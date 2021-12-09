McGreal Confirms Norwood Back Training With First Team Ahead of Wigan Trip

Thursday, 9th Dec 2021 13:36 Interim boss John McGreal says striker James Norwood has trained with the first team this morning and is available for selection ahead of Saturday’s trip to Wigan Athletic. Norwood has been training with the U23s - and has scored in each of the last two games - and has been transfer-listed ahead of the January window. The 31-year-old intimated in a tweet that that decision wasn’t made by former boss Paul Cook, however, speaking to TWTD on Monday, CEO Mark Ashton said that whether Norwood was selected was down to the manager. Asked whether he’s able to play Norwood at his lunchtime press conference, McGreal said: “Of course I can. He’s come back in, he’s trained with the guys this morning, he’s been excellent, he needed minutes in the U23s. “He’s a personality around the club at the moment, so he’s there, if we need him, to be called upon.” The Liverpudlian says he knows Norwood well from facing him in League Two: “I know a lot about Nors. When I was at Colchester he scored a couple of goals against me at Colchester, so I know a lot of his strengths, I know a lot of his personality as well. “We’ve passed each other over the years, not that I’ve got a relationship with Nors but I know of him and it just seems a professional that tries hard on the pitch. “That’s all know of, he tries hard on the pitch, on the training pitch, I don’t know him off the pitch as such. I can only judge what he does on the pitch and the training pitch.” Norwood is a big character and McGreal said character is something the team needs to show following the disappointing defeat at Charlton on Tuesday. “It is,” he said. “Each and every individual’s got a personality. It’s a different personality to the next man. “ I actually said to the guys the other night, ‘You’ve all been on the floor before, to get yourselves back up again, to play for Ipswich, you must have done something right or you must have dragged something from within yourself to be be a better player, so you know what? You’ve got to do that again. And it’s easy because you know you’ve done it before, so let’s go again’. “It’s all positivity if we can, getting into the boys and bringing that inner belief again, and it will come. You don’t turn into a bad player overnight, so the more we can get into them the more we can train, the better they’ll become.”



Photo: Matchday Images



Chris_ITFC added 13:38 - Dec 9

Let’s face it, for all of his off-field issues, the sad reality is he brings more drive, determination and desire on the pitch than any of that sorry 11 on Tuesday night. 1

Sir_Bob added 13:38 - Dec 9

Oh he's a character all right. 0

The_Prof added 13:41 - Dec 9

About time too. 1

cat added 13:42 - Dec 9

Why not give him a chance, okay he’s had his issues but one things for sure, he’ll give us an edge and some well needed energy. 2

Blue_75 added 13:42 - Dec 9

Very happy with this.

A fit Norwood offers a constant goal threat and doesn’t give the opposition a minute’s rest. The prospect of him and Bonne together is very exciting! 2

arc added 13:42 - Dec 9

Wow. The club really is in a complete state of chaos right now, isn't it? 0

Karlosfandangal added 13:44 - Dec 9

Would still love to see Bonne and Pigott up front together, however will the new manager want to buy Bonne.



Not sure of the Norwood thing, goal and assist per game are good but gets injured a lot and off field antics not good.



If he puts that all behind him then a Pigott Norward front 2 could be lethal 2

ShropshireBluenago09 added 13:45 - Dec 9

Got to start Nors up front with Bonne.

Midfield of; Morsy Carroll and El Miz

Wing backs; Donacien and Penny

3centre backs; Burgess Edmunson and Wolf



1

jollyroger added 13:48 - Dec 9

That's good news a fit Nors is a first team regular in my eyes, give bonne a rest and play nors and piggott up top 1

Barty added 13:48 - Dec 9

Play Norwood and Bonne up front 1

TimmyH added 13:52 - Dec 9

Good! you won't see a lack of effort from him unlike some on Tuesday night. 0

