New Date Set For AFC Wimbledon Trip

Friday, 10th Dec 2021 23:02

Town’s League One away game against AFC Wimbledon at Plough Lane has moved to Tuesday 25th January (KO 7.45pm).

The Blues were due to travel to face the Dons on Saturday 8th January but the South-West London side have already confirmed their place in round three of the FA Cup with their tie at Boreham Wood being played that day.

Town could also be in FA Cup action, at Barnsley, if they defeat Barrow in Wednesday’s second-round replay.





Photo: Pagepix