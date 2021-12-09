McGreal: Burns and Coulson Still a Little While Off Returns

Thursday, 9th Dec 2021 13:43 Town interim boss John McGreal says forward Wes Burns and left-back Hayden Coulson are still a little way off a return to the team having been out with injuries. Coulson, on loan from Middlesbrough for the season, suffered an injury at Wycombe just over a month ago, while Burns has missed the last six matches with a hamstring injury. “A little while off at the moment,” McGreal said when asked about the pair. “We’ve just got to manage them at the moment, they’re still with the physios. “We haven’t had any dates as such. I think Wes might be coming towards getting on the grass at the moment, but still a way away from the first team.”

Photos: TWTD/Matchday Images



Please report offensive, libellous or inappropriate posts by using the links provided.



Page:

1



Karlosfandangal added 13:46 - Dec 9

Miss Burns and I thought Coulsen was our answer at left back 1

RobITFC added 13:46 - Dec 9

Booooo 0

kpblues added 13:56 - Dec 9

These two have been a big loss.

I know you mustn't rely on individual players being fit but our left back position continues to be a concern and Burns attacking and supply to Bonne could have just got us out of our present difficulties.

0

Page:

1

You need to login in order to post your comments