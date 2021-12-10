Fraser Linked With Swans

Friday, 10th Dec 2021 12:11 Blues midfielder Scott Fraser is being linked with a reunion with his former MK Dons boss Russell Martin at Swansea City. According to Planet Swans, the Welshmen, 14th in the Championship, are eyeing Fraser, who joined the Blues from the Dons, then managed by Martin, in the summer. Dundee-born Fraser signed a three-year deal in the summer and has made 17 starts and two sub appearances for the Blues, scoring his only goal on his debut against Morecambe on the opening day. If there is anything in the report, whether the Blues might be interested in doing a deal would depend on the thoughts of the incoming manager.

Photo: Matchday Images



Please report offensive, libellous or inappropriate posts by using the links provided.



Page:

1

2

3



BlueBlood90 added 12:17 - Dec 10

Probably the player I was most looking forward to seeing this season and been the most disappointed with. I know he hasn't played in his favoured position very often but he hasn't looked great at all. If we managed to get our money back or more then I wouldn't be against him moving on. 11

bigbluetractor added 12:18 - Dec 10

A player who has consistently been played out of position and has recently looked considerably better in place of Lee Evans as deep lying playmaker. I'd be disappointed to see him go after six months and hope the new manager gives him a chance to play in his preferred position. 10

CanadasNumber1 added 12:20 - Dec 10

I would literally drive him there myself, and I can’t even drive. 2

Devereuxxx added 12:20 - Dec 10

Stunned he’s started 17 times to be honest, his impact has been minimal. Not all his fault, as he’s been shunted around the pitch with no clear position.



Depends on the new manager I guess and his playing style. In a team which dominates possession and passes through the lines I can see Fraser contributing. One which requires a bit more dynamism seems to be beyond him. 11

chepstowblue added 12:21 - Dec 10

Hugely disappointing recent performances, to the point where I wouldn't have known that he was on the pitch on tuesday evening, so rarely was he involved. My initial response is that I'd not be overly concerned if this was to happen. 11

dyersdream added 12:23 - Dec 10

Not good enough for Ipswich very poor player 6

clive_baker added 12:23 - Dec 10

Shoe horning him in on the left was a complete disaster. Bought a player right in form who had come off the back of a great season at MK Dons in the #10 and barely gave him an opportunity there. 10

positivity added 12:25 - Dec 10

would like to see him used properly before we make a judgement on him, however a swap deal with downes would be ok!



(though i can't see downes dropping down after all the transfer requests to get out of league one in the first place!) 3

BobbyBell added 12:36 - Dec 10

Surely the new manager should have a say in who goes and who stays. Is this an indication that the manager has already been selected but for some reason it can't yet be announced? 1

BobbyBell added 12:36 - Dec 10

Surely the new manager should have a say in who goes and who stays. Is this an indication that the manager has already been selected but for some reason it can't yet be announced? 0

BlueySwede added 12:39 - Dec 10

It´s waaay too early to write off any of our recruitments. I expect there is more to come from players like Fraser and Chaplin, especially if a new manager finds the right blend and formation. We are STILL not quite four and a half months into the season. Lots of pressure and expectations. 4

Suffolkboy added 12:43 - Dec 10

Seems much too early for ITFC to be even considering reconstructing the playing squad ,should not happen until new Mgr has a chance to utilise the present assets and form opinions ; it may well be Swansea are ‘floating a boat ‘ !

Much much more really ought to be expected from our players with the quality in the squad .

Coyb 5

IPSWICHMOUSE added 12:44 - Dec 10

May have been playing in the wrong position now & again , but has shown nothing imo...Very slow & reminds me too much of Huws....Can he do better...i;m not so sure......

5

trncbluearmy added 12:45 - Dec 10

lightweight, very disappointing 4

DaGremloid added 12:45 - Dec 10

One of the many reasons why Cook had to go. PC was like a kid in a candy shop buying his many players and then he didn't know where to play most of them. Inept beyond belief. 6

AljoBlue added 12:47 - Dec 10

Interesting how people can see different players. Yes, lacks pace but is a clinical passer who weights his passes perfectly, rarely gives the ball away and not rushed off the ball. Compared to Chaplin who buzzes around like a wasp and has scored a few goals but finds it a huge challenge to pass to another town player, I would have Fraser every time 2

bluewarrior added 12:49 - Dec 10

He’s a player with an eye for a pass but looks unfit and out of sorts based on recent weeks. I doubt there’s any mileage in this story. He was awesome last season for MKD and hopefully the new manager will get a tune out of him. 3

austractor added 12:50 - Dec 10

He just needs the right manager here. He’s been moved about in a broken system. Way to early to write him off. 8

pistolknight added 12:58 - Dec 10

He’s been absolute garbage

For me the biggest disappointment so far

Watched him at Charlton on Tuesday, totally lost and the game passed him by

No problem to me if he goes

Happy to see the back of him 4

Wooly74 added 13:08 - Dec 10

Truly amazed (as always) at some of the comments here, “shoe horning him on the left”, “barely gave him the opportunity there” “would like to see him used properly before we make a judgement”



17 games and one goal from a player who was rated as one of the very best in this league last season. He been pretty awful in those 17 games and as one intelligent poster above stated hardly knew he was even on the pitch on Tuesday. I hate to say it, but he reminds me of Edwards (who will probably come back to haunt us if he plays for Wigan tomorrow), far too lightweight and goes missing for long periods. Let him go, we need midfielders who are box to box, tough in the tackle and contributes regularly with goals and assists. Sorry, I have seen none of that in almost half a season of regular starting positions.



I like another poster was really looking forward to seeing this lad when we signed him, but apart from a reasonable start against Morecambe where he scored and looked involved I’ve seen nothing to suggest he is ever going to go on a consistent run of positive form and performances generally. Any new manager should let him move on to Swansea and warm the bench alongside Downes so we can try again to get that winning formula in the midfield. For me, comments on this post should be more about who we can replace him with rather than hoping he might actually do something. As a professional footballer, he should be able to adapt to any formation and still play his natural game, certainly even at this level. I played the game for close to 30 years and have played at a reasonable level and standard and in all that time, the only position I haven’t played in is goalkeeper!



On a separate note, sadly now that our season is all but over (we are never going to make up the positions we need to in order to automatically get promoted and after December this might be the case with reaching 6th as well), we should use December to get the next manager in and allow him to assess what he wants to keep and who should be allowed to move on and before anyone questions that approach ask yourself two questions:



1. Does the current squad look capable of finally gelling (I hate that phrase) and being in a position to make a serious challenge next season on this league?



2. Where do we pack the most strength and who are the players we should target?



For those looking to question another clear out, just look at what the Dutch leagues do every season. Players are signed on short term contracts initially and have to perform to get a longer contract. Most Dutch teams outside of the top flight all but totally rebuild their squads every season and the model is successful both in terms of competition, but also keeping clubs from over committing on their finances.



For me, that’s exactly the way to go and once players show real commitment and determination to be successful, then they warrant a longer term contract with the club.

-1

MaySixth added 13:16 - Dec 10

He has been consistently played out of position.

The new manager should come in and assess the situation first and see what he can do with Fraser in a different system.

Swansea can do one. 2

Loring added 13:19 - Dec 10

I don’t think any of the new recruits should be shown the door just yet, so much more to see from them. Feel for Frasier as he hasn’t been given a proper chance at playing no.10. If I was the manager I’d change the formation like many have said. 442 Diamond seeing as Morsey is a CDM and we have an abundance of CAM’s. Worth a go right…. 2

runningout added 13:31 - Dec 10

If any of you had the right idea you wouldn’t be throwing negatives. May hold back a transfer! Only a few have been a slight wow 0

Cookycrew added 13:46 - Dec 10

Dagremloid... Please give your keyboard a break, the letters PC must be worn out by now. 1

Lightningboy added 13:49 - Dec 10

LIke (so many) over the last few seasons,he’s far too light weight.



Would not be missed. 5

Page:

1

2

3

You need to login in order to post your comments