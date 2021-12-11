Pigott, Burgess and Chaplin Start at Wigan
Saturday, 11th Dec 2021 14:12
Joe Pigott looks set to start alongside Macauley Bonne as interim manager John McGreal in what looks to be a 4-4-2 system as the Blues face second-in-the-table Wigan at the DW Stadium with Toto Nsiala, Sone Aluko and Scott Fraser dropping out of the XI.
Cameron Burgess takes over from Nsiala at the heart of the defence with the back four otherwise the same as at Charlton on Tuesday. Ex-Latics loanee Christian Walton is in goal.
In midfield, former Wigan pair Sam Morsy and Lee Evans are in the centre with Conor Chaplin looking set to start on the right with Kyle Edwards on the left.
Aluko and Fraser are on the bench, alongside James Norwood, who is back in the 18 for the first time since the Gillingham Papa John's Trophy tie game on October 5th.
Wigan include former Blues Will Keane and Gwion Edwards from the start.
Wigan: Amos, Darikwa, Whatmough, Tilt, Pearce, Naylor, Power, Edwards, Keane, McClean, Lang. Subs: Janes, Kerr, Watts, Aasgaard, Massey, Jones, Humphrys.
Town: Walton, Vincent-Young, Edmundson, Burgess, Donacien, Morsy (c), Evans, Chaplin, Pigott, Edwards, Bonne. Subs: Hladky, Penney, Carroll, El Mizouni, Fraser, Aluko, Norwood. Referee: Trevor Kettle (Rutland).
