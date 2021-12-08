Kuqi Applies For Manager's Job

Wednesday, 8th Dec 2021 14:58

Blues legend Shefki Kuqi has revealed he has applied for the vacant manager’s job at Portman Road.

Kuqi was with Town as a player between September 2003 and June 2005, forming a potent strike partnership with Darren Bent which fired the Blues into the play-offs in successive seasons, and later returned for a further spell on loan at the end of 2007/08.

The Kosovo-born former Finland international’s experience in management has so far seen him take charge of Finnish sides FC Honka, PK-35 and Inter Turku.

Speaking to Mark Murphy’s breakfast show on BBC Radio Suffolk this morning (1hr, 27mins, 25secs) Kuqi confirmed that he has thrown his hat into the ring.

“I did put my application in,” he said. “I told them where I am, they know where I am.

“I’ve been following things very closely, I’ve been to loads of games and I believe strongly I know what needs to be changed.”

Why does he want the job? “I’ve always said I had the best time of my career at Ipswich Town. Since I’ve become a manager, I’ve followed very closely and I believe I know exactly what’s going on there, what the problems are and what needs to get done.”

The 45-year-old paid tribute to the passion among Blues supporters and particularly their affinity with local players, something he believes is currently missing.

“Those people are passionate about the club,” he said of the fans. “And they come in there and they support you. And when they give everything, they even push you a little bit to that extra edge.

“Because of that connection, no disrespect to any players because everybody tries their best, but when you’ve not got those local boys there who know what that club means and what that badge means, that’s a different feeling. I just don’t see that that’s there right now.”

Kuqi previously applied for the job in the summer of 2018 when he outlined his thinking in a lengthy interview with TWTD.





Photo: TWTD

BobbyBell added 15:04 - Dec 8

I know he has said in the past that he wants to ITFC manager one day so I was expecting that he would apply. I don't know what his managerial record is but honestly, could he do any worse than the last few? 1

stocktractor added 15:09 - Dec 8

Yes please 0

finidi_george added 15:13 - Dec 8

I had the pleasure of a long conversation with Shefki the day he last handed in his application (2018 as per article). He was making all the right noises regarding uniting the club/fanbase with various strategies and seemed a really decent genuine bloke. From this point of view I think he'd be a great prospect. It's just the actual 'on-pitch' side of his management which is still an unknown and possibly isn't the right time for him (I'd have hired him when he last applied). Interesting one... 0

ChrisFelix added 15:19 - Dec 8

I heard the interview. The bloke says he loved the club yet at the end of his contract took the money & signed for Blackburn. Good player for us during that exciting season but future manager, no thanks 2

Hipsterectomy added 15:19 - Dec 8

Sign him up -4

johnwarksshorts added 15:23 - Dec 8

I'd take a punt with him...Town Legend. -3

MaySixth added 15:28 - Dec 8

FFS 3

MaySixth added 15:32 - Dec 8

Last managed nearly 5 years ago.

Only experience is in Finland where he won 35% of his 142 games at three clubs.

Never managed to stay at any of them for me than 18 months.

Never won anything at managerial level.



Knowing our deluded Board and owners they will probably appoint him

0

Barty added 15:48 - Dec 8

Loved him as a player but as a manager no thanks 2

BlueandTruesince82 added 15:50 - Dec 8

Why not? No more of a risk than any other name I've heard mentioned -3

martin587 added 15:58 - Dec 8

Great player for us but the thought of him as a manager is certainly not on.We need experience at the helm someone with the capability of getting us out of this league.I’m sure one day he would become a good manager but this is the wrong time for him.Sorry. 1

Bazza8564 added 16:05 - Dec 8

We are Ipswich Town, we are owned by a company with the financial backing of the 10th largest management fund in the US, and people think this would be a good appointment?

Lord give me strength.

If we end up with Kuqi at the helm, as nice a fella as he is and who i loved watching, then i shall start running naked through the streets singing "climb every mountain" before ever watching us again....

Sorry no 2

blueboy1981 added 16:11 - Dec 8

Mixed opinion - but from my point of view, why not ? - he’s Blue to the Bone is Shefki, and would give 100% to everything for the Club.

He would have so much support behind him too.

He’s cut his teeth in Management, and before anyone questions at what level - we’re only a Mid Table Division 3 Club ourselves … !!! - and struggling at that.

Not as if we have a record of appointing so called ‘Top Managers’ over recent years anyway.

0

Paulc added 16:12 - Dec 8

What are the people saying "yes" to this smoking? Virtually no high level managerial experience at all. Love Shef as a player, but if his application is not already in the bin, I'd like to know why not. 1

blueboy1981 added 16:14 - Dec 8

Who the Hell do some of you think we are going to get ??

Division 3 - Mid Table.

Wake Up Dreamboats …. !!! 0