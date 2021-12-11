Pigott, Burgess and Chaplin Start at Wigan

Saturday, 11th Dec 2021 14:12 Joe Pigott looks set to start alongside Macauley Bonne as interim manager John McGreal in what looks to be a 4-4-2 system as the Blues face second-in-the-table Wigan at the DW Stadium with Toto Nsiala, Sone Aluko and Scott Fraser dropping out of the XI. Cameron Burgess takes over from Nsiala at the heart of the defence with the back four otherwise the same as at Charlton on Tuesday. Ex-Latics loanee Christian Walton is in goal. In midfield, former Wigan pair Sam Morsy and Lee Evans are in the centre with Conor Chaplin looking set to start on the right with Kyle Edwards on the left. Aluko and Fraser are on the bench, alongside James Norwood, who is back in the 18 for the first time since the Gillingham Papa John's Trophy tie game on October 5th. Wigan include former Blues Will Keane and Gwion Edwards from the start. Wigan: Amos, Darikwa, Whatmough, Tilt, Pearce, Naylor, Power, Edwards, Keane, McClean, Lang. Subs: Janes, Kerr, Watts, Aasgaard, Massey, Jones, Humphrys. Town: Walton, Vincent-Young, Edmundson, Burgess, Donacien, Morsy (c), Evans, Chaplin, Pigott, Edwards, Bonne. Subs: Hladky, Penney, Carroll, El Mizouni, Fraser, Aluko, Norwood. Referee: Trevor Kettle (Rutland).

Photo: Matchday Images



Please report offensive, libellous or inappropriate posts by using the links provided.



Page:

1



Cloddyseedbed added 14:16 - Dec 11

So Edwards keeps his place! He is one lucky fella. 2

bedsitfc added 14:19 - Dec 11

Looks like a 4132 to me 0

midastouch added 14:21 - Dec 11

Fair play to McGreal for trying to change it up after the debacle of Tuesday night! Will be interesting to see if it makes any difference. It's always a step into the unknown for me in League One as I watch so little of the other teams (apart from when they play us), so I'm never too sure what to expect! I do know at least that Wigan are flying high so not expecting an easy ride (especially away from home) but as the saying goes, it's a funny ol' game (so never say never)! 2

davidsc1971 added 14:26 - Dec 11

Should have dropped the entire outfield lot of them after Tuesday night. Then loaned them to Bognor -1

jas0999 added 14:28 - Dec 11

Decent team. Good luck lads! 1

WeWereZombies added 14:32 - Dec 11

Google have both sides lining up 4-2-3-1 0

Monkey_Blue added 14:38 - Dec 11

I assume he’s hoping Evans and Morsy will react especially against a former club. Let’s be honest none of them from Tuesdays 11 could complain about being dropped but I would have left Evans out. He’s been bang average all season and sometimes worse. Might well be 2 up front… the BBC and Google are just going on what we’ve played EVERY game.

Pity Celina is still injured. 1

brassy added 14:41 - Dec 11

donacion left back ? 0

BlueRuin69 added 14:44 - Dec 11

Monkeyblue.....except when he scored a hattrick 🤔 0

Drifter3012 added 14:44 - Dec 11

Starting to wonder if ifollow is showing me the actual game or a FIFA match played out by 2 teenagers.

Morsy, Evans, Edwards were so bad on Tuesday I can't believe they are starting ahead of Carrol, El Miz & my Uncle Joe.

These guys must be brilliant in training.

Well JM obviously feels they can do it against Wigan.

Just hoping the teenager controlling ITFC on my match this afternoon has his fingers well toned.

COYB 0

Steve_ITFC_Sweden added 14:48 - Dec 11

Let's see if it works. At least J McG is trying something a bit different. 0

braveblue added 14:50 - Dec 11

Totally over run in midfield I predict. Sit back and launch at isolated strikers. How did some of them get selected for today? When Cook was there I still hoped for a great 2nd half to the season and a run at the play offs. Season could be over by Christmas. 0

Karlosfandangal added 15:05 - Dec 11

Hoping KVY is playing left back and not Donacien.



Donacien looked lost against Charlton and has played really well at Right Back.

KVY played under McGreal at Colchester and played left back 0

Ebantiass added 15:28 - Dec 11

Pigott offers nothing whatsoever geeze -1

Bazza8564 added 16:03 - Dec 11

playing 442, no width no creative midfield and Bonne and Pigott get worse the more they play together. Norwood please for Bonne, anybody who wants to create something for Evans

Pie nice at HT 0

Page:

1

You need to login in order to post your comments