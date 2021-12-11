Wigan Athletic v Ipswich Town - Predictions

Saturday, 11th Dec 2021 13:01 Have you predicted the Wigan score yet? Win prizes in our Prediction League sponsored this year by the Away Days Beer Company. TWTD members are pessimistic going into this one with 79% thinking Wigan will take all three points, 9% the draw and 12% for a Town win but what do you think? The Away Days Beer Company have added to the prizes and there’s still plenty of time to join in. First Prize - Away Days Brewing Day - A chance to visit Away Days HQ in Nottinghamshire and help brew one of the ITFC beers and receive an Away Days 12-Pack with some of the beer you brewed, plus a £150 Amazon voucher. Second Prize - Away Days 24-pack of your choice and T-shirt, plus a £100 Amazon voucher. Third Prize - Away Days 12-pack and T-shirt, plus a £50 Amazon voucher. To get started, or to read the rules, just go to our Prediction League page.

Photo: Action Images



Please report offensive, libellous or inappropriate posts by using the links provided.



Page:

1



Smithy63 added 13:22 - Dec 11

Unless we play a different formation we will be losing this game as well

Reckon the score be 2-1 to the home side

And we be dragged into the bootm 0

Page:

1

You need to login in order to post your comments