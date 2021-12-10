We Want Promotion This Season - Notes for Wigan Athletic

Friday, 10th Dec 2021 15:00 by TomTheWriter As the Blues travel to face second-in-the-table Wigan Athletic, TomTheWriter assesses the mood in the opposition camp. With the search for a new manager still ongoing, Town turn their attention to the weekend as they travel to the North-West. Their opponents Wigan Athletic has made a strong start to the season and are very much in the fight for promotion under the guidance of Leam Richardson. So far this season, the Latics have picked up 13 wins, two draws and four defeats from their 19 games in League One. Last year, Will Keane was a dominant force up top, George Johnston provided strength and stability at the back with Jamie Jones reliable between the goal. Leam Richardson “I believe that in [Leam] Richardson Latics have got more than just a decent manager and coach but a decent person”, “Had [Paul] Cook got the Ipswich job or any other job about two months earlier, Richardson would have gone. We got very lucky with the timing. Don’t make Leam out like some hero that never would have left otherwise”, “Fitting tribute is that the South Stand has been renamed The Leam Richardson Stand. That is incredible and what a fantastic gesture from the owners.” Appointed as the caretaker-manager in November 2020, Richardson had spent the previous three years at the club under former Blues manager Paul Cook. After the latter’s departure from the DW Stadium, Richardson stuck with the club to work under John Sheridan. After Sheridan’s departure, Richardson helped guide Wigan away from the relegation zone and into another season in League One. He was given the job permanently in April and has reaped the benefits so far. “After his disappointing spell at Accrington Stanley, Richardson had no real prospect of getting another manager’s job in League One - he had nothing to lose by stepping in as a manager and potentially a lot to gain”, “Excellent game today, all the credit to Richardson for playing on the front foot”, “I hope Richardson and the players have a better mindset tomorrow!” Surviving Administration “Only one word needed. Brilliant”, “Got to hold my hands up here and say I was one of those doubting we'd stay up so I don't mind eating a large slice of humble pie”, “A good conclusion to the season in staying up but we stayed up by one point and only won four games out of the last 12.” During the 2019/20 Championship season, Wigan were handed a 12-point deduction that slid them down the table from 13th and into the relegation zone. They started the League One season with a very small number of players registered and it cause for a problematic start to the campaign. However, they were able to put an impressive run together after the new year, coupled with some impressive loan signings. They stayed up by one point ahead of Rochdale, keeping their heads above water. “Superb - actually brought a tear watching that and seeing those young lads at the end”, “I think, all things considered, this escape is the greatest of all great escapes”, “Everyone connected to the club including us the fans should be massively proud.” The Squad After dealing with a small number of players last season and after a takeover had been confirmed, Richardson set about building a new squad in the summer. Midfielder Lee Evans departed at the end of his contract, leaving for Town with Dan Gardner jumping across to Doncaster Rovers. Young striker Kyle Joseph moved to the Championship with Swansea City. Midfielders Alex Perry and Chris Merrie dropped down to League Two with Salford City and Tranmere Rovers, with attacker Zach Clough going to Carlisle United. Seven loanees departed at the end of their deals. Compared to the squad that ended the 2020/21 season, six of the starting XI remain from their 4-3 defeat at home to Swindon Town, with one of the bench still at the club. Strength-wise, Wigan fans have found a lot of things to be positive about this season.



“I think an interchangeable front three/four with us playing the ball on the deck and playing through teams is our biggest strength”, “Go out and attack sides at home”, “A pretty decent defence and goalkeeping department too so I wouldn't say the those are weaknesses.” But on the other hand, they have found one or two things to be negative about “The problem for me is midfield. I am not convinced with [Tom] Bayliss and unless [Tom] Naylor or [Jordan] Cousins are fit enough I see this as our weakness”, “We are really lacking strength in depth”, “Maybe the biggest realisation or concern for me is our strength in depth.” Wigan Athletic 2-1 Shrewsbury Town “Take the three points and move on - sign of a good team to have so many off it and still win”, “Shrewsbury were the better team by far and deserved something… they passed out from defence to midfield players asking for the ball, everything we didn't do”, “Got away with one there. Fantastic winner at the end. Some teams in this league can’t seem to keep going to the end, fair play to our lads they never give up.” “What I see from a lot of our players is that they want to do the easy thing all the time continually going backwards and never looking to make things happen. I really hate all this turgid backward play”, “They came with a defensive set-up and doubled-up (sometimes three) on our skilful players”, “Thank goodness we have that spirit to keep going to the end.” Richardson lined his Wigan side up in their usual 4-2-3-1 formation, something he and Paul Cook were famed for in their lengthy spell together at Wigan and their previous clubs. Colchester United 1-2 Wigan Athletic “How good is [Callum] Lang getting? He gets better every time I see him play. What a prospect”, “Outstanding performance from Jamie Jones”, “Into the hat for the next round then. Hopefully a ‘big’ name at home.” “Just watched the highlights on MOTD, the BBC commentator couldn't have sounded any more disappointed if she'd tried!”, “Always something exciting about the third round draw”, “I know about the better income away at top four club, but would prefer one of them at DW with a full 25,000-plus house.” In their FA Cup third round tie away with Colchester United, Richardson activated his plan B to try and counteract the U’s, and did so successfully in the 2-1 victory. Goalkeepers “He's been absolutely superb in goal, well done Ben [Amos]”, “I thought that Ben Amos was at times unusually hesitant against Bolton and the MK Dons”, “A cracking keeper though, demonstrated by a confident performance and a clean sheet today.” Summer signing Amos departed fellow League One side Charlton Athletic to join up with the revolution at Wigan, taking the number one position from Jones.

“Not a particularly glowing moment from Jamie Jones”, “I will never agree about effort, I just don't think he is good enough, I feel the same about Jamie Jones but would never question his effort”, “Jamie Jones - pulled off a worldy save to keep us in the tie.” Jones was the main goalkeeper last season tasked with keeping the Latics in League One. Has been at the club since 2017. Defenders “Curtis Tilt on his couple of breaks forward probably took more players on than [winger Gavin] Massey despite playing centre-back”, “U steps in my opinion man of the match Tilt to score the winner and even more wild celebrations”, “Tilt is going to be top scorer if he carries on!” Embarking on his third loan spell at the club in the last 12 months, Tilt first arrived at Wigan in October 2020. That spell was extended in January until the end of the season and has made his way back to the club for a third stint from Rotherham United. Curtis Tilt “[Kelland] Watts just likes to lump it forward”, “I'd also be asking the question to Newcastle regarding how much it would take to sign Watts on a permanent”, “Why is Watts on the bench?” Former England U19 international Watts arrived at the DW Stadium this summer from Newcastle on a season-long loan. Spent last year with Plymouth Argyle. “Forgot to mention the intervention to win the ball back in the first place - didn’t realise it was [Jason] Kerr. Quick and incisive move, a really good goal and suspect the coaching staff will be purring about it”, “Watts and Kerr were both superb”, “Kerr sounded like he had an excellent, solid game.” An underrated signing in the summer transfer window, Kerr was snapped up from Scottish Premiership side St Johnstone whilst they were competing in the Europa League. Kerr was the Saints’ captain last season and has been very impressive this year. “[Tom] Pearce also seems to be struggling at the moment”, “If [Joe] Bennett gets fit can see Pearce going in January, to be honest”, “Pearce also seems to be struggling at the moment, you get odd flashes of his old dynamic self but he's just not showing what he can really do.” Another former England youth international, Pearce was one of the surviving members from the Championship side that was dismantled due to the administration. Had struggled for game time this season, but has picked his form up recently. “Bennett played for the U23s last week I believe, so in theory he should be back in full training and trying to get back to full fitness”, “Can Bennett play left wing-back if Leam ever decides to revert to a three at the back?”, “As for Bennett, Leam isn’t dropping his captain and seems unwilling to drop [Max] Power either so something has to give.” Picked up in the summer, Bennett arrived at Wigan after spending five years with Cardiff City. Found his early weeks disrupted due to injury, only making his debut last week. Full-Back “[Tendayi] Darikwa has improved as a player since he arrived, his last game against Plymouth was one of his best performances so far”, “Darikwa was very poor last season as well, whatever anyone says that's a fact”, “I'd say Darikwa's achievement with Wigan Athletic last season, not to mention becoming an international footballer [with Zimbabwe], is extremely inspirational.” One of the surviving members from the League One side last season, Darikwa was handed the captain’s armband this year due to his impressive displays in the previous campaign. Has been their first choice right-back and can cover at left-back. “There’s really no contest between Darikwa and Power at right-back, one is on six assists tied first in the league after 17 games and the other has six assists in total in 180 league games”, “Well, I for one rate Darikwa. Not sure why some have issues with him”, “As for Darikwa, if every player in our squad is fit, Darikwa gets into the team as left-back.” Picked up in January, Darikwa was tasked with helping the club stay afloat and he did so effortlessly. Likely to start on Saturday afternoon. Centre-Back “[Jack] Whatmough has been decent for us”, “Tilt and Whatmough got tangled-up initially going for the same ball but soon sorted it out”, “Whatmough almost gifted a goal after misjudging a ball (or was it slippery?)” Another summer signing in the extensive rebuild, Whatmough traded Fratton Park for the DW Stadium as he looked to progress his career away from his academy club. “We all rave about Whatmough but even he's dropped some absolute clangers”, “Whatmough made an uncharacteristic mistake and we paid for it, move on”, “Disappointed in Whatmough for the second. He was naive and should have done better. But he's been exceptional so far and improving his decision-making is what will take him to the next level.” Has featured the most of any of the new centre-backs, four in total, as he looks to build a partnership that could see Wigan maintain their promotion push. Midfielders “What has Max Power done as a footballer that is inspirational, genuine question? Picking up a flare and waving it about when celebrating a goal might be inspirational to the fans, but it's hardly the quality of a captain”, “I think it's as simple as Power being such an attacking threat at right-back that if we don't need him in midfield that is where he'll end up”, “I honestly wouldn't have Power has our first choice right-back.” Having spent three years at the club between 2015 and 2018, Power returned to Wigan after a three-year spell at Sunderland. Initially drafted into their midfield, Power has also been covering at right-back. Max Power “He’s our best central midfielder and our win ratio with him in the team proves that”, “Hopefully Cousins isn't too far off a return”, “One huge weakness about us is when a team presses they always win the midfield battle, every second ball we lose too. How much we miss Cousins.” Another one-time England youth international coming into the club in the summer was [Jordan] Cousins, picked up from Stoke City. The midfielder has spent a long time on the sidelines due to injury, but has recently returned to the squad. “I think with [Tom] Bayliss struggling [he may] possibly [be] sent back to Preston”, “He was awful in the early cup games but had a very good game against Shrewsbury and did OK last night”, “Bayliss is nowhere near the worst player in our side tonight. I think he’s had a decent game.” The third and final loan signing at the club this season, Bayliss was brought in from Preston North End. Had struggled for game-time during the first few months, but has featured heavily in the midfield more recently. “Massey was excellent today, looked up for it from the start and made some cracking runs and crosses”, “The problem with Massey has never been a lack of ability, but a lack of application”, “Don't blame Massey for enjoying his dues. If he's allowed to be signed-off injured almost permanently or doesn't put the effort in when he pulls on the shirt that's down to the club to sort.” Experienced winger Massey was another to stick with the club after their unfortunate administration issues in the Championship and has been involved a lot this season off the bench for the Latics. “[Thelo] Aasgaard has clearly got a lot of ability and is getting physically stronger which makes a big difference”, “Aasgaard needs to start every week! Really impressive”, “Big chance for Aasgaard and one hopefully he'll take.” Former Norwegian U16 and U20 international Aasgaard was a breakthrough talent last season, one of the fortunate academy players to get their chance in the first team due to the financial issues surrounding the club. “[James] McClean covered an insane distance yesterday, looked dead on his feet at 70, but had a second wind and was alongside Lang for the final goal”, “I think we should go three at the back at home with McClean and Power as wing-backs”, “Should have ripped them apart with McClean running at them on Saturday then we wouldn't have a replay but for some reason he had the day off.” Returning to the club after a six-year absence, McClean dropped down from the Championship to guide Wigan back to where they came from a few years ago. Has been used as both a winger and a wing-back, McClean has five goals to his name this season. Winger “[Gwion] Edwards is putrid”, “On a number of occasions he picked up the ball and went forward only to have to stop and play the ball sideways or back as the support from Edwards was not there”, “People can criticise Edwards or Bayliss for losing the ball running at players, missing chances or not playing a pass etc - which is fair enough.” Summer signing Edwards turned down a contract at Portman Road in July and joined Wigan. “I agree that Bayliss and Edwards haven't really done enough so far but I think they have ability for sure”, “His substitution at Fleetwood by bringing Edwards on changed the game - as did his change in tactics”, “I don’t say Edwards shouldn’t play again but for a player who I was genuinely delighted we’d signed, other than a fine cameo from off the bench at Fleetwood, we’ve seen little of note from him.” Scored on his debut against Sunderland, but hasn’t found the back of the net since the opening game of the season. Picked his form back up in recent games, but has mainly been used in the cup. Midfielder “It was great to hear Naylor was back and he added steel and positional sense to the midfield”, “It would have been wiser to get Naylor to drop back into the backline and play as a three with the option for him to move into midfield when in possession”, “Naylor was poor last night - but he's been man of the match in recent games.” Like Whatmough, Naylor switched Portsmouth for Wigan in the summer. The experienced midfielder was lined-up to join Mansfield Town in July, but made the late switch to Wigan to add to their midfield options. “Naylor showed us the steel we have been missing. Good first game back, better shape today with solid performances all over the shop”, “How on earth is Naylor only on one yellow card given the role he plays in the team”, “I think that Naylor is getting involved more and more, which is a big help.” Had been a consistent player for the club in the first few months of the season, but only just recently returned from a short absence due to injury. Attack “Jordan Jones was busy but we're just not getting enough out of him”, “Not too shocked about Jones, even if he isn't injured, he's behind Massey and Edwards for some reason”, “Jordan Jones not even on the bench though. Considering he made a big impact coming on last game, so he must be injured.” Summer signing Jones, one of the three to have featured for Sunderland last season, arrived at the DW Stadium from Rangers on a permanent deal. Has been used mainly off the bench for the season. Having spent the first half of the 2020/21 campaign on loan at Motherwell United, [Callum] Lang returned to Wigan Athletic in January to spearhead their survival push. Did so emphatically and currently has 10 goals to his name this season. “He isn't half a talent. He did an absolute brilliant move at Cambridge too. Premier Greed parasites will be sniffing”, “Lang and Keane haven't done too badly playing up top together whenever we play the 3-5-2 system”, “How good is Lang getting? He gets better every time I see him play. What a prospect.” Will Keane “Most would probably admit so far [Stephen] Humphrys has had a disappointing start, the player himself included”, “Looked like a good hit from Humphrys even though it took a deflection. He's coming back from Covid and so it'll take him some time to get up to speed”, “I think he's more than capable of leading the line and working effectively with Keane and Lang.” Another player snapped up in the summer to boost Wigan’s ambitions, Humphrys departed League Two Rochdale to support the attack this season. Has only scored twice this year and is seen mainly coming off the bench. Unfortunate Injuries “An exquisite first time pass from Keane that would be raved about in the Premier League”, “It was a good ball into Keane, his first time pass around the corner with his back to goal was sublime”, “Will Keane, although scoring a few, flatters to deceive, he is in my opinion not the player we need as a number 10.” The leading man for Wigan Athletic last season, ex-Town striker Keane scored 12 goals for the Latics as they survived relegation. Keane spent 18 months with the Blues, a loan spell in the Championship and a season in League One. Injuries affected his progress at Portman Road with his time at Wigan having been much more productive. Striker “I think now that [Charlie] Wyke is unavailable for possibly the rest of the season we need to have that option in the squad of a real physical presence up top, in my opinion”, “Wyke started off slowly but once he got used to the system and built up his fitness he was excellent”, “Charlie Wyke took a few games to start making a mark and a few more afterwards until he started finding the net with any regularity.” Billed as the surprise signing of the summer, Wigan snapped up Wyke from fellow League One side Sunderland after scoring 30 goals in the league last year. Having been tipped to make a jump up the leagues, Wyke decided to try his hand at Wigan and had scored five goals when his season was brought to an an abrupt end. Last month Wyke was rushed to hospital after suffering a cardiac arrest in training ahead of the Cambridge United game with manager Leam Richardson and club doctor Jonathan Tobin credited with saving his life. “Good to see Wyke seems to be OK and coming home. He also said he's looking to get back in training so it seems like what happened isn't initially believed to be career threatening”, “Absolutely incredible response. Starting CPR as quickly as possible literally saves lives”, “It really is fantastic news to know he is on his way home to his little lad and partner. I’m glad all the support he’s received from across the football community has helped him. He’s clearly very popular amongst his team-mates and I’ve no doubt they’ll help him through his recovery, however long it may take.” Wigan Athletic Fans on ITFC “Ipswich have made John McGreal interim boss whilst they find someone long-term”, “We played some utterly turgid stuff at times under Cook and at other clubs (à la Ipswich) he probably would have got the push when [former chairman David] Sharpe and then [ex-CEO Jonathan] Jackson kept faith in him”, “Paul Cook sacked by Ipswich - after being outed as the two-toned interview Scouse fraud that he is - without the genius of Leam Richardson behind him doing all the work - harsh but true!” “Ipswich’s goal last season was play-offs and he failed, their goal this season was top two and they backed him to the hilt outspending everyone - of course being 11th isn't tolerated and resulted in a sacking”, “No doubt Ipswich have been the biggest disappointment in the league this season, but there was plenty of time for them to get into the play-offs and once you do that you never know”, “[Wigan chairman] Talal [Al Hammad] has backed Richardson to recruit a very strong squad - with the exception if Ipswich it's arguably the best in the division.” Expectation “We only need a new striker if we want promotion this season, obvs”, “Hopefully we can turn this around but we have seen all season our depth of squad is suspect if we are to compete for automatic promotion”, “We need to think a little longer term because if we chase promotion but fall just short we'll end up overextended and with Championship quality players who are now getting glances from bigger teams.” Websites The main forum for a Wigan Athletic fan is the comprehensive and extensive Latics Speyk.

