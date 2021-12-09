Harris Believed to Be Keen and Under Consideration

Thursday, 9th Dec 2021 17:16 Former Millwall and Cardiff boss Neil Harris is reported to be keen on the management vacancy at Portman Road. Harris has been out of work since leaving the Bluebirds in January, having made the Championship play-offs the previous season. Since yesterday, the 44-year-old has gradually climbed to becoming the bookies’ favourite and is now at 5-4 on. According to the EADT, Harris is keen on the role and is being considered by the Blues, who sacked former boss Paul Cook on Saturday after nine months in charge. In January, TWTD revealed that Harris was among the managers under consideration by former owner Marcus Evans prior to Paul Lambert’s tenure coming to an end. Speaking to TWTD on Monday, Blues CEO Mark Ashton said the process would start in earnest following the Charlton match. “We have sift through [the applications received] and do it properly,” he said. “We’ll do that in the next 48 hours. “We’ve got a game tomorrow and then [chairman] Mike O’Leary and I will lead that process and I want to see as many as I can because this industry is filled with perception and it’s not until you meet people you see what they’re really about. I’ve got to clear my diary and this has to be my focus with Mike.” Harris, who is from Orsett in Essex but is understood to have family in Suffolk, was a striker in his playing days most notably with Millwall, while also featuring for Nottingham Forest and latterly Southend. He was named the Lions’ permanent boss in 2015 having had previous stints as their caretaker boss while in charge of their U21s. Harris remained at the Den for five years, taking them into the League One play-offs twice, winning at Wembley in 2016/17, having been beaten in the final the previous year. He spent only 14 months at Cardiff but saw them to fifth in the Championship before losing to Fulham in the semi-finals.

Photo: Action Images



dyersdream added 17:21 - Dec 9

No thanks 6

aas1010 added 17:22 - Dec 9

No thanks 4

carlo88 added 17:23 - Dec 9

Why? 5

therein61 added 17:23 - Dec 9

Sorry it's a no for me. 4

TimmyH added 17:23 - Dec 9

No thanks...underwhelming 6

ipswichone added 17:27 - Dec 9

No thanks 4

TimmyH added 17:27 - Dec 9

To be fair did a fairly good job considering the budget at Millwall but less so at Cardiff with their parachute payment budget (very inconsistent and we don't want more of that). 3

ArnieM added 17:28 - Dec 9

He migh5 be keen , and no doubt we’ll review his cv , but I’d say not a hope.



Another name linked tomorrow no doubt….. 7

CaptainAhab added 17:28 - Dec 9

TimmyH who do you think we could get who is whelming?

0

bluewarrior added 17:28 - Dec 9

Bookies taking no more bets. It looks like a done deal to me. Probably arranged in principle last week. 0

ronnyd added 17:28 - Dec 9

Nearly as bad an appointment as Lambert and MM. Big no from me. 7

Churchman added 17:29 - Dec 9

Yes, the football world is filled with perceptions. It’s also filled with failures like Harris 5

AljoBlue added 17:30 - Dec 9

Be an awesome signing if we were a rugby team. Deffo no thanks my neck cannot. Cope with hoof hoof hoofball 4

ipswichone added 17:32 - Dec 9

Rushed appointment, becoming a joke club,that couldn't organise a pee up in a brewery.its like,oh he wants job,you got it,lol.bad decision for all lpswich fans 2

Weekender added 17:33 - Dec 9

Nope, Nope, Nope, Nope, Nope, Nope, Nope, Nope. 5

fergalsharkey added 17:38 - Dec 9

Jesus is this for real 6

tractorlad01 added 17:40 - Dec 9

Absolute joke if true. 7

aas1010 added 17:44 - Dec 9

💩 1

gosblue added 17:47 - Dec 9

Sean Dyche? If we wait, Burnley will be showing him the door soon enough. 1

stocktractor added 17:48 - Dec 9

Please god no

Ashton read all of

These comments 3

Blue_75 added 17:49 - Dec 9

Not for me 2

TimmyH added 17:51 - Dec 9

Whelming for me would be Lampard (but long shot) or Mowbray or Poyet/Tarrico or even Farke (I know wouldn't go down well with some but a better alternative than a number on the list). 3

martin587 added 17:55 - Dec 9

Not in a million years.Far to volatile and not a good track record.Would not go down well with supporters I think. 0

WirralBlue added 17:57 - Dec 9

I hope this isn't true. Never met Neil Harris, but my perception is that his track record isn't great.





I would have liked Warnock, Manning or Terry 1

grumpyoldman added 17:59 - Dec 9

Nostalgia is a wonderful thing, what would have happened if the site was around a few years ago? Ipswich considering making an ex-England player with no managerial experience their new manager or Ipswich are considering as their new manager an ex-England player with very little managerial experience who has recently returned from Canada. The site would be awash with opinionated people saying "Not for me" or "NO". Both of these went on to be great managers. As I said in a previous post I for one don't care who they are as long as they get this great club out of the doldrums. 1

