Harris Applies For Town Job
Friday, 10th Dec 2021 13:51
TWTD understands former Millwall and Cardiff manager Neil Harris has applied for the management vacancy at Town, while a number of the other reported contenders are not in the running for the role.
The Blues’ recruitment process is still in its early stages following Paul Cook’s sacking last Saturday with Town’s new ownership in no rush to make an appointment while at the same time keen that the process shouldn’t drag on for too long. Contrary to some reports, no formal shortlist has been drawn up.
Harris, 44, moved to favouritism with the bookies yesterday morning and, following reports that he was keen on the role and under consideration later in the day, moved in to 5-4 on.
In January, TWTD revealed that Harris was among the managers under consideration by former owner Marcus Evans - who, as we reported last night, is currently in talks regarding a move for Championship club Huddersfield - prior to Paul Lambert’s tenure coming to an end.
Harris, who is from Orsett in Essex but is understood to have family in Suffolk, was a striker in his playing days most notably with Millwall, while also featuring for Nottingham Forest and latterly Southend.
He was named the Lions’ permanent boss in 2015 having had previous stints as their caretaker boss while in charge of their U21s.
Harris remained at the Den for five years, taking them into the League One play-offs twice, winning at Wembley in 2016/17, having been beaten in the final the previous year.
He spent only 14 months at Cardiff but saw them to fifth in the Championship before losing to Fulham in the semi-finals.
Harris's application is only one of plenty of applications received with CEO Mark Ashton's team having begun to sift through them earlier in the week.
Meanwhile, we understand there is little likelihood of former Norwich and Preston boss Alex Neil getting the Portman Road job despite reports that he is keen in the Scottish press last night. Similarly, former Celtic boss Neil Lennon would appear unlikely to be the successful candidate despite reportedly being interested.
Ex-Blues skipper and coach Tony Mowbray has also been linked but it’s understood there is no chance he will be leaving Blackburn Rovers, with the Lancastrians currently fourth in the Championship.
Former Chelsea boss Frank Lampard was mentioned in connection with the job earlier in the week and while he might have considered Town if they were in the Championship, it’s believed the one-time Derby boss would not want to drop into League One.
Lampard’s Chelsea and England team-mate John Terry is looking for his first club as a manager having left Aston Villa where he was assistant boss but we understand won't be under consideration for the position at Town.
Lincoln boss Michael Appleton was believed have been eyed by the Blues’ owners ahead of the takeover, Ashton and chairman Mike O'Leary having previously worked with him at West Brom and Oxford, but TWTD has learned is not presently being looked at as part of the current process.
Sunderland’s Lee Johnson, who worked for Ashton at Bristol City, is also not under consideration.
One-time Blues academy player and coach Liam Manning, who took charge at the MK Dons earlier in the season, is also not currently a contender.
Speculation that ex-Blues defender Frank Yallop and former Waterford boss Marc Bircham, who was at the Charlton game the other night, might be in the running is also wide of the mark, despite the pair having worked at Arizona United, who became Phoenix Rising, the club in which the Blues’ American investors are among the co-owners.
Photo: Action Images
Please report offensive, libellous or inappropriate posts by using the links provided.
You need to login in order to post your comments
|
Blogs 283 bloggers
The ITFC Crest: time for an update? by oshilling_coyb
So, Norwich have a new crest (apologies for the provocative image, but it’s a conversation starter). Objectively, it's an overdue refinement, and as an Ipswich fan I can see us following suit before too long, with new owners keen to make upgrades throughout the club.
Thoughts On the Squad So Far and the Best Formation by ForrestsFingers
This season has seen a lot of comings and goings player-wise at the club.
A Scarf of Blue and White Bars by SpiritOfJohn
Things were different in the 1970s. Glam Rock and Chopper bikes were cool, there were strikes and power cuts and only three channels on the television.
Up and Down, We Follow by Jamiebed
Having supported Ipswich home and away since the late 1970s, I was somewhat surprised that our recent trip to Wycombe scared and scarred more than any previous.
The Professional Footballers Who Never Play Football by Broganonthewing
There have been many changes to the English game in the last 40 years. The majority of these changes, if not all of them have all been influenced or dictated by money, both the making and saving of it.
Ipswich Town Polls
[ Vote here ]