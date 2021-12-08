Kuqi Applies For Manager's Job
Wednesday, 8th Dec 2021 14:58
Blues legend Shefki Kuqi has revealed he has applied for the vacant manager’s job at Portman Road.
Kuqi was with Town as a player between September 2003 and June 2005, forming a potent strike partnership with Darren Bent which fired the Blues into the play-offs in successive seasons, and later returned for a further spell on loan at the end of 2007/08.
The Kosovo-born former Finland international’s experience in management has so far seen him take charge of Finnish sides FC Honka, PK-35 and Inter Turku.
Speaking to Mark Murphy’s breakfast show on BBC Radio Suffolk this morning (1hr, 27mins, 25secs) Kuqi confirmed that he has thrown his hat into the ring.
“I did put my application in,” he said. “I told them where I am, they know where I am.
“I’ve been following things very closely, I’ve been to loads of games and I believe strongly I know what needs to be changed.”
Why does he want the job? “I’ve always said I had the best time of my career at Ipswich Town. Since I’ve become a manager, I’ve followed very closely and I believe I know exactly what’s going on there, what the problems are and what needs to get done.”
The 45-year-old paid tribute to the passion among Blues supporters and particularly their affinity with local players, something he believes is currently missing.
“Those people are passionate about the club,” he said of the fans. “And they come in there and they support you. And when they give everything, they even push you a little bit to that extra edge.
“Because of that connection, no disrespect to any players because everybody tries their best, but when you’ve not got those local boys there who know what that club means and what that badge means, that’s a different feeling. I just don’t see that that’s there right now.”
Kuqi previously applied for the job in the summer of 2018 when he outlined his thinking in a lengthy interview with TWTD.
Photo: TWTD
