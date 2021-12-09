McGreal: Burns and Coulson Still a Little While Off Returns
Thursday, 9th Dec 2021 13:43
Town interim boss John McGreal says forward Wes Burns and left-back Hayden Coulson are still a little way off a return to the team having been out with injuries.
Coulson, on loan from Middlesbrough for the season, suffered an injury at Wycombe just over a month ago, while Burns has missed the last six matches with a hamstring injury.
“A little while off at the moment,” McGreal said when asked about the pair. “We’ve just got to manage them at the moment, they’re still with the physios.
“We haven’t had any dates as such. I think Wes might be coming towards getting on the grass at the moment, but still a way away from the first team.”
Photos: TWTD/Matchday Images
