Harris Tight-Lipped on Town Interest

Friday, 10th Dec 2021 22:32 Former Millwall and Cardiff boss Neil Harris has refused to comment on his interest in the Blues management vacancy. TWTD reported earlier today that the 44-year-old has applied for the job at Portman Road. “I'd never talk about any individual club,” the one-time striker told talkSPORT2. “I've turned down jobs in the past and Championship jobs this year. “For me, I had a great six years [at] Cardiff and Millwall – two fantastic clubs in different ways. “I'm looking for a project to get back in. I really enjoyed my time managing in the Championship, [and had a] great experience at Millwall, always being the underdog. “But I really enjoyed League One as well. League One is a great division, [there are] some really good teams there and some really good players. I had a great time getting out of that division with Millwall. “What I would say is I'm ready to go again. I've enjoyed the break, had great family time but watched a helluva lot of football as well. “I've been at various different clubs to watch them work in the Premier League, League One, Championship and League Two with Kenny Jackett [at Leyton Orient] to watch them work and watch how they recruit, watch how they prepare for games, watch them on the grass, watch them at the games on a Saturday as well to see how it all comes together and to see if there's anything you can add. “Me personally, I'm ready to go again – refreshed, recharged, had a lot of reflection time and good to go.” Speaking about what he knows of Town, Harris said: "It's a brilliant football club. [It’s a] great challenge for somebody to go in and hit the ground running. “They've struggled for a little bit of momentum this year and consistency, but it's a playing squad and a football club that deserves to be right at the top of the division, at least at the league above and have aspirations of finally getting back to the Premier League. “Ipswich is certainly a club that deserves to be in the league above and fighting to get in the Premier League.”

Photo: Action Images



Karlosfandangal added 22:48 - Dec 10

Reading the posts of Harris on here, I can’t see the Town fans getting behind him 8

ArnieM added 22:49 - Dec 10

Anyone for a bit of Hoooooofball then? 2

blueconscience added 22:50 - Dec 10





Next joke please Ambitious Owners?Next joke please 3

WonTheCupin78 added 22:51 - Dec 10

Hoof! 3

Lloyds added 22:52 - Dec 10

He’s a shoe in and will be confirmed by the end of the weekend.

Hard to see he is better than Cook but Cook couldn’t get a tune out of his midfield engine room and I can’t believe any manager would say they would never shut up shop when we’ve been ahead in so many games and failed to keep the lead.

Need some strong men in Centre midfield and a left winger that’s proven at this level… can see Coulson fitting that role when fit though…

We’re only a few players away and can’t see a future for powder puff Fraser and Evans personally, they are so weak. 4

essextractorboy93 added 22:52 - Dec 10

I think Harris has a generally good record and has managed in League 1 and the Championship. I’m sure lots of managers in and out of work are interested. Fully behind whoever we appoint. Such potential in the squad and at the club in general.



Lots of names have been mentioned but we’ve just got to be fully behind the new guy whoever it is!



COYB! 8

blueconscience added 22:54 - Dec 10

@Lloyds: Harris doesn’t even know what a midfield is!! HOOOOOOOOOOF!!!!! -2

LimerickTractorBoy added 23:01 - Dec 10

Don't slate me but maybe we need a little hoofball or to at least mix it up a little to climb the table.

Not a Harris fan but if he is appointed everyone needs to get right behind him. 15

essextractorboy93 added 23:13 - Dec 10

Limerick - completely agree with you. You have to mix it up to get out this league. In an ideal world we would play beautiful football every game but at this level you’ve got to play ugly sometimes. With our squad we can do a bit of both. Rotherham are a perfect example of this. 12

TimmyH added 23:19 - Dec 10

I wish we would here about somebody else applying and I don't mean Lennon or Bircham. 7

Suffolk_n_Proud added 23:22 - Dec 10

I just want a manager who can say 'hell of a'



5

Gforce added 23:40 - Dec 10

Ashton needs to ensure he gets this appointment right,otherwise he could well come under serious pressure himself.

Therefore I'd be surprised if any new manager is announced at the weekend.The interview process has probably only just begun.

If Harris does end up being the chosen one,I'll be gobsmacked.He's hardly any kind of upgrade on Cook,it would sadly be a totally underwhelming decision by the club.

Let's hope Ashton pulls a rabbit out of the hat and brings in a top manager,who possibly hasn't even been mentioned as yet. 6

tractorlad01 added 23:48 - Dec 10

No thank you. Very underwhelming. 7

Saxonblue74 added 23:58 - Dec 10

Lots of denial and praise for ITFC. I'd say there's substance to this! 3

austractor added 00:16 - Dec 11

If our engine room is the problem hoofing it over them may be the solution. 0

Woodbridgian added 00:16 - Dec 11

Irrespective of what he said or didn’t say for sure he wants to come. Personally think it would be a very disappointing a try short term appointment. If he’s the best that’s available right now personally I’d put Warnock and a contract to the end of the season with a big bonus to get us up and review where we go from there. 2

blueboy1981 added 01:11 - Dec 11

Like I said you Dreamers - we are not attractive enough for the Top Managers anymore - so stop dreaming, and face reality of who we are realistically likely to attract, and get….. !!! 4

TonyHumesIpswich added 01:29 - Dec 11

Firm no from me, rather have Farke. 0

WonTheCupin78 added 02:47 - Dec 11

I would say no but how much do we all really know about the situation? Seems initially strange as we play with wingers rather than long-ball tactics but maybe we do have the players to adjust but don't realise it.



Imagine a strong striker being signed in Jan (to join Norwood and Piggott). Ultra-target man style. 3

PJewellisaGod added 05:43 - Dec 11

Don't post much anymore because I'm so fed up with the club. Should have moved whoever was coaching the defence on, not Cook. Real mess now. 0

LegendofthePhoenix added 07:01 - Dec 11

I don't hear anyone complaining about the long ball from Edmundson to Celina that saw him nominated for goal of the month. If that is hoofball, I'm all for it. We gotta get out of this league, and sideways and backpasses aren't doing it. 17

Saxonblue74 added 07:10 - Dec 11

Agree legend. How many mistakes cost goals when teams try to play a style above their capability? Love to watch Town playing when they're on song, but too often the stats don't match the score line. 70% possession means nothing when it's all in your own half! 13

blueprint added 07:48 - Dec 11

Can we not just get behind whoever is chosen ? Wins are what we need and if that means mixing things up with long ball stuff I couldn’t care less as long as we get results.



The “Ipswich way’ that so many go on about ended years ago. We are where we are and we need to move on.



5

PortmanTerrorist added 07:48 - Dec 11

Let's give the Club a chance. We punched above in our transfer dealings this far, maybe we can do so again with our next manager too. And let's be clear, there were issues with PC beyond the football and the way he presented on TV alone was a bit of a joke and definitely not on brand. Forgivable if we are winning but he destroyed 1 team on a run and on the edge of the play offs, and somehow failed to do anything with the much more highly paid replacements.....I still maintain we would be higher in the league if there was no manager at all and the players just organised themselves. Change is justified even if not what we wanted or hoped for, and in ITFC we trust. 4

stocktractor added 08:04 - Dec 11

We don’t trust ITFC if they appoint Harris 0

