McGreal: Humphreys is a Talented Boy

Thursday, 9th Dec 2021 16:40 Town interim manager John McGreal has praised youngster Cameron Humphreys, who made his league debut off the bench at Charlton on Tuesday, and has outlined his role with the U23s which he started last Thursday prior to being handed his current temporary position running the first team. Humphreys, 18, made his senior debut from the start of the Carabao Cup tie against Newport in August, having been with the squad throughout pre-season, but didn’t feature for the first team again until he came off the bench against Barrow in the FA Cup on Saturday. The central or left-sided midfielder, who can also operate at left-back, impressed against the Bluebirds and almost won the tie with a late header which struck the bar, and was again included in the 18 at the Valley and came on in the 83rd minute. “The boy’s talented,” McGreal said. “We’ve got to try and get him opportunities as best we can. “Coming back down into the U23s, when that happens, it’s mine and Kieron [Dyer]’s job to try and get these boys and shine the light on them because Ipswich Town fans love an up and coming youngster, it’s proved over the years gone by, they do love it, and it’s our job to try and get them through because they need opportunities. “That’s the big thing, you don’t know how good they are until they get the opportunities and it’s our job to make them up to that standard, if not go beyond the standard of the first team, to get that opportunity and he’s been proving that of late.” Reflecting on the U23s job, he had been in for only a few days prior to his elevation to the senior set-up, he added: “Speaking to the guys and the project that they want to bring to the club, the U23s and the IDP [Individual Development Plan] are going to be a huge part of the club moving forwards. “The history of the place coming through from U23 level in years gone by from Kieron right the way through to your Darren Bents, your Darren Ambroses, just to mention a few, James Scowcroft, Richard Wright – there's been loads of them. Even now with Andre Dozzell and Flynn Downes. “It's our job to bring the next batch through and I'm passionate about that, giving kids opportunities. “That was my role at Colchester from the academy when I was U23s manager. And I was lucky enough to get the manager’s job at Colchester for four years and we had to make pathways for kids coming through. “Like your Macauley Bonnes, your Kane Vincent-Youngs, Sammie Szmodics and Frankie Kent, just to mention a few. “The boys have all come through when I was there and it is a big part of what Colchester was about and what [chairman and owner] Robbie [Cowling] wanted as a big brief for the manager. “So I've been there before, I know what it is to get kids in and around the first team and to get them opportunities. So I'm really looking forward to it, bringing that next good batch through.”

Photo: Matchday Images



Please report offensive, libellous or inappropriate posts by using the links provided.



Page:

1



Linkboy13 added 16:58 - Dec 9

We just are not producing enough outstanding youngsters good one's yes. We've in league one so it shouldn't be that difficult. The likes of Keiron Dyer, Darren Bent etc were outstanding from the word go in a much more competitive league. Really feel for John Mcgreal at the moment trying to run a first team where it's obvious some of them have downed tools. He must pick the players that are fully committed no matter what their ability is. 0

Page:

1

You need to login in order to post your comments