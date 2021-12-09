Mowbray Linked With Town Vacancy
Thursday, 9th Dec 2021 15:46
Former Blues skipper and coach Tony Mowbray, currently boss at Blackburn Rovers, is the latest name to be linked with the vacant Town manager’s job.
According to the Suffolk News, the 58-year-old is high on Town’s list of potential new bosses following Paul Cook's sacking at the weekend.
Mowbray has been with Rovers since 2017 and they are currently fourth in the Championship, so it would be a huge surprise if he departed Ewood Park at the present time, despite his contract being up next summer.
The former centre-half was a member of the Town team which won promotion to the Premier League in the play-off final at Wembley in 2000 and scored Town’s equaliser against Barnsley in what proved to be the final game of his playing career.
Mowbray took charge of four games as caretaker-manager of the Blues alongside Bryan Klug following George Burley’s departure in 2002 and was close to being appointed boss by former owner Marcus Evans late in the 2009/2010 season.
The man known as Mogga is assisted at Blackburn by his former Town team-mate Mark Venus, who is believed to be interested in managing a club himself at some stage.
