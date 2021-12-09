McGreal: Safety is More Important Than Anything

Thursday, 9th Dec 2021 16:24 Blues interim manager John McGreal has praised the club for the Covid protocols that have been in place this season which will mean Town fans won’t notice too much difference now the Government has moved to its Plan B. The move, which was announced at a Downing Street press conference, last night means that from next Wednesday fans will be unable to access any event with crowds of more than 10,000 without a Covid pass or having taken a negative lateral flow test. That brings other clubs in to line with the Blues who have had similar requirements for fans entering Portman Road since supporters returned at the beginning of the season (full details of Town's matchday protocols can be found here). Town, whose approach to the issue has been praised by the EFL, have equally strict when it comes to the playing staff with the various squads, the seniors, U23s and U18s, training and eating away from one another, and with players having to take a PCR test before moving between the groups. The Blues are one of only a few clubs to have continued to take two coaches to away games to allow players to keep their distance from one another. “I was saying before that I've watched a couple of games this year when I've needed to show my Covid passport to get in,” McGreal said. “From what I know, we're not going to change, I think from day one we've stuck to all of the protocols, even in the building in the bubbles and going to games in two coaches. “I think the club here has been absolutely excellent. So again we'll be dotting the Is and crossing the Ts regarding the Government protocols because we want everyone to be safe.” Anything which can be done to prevent the possibility of games being played behind closed doors as they were last season has to be a good thing? “Absolutely because we don't want to fall back into that bracket again. Whatever we can do and the club is right on the money on that, sorting everything out. “They've been excellent from day one and I know that myself, as a fan going to watch the game, if things need to be changed again, the club will be straight on to that to change because safety is more important than anything.”

Photo: Steve Waller



arc added 16:34 - Dec 9

I read the headline and assumed it was about avoiding relegation. 0

ArnieM added 16:38 - Dec 9

Lol so did I ! 0

Linkboy13 added 16:39 - Dec 9

Can you get inoculated against relegation. 0

ArnieM added 16:40 - Dec 9

So, what IS this CoVid passport? Is it the little blue card we all carry with our Pfizer jab dates on? Coz that’s all I’ve got ….. 0

