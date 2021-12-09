Mowbray Linked With Town Vacancy

Thursday, 9th Dec 2021 15:46 Former Blues skipper and coach Tony Mowbray, currently boss at Blackburn Rovers, is the latest name to be linked with the vacant Town manager’s job. According to the Suffolk News, the 58-year-old is high on Town’s list of potential new bosses following Paul Cook's sacking at the weekend. Mowbray has been with Rovers since 2017 and they are currently fourth in the Championship, so it would be a huge surprise if he departed Ewood Park at the present time, despite his contract being up next summer. The former centre-half was a member of the Town team which won promotion to the Premier League in the play-off final at Wembley in 2000 and scored Town’s equaliser against Barnsley in what proved to be the final game of his playing career. Mowbray took charge of four games as caretaker-manager of the Blues alongside Bryan Klug following George Burley’s departure in 2002 and was close to being appointed boss by former owner Marcus Evans late in the 2009/2010 season. The man known as Mogga is assisted at Blackburn by his former Town team-mate Mark Venus, who is believed to be interested in managing a club himself at some stage.

Photo: Action Images



WeWereZombies added 15:48 - Dec 9

Now we're talking



But, as Phil says above, it does seem unlikely he would leave a team fourth in the Championship...

Derbyshire_Blue added 15:53 - Dec 9

Would love this for so many reasons.

Would love this for so many reasons.

Wouldn't rule it out as a lot of Blackburn fans were recently calling for his head, which seems ridiculous considering their league position.

RobbieBobson added 16:00 - Dec 9

This would be great, but suspect that the decision has already been made as BetVictor are no longer making a market on the next Ipswich manager.

dirtydingusmagee added 16:13 - Dec 9

RobbieBobson , if thats the case its a bit worrying .

cromwellblue added 16:16 - Dec 9

an interesting one, but please, IF (and that's a big IF) this is an option we have to have both.



One of a pair has not proven a good idea......

trueblues78 added 16:24 - Dec 9

Slim chance but one of the nicest footballers I have ever met. Top bloke.

Steve_ITFC_Sweden added 16:33 - Dec 9

Spoke to Mark Venus many moons ago at Playford Road about ITFC's trip to Sweden. Top bloke!

Linkboy13 added 16:34 - Dec 9

Terrible feeling its going to be big time Charlie Frank Lampard wouldn't mind if we could get John Terry as his coach though perhaps he could sort our shambles of defence. Neil Warnock was on Talk Sport this morning with Alan Brazil and when questioned about the Ipswich job didn't really give a yes or a no. His success rate is amazing with a record eight promotions. When he took over Middlesborough they were third from bottom now they are in a position of relative safety. He wouldn't be a very popular choice with the house wife's on this channel wrong colour eyes and maybe he's a bit too old at seventy but as a short term option he's probably the only bloke who could get us into the play offs.

Blue_Armee added 16:51 - Dec 9

Warnock to the end of the season to have a real go, and then Mogga in the Summer to really turn this club around.

Pleeaasse make this happen.

Suffolkboy added 16:51 - Dec 9

It’d be truly smashing if TM and MV came — but Tony Mowbray has an umbilical link to the NE and I can’t imagine he’d come south again .,

There is lots to be done , lots to achieve , many an opportunity for someone to take on the challenge and make a real name for themselves and ITFC AGAIN !

Let us hope the Board will now get the right person and character to instil values and backbone into our current squad !

COYB

DavoIPB added 16:55 - Dec 9

TM would be the ideal candidate. Knows what Ipswich fans want and knows the kind of football we ask for. All of his team's play good passing football. Although they don't seem to be able to defend well which is odd.



Unfortunately he won't come here as currently managing a 4th placed championship club and doesn't want to live here.

jas0999 added 16:56 - Dec 9

Would be great but doubtful. Highly unlikely even.



gazzer1999 added 16:56 - Dec 9

He really is the only option and we should push the boat out and ensure it happens. It doesn't matter where Blackburn are currently, his contract expires next summer so go and get him.

