We've been happy to chuck money at players since their arrival which doesn't make sense if we get another low league journeyman to oversee them.



Don't see it happening but Lampard and Terry for me.



Proven winners with well earned respect. 1

Houss542 added 13:06 - Dec 8

I wouldn’t mind if Lampard or Terry came in. Our team needs discipline. Terri would sort out defence, lampard would sort out our midfield. They don’t have a lot of experience, although Lampard did get Chelsea moving forward in the Champions League. It was an easy job for Tuchel to take over. Terry was apparently a key figure to get Villa up to the Prem. A lot to learn from Terry & Lampard and the team would work hard for them.

There isn’t much choice at the moment but we need someone who has managed/coached teams and in a higher league. 1

grumpyoldman added 13:08 - Dec 8

I have never been a fan of John Terry as a player, one-dimensional, but he is a proven winner, he possibly would tell the players exactly what is needed, and god help them if they did not perform. No pussy footing around telling them like it is. 0

Michael101 added 13:11 - Dec 8

Chappie, drogba is to busy at the moment.he is in training for the Olympic games he's entering the DIVING. 0

NthQldITFC added 13:11 - Dec 8

That's a no look pass worthy of the great Johnathan Thurston (the Real JT). 0

