Harris Believed to Be Keen and Under Consideration
Thursday, 9th Dec 2021 17:16
Former Millwall and Cardiff boss Neil Harris is reported to be keen on the management vacancy at Portman Road.
Harris has been out of work since leaving the Bluebirds in January, having made the Championship play-offs the previous season.
Since yesterday, the 44-year-old has gradually climbed to becoming the bookies’ favourite and is now at 5-4 on.
According to the EADT, Harris is keen on the role and is being considered by the Blues, who sacked former boss Paul Cook on Saturday after nine months in charge.
In January, TWTD revealed that Harris was among the managers under consideration by former owner Marcus Evans prior to Paul Lambert’s tenure coming to an end.
Speaking to TWTD on Monday, Blues CEO Mark Ashton said the process would start in earnest following the Charlton match.
“We have sift through [the applications received] and do it properly,” he said. “We’ll do that in the next 48 hours.
“We’ve got a game tomorrow and then [chairman] Mike O’Leary and I will lead that process and I want to see as many as I can because this industry is filled with perception and it’s not until you meet people you see what they’re really about. I’ve got to clear my diary and this has to be my focus with Mike.”
Harris, who is from Orsett in Essex but is understood to have family in Suffolk, was a striker in his playing days most notably with Millwall, while also featuring for Nottingham Forest and latterly Southend.
He was named the Lions’ permanent boss in 2015 having had previous stints as their caretaker boss while in charge of their U21s.
Harris remained at the Den for five years, taking them into the League One play-offs twice, winning at Wembley in 2016/17, having been beaten in the final the previous year.
He spent only 14 months at Cardiff but saw them to fifth in the Championship before losing to Fulham in the semi-finals.
Photo: Action Images
