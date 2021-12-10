Town Back in Black at Wigan

Friday, 10th Dec 2021 15:47 Town are set to wear a black and grey third kit at Wigan Athletic on Saturday, a strip which will not be made available for fans to purchase. The home side’s blue and white striped home kit clashes with both Town’s first and second strips, hence the move to a black and grey striped shirt, black shorts and black socks. The kit won’t be made available for fans with only a small number having been ordered from adidas for the first team. Club head of retail Paul Macro told the club site: "Unfortunately, we have not been able to retail the third kit and make it available to purchase for supporters. "Our third kit is first-team issue only, so unfortunately it is not feasible for us to retail it within the current terms of the club’s contract with adidas.” The Blues have previously worn black third kits in the past, including in 2006/07.

Photos: ITFC



johnwarksshorts added 15:50 - Dec 10

Seems appropriate at the moment, goes with our current mood.

COYB. 3

ntoms97 added 16:05 - Dec 10

Why make a kit like that and not allow fans to purchase it! Beautiful kit! 4

Bazza8564 added 16:10 - Dec 10

I like that kit, would have liked them to use a grey/white badge though, looks a bit odd.

Shame we cant buy it, didnt get the white one as ive no chance of ever keeping it clean for longer than 2 minutes

2

dirtydingusmagee added 16:12 - Dec 10

we are all in mourning for the club at the moment ,so ,very apt .

1

Rozeeboy74 added 16:33 - Dec 10

If we win 0-10, perhaps this kit will be available as a souvenir from the COPA Retro range in a few years. I like the white away kit, but this one is another level. I love it! 1

buzbyblue added 16:47 - Dec 10

I personally like this better than the other 2 kits, disappointed like others I can't buy it 2

SteveDt added 16:51 - Dec 10

Would buy this 1

budgieplucker added 17:04 - Dec 10

Same here, don’t dislike white as a colour but practalities probably mean I would be changing it or putting something over it to hide the grubby marks that it attracts and the white is just too plain for my liking. So the black and grey looks real smart and I would have definitely put that on my Xmas list for Mrs B to buy me had it been available. 1

Europablue added 18:39 - Dec 10

Why not have a totally different colour for the away kit, so just have the black kit and not bother with the white one at all. 2

ThaiBlue added 18:51 - Dec 10

Will be the right colour after the wigan game for mourning another good hiding. 1

ronnyd added 19:01 - Dec 10

Remember the days when it wasn't allowed to wear a kit that clashed with the refs. 2

Letchworth_Blue added 19:13 - Dec 10

It should have been brown!... 0

Mac2812 added 20:57 - Dec 10

Be good if they auction it off at the end of the season, with the proceeds going to charity 2

BlueRuin69 added 10:17 - Dec 11

Apt for Death by a Thousand cuts itfc! 1

Linkboy13 added 10:27 - Dec 11

The only chance we've got is if we play in the identical kit as Wigan. The players wanted to give their respects to Paul Cook they chose the black kit. Joking aside Mcgreal must sort out the players who are fully committed and not Cook sympathsisers and not have another debacle like we had at Charlton. 0

roystevensonsrocket added 12:46 - Dec 11

Black lambs to the slaughter 0

