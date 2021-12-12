Brighton Could Recall Walton

Sunday, 12th Dec 2021 09:44 Brighton and Hove Albion will reportedly look to recall keeper Christian Walton from the Blues in January in order to sell him to a Championship club. Walton joined Town in August and has established himself as the number one at Portman Road, making 14 appearances up to now. However, according to The Sun on Sunday, the Seagulls will look to utilise their option to recall the 26-year-old in January in order to cash in on him by selling him to a Championship with his contract up in the summer when he can depart for nothing. If the report is correct, then Town will almost certainly be keen to recruit Walton on a permanent basis after an impressive first few months at Portman Road. Former Everton and Scotland defender David Weir, who works as player pathway manager at Brighton and monitors the progress of their loan players, was at yesterday's 1-1 draw at Wigan.

Photo: Pagepix



pablo123 added 09:47 - Dec 12

We've got to keep hold of him at any cost 8

Rimsy added 09:48 - Dec 12

Sign him up now. He's single handedly saved us from some truly embarrassing scorelines. Pay whatever is needed to secure his services long term 18

dirtydingusmagee added 09:52 - Dec 12

good keeper, be miffed if we lose him. 8

BossMan added 09:52 - Dec 12

He is capable of being part of the Ipswich team that challenges for promotion from the Championship. 10

johnwarksshorts added 10:01 - Dec 12

We need to keep him at all costs, proving to be a very good shot stopper. Sign him up Ashton. COYB. 9

BlueRuin69 added 10:11 - Dec 12

Lets hope him being pushed by a koronic fan hasnt spoilt him wanting to come. Coyb 5

BlueRuin69 added 10:12 - Dec 12

*moronic 3

Gforce added 10:12 - Dec 12

Sign him up,by all accounts he seems to like it here and appears settled.500k should seal the deal. 7

chepstowblue added 10:17 - Dec 12

"Promotion from the championship" ?! This season he's keeping us from being embroiled in a league 1 relegation battle!! It's obvious he's too good for this level and we're going nowhere for the foreseeable. It's cruel to ask him to remain with us when several championship clubs would happily take him. -3

Marinersnose added 10:19 - Dec 12

The club will definitely look to sign him but will he want to stay if there are several Championship sides vying for his signature. We are still mid table in league one so not an attractive proposition. I hope we keep him as he’s been excellent, but we as fans have to be realistic. 3

NickITFC added 10:28 - Dec 12

Isn't this just clever from Brighton in order to try and force us to play our hand etc?



Either way I would really like us to sign him permanently! 2

Radlett_blue added 10:29 - Dec 12

A poor kicker of the ball, which is probably why his career hasn't reached higher levels, but an otherwise excellent keeper who actually looks to command his box. 2

inghamspur added 10:48 - Dec 12

Oh dear, that means Holy comes back into the picture as no. 2 -4

TB42 added 10:49 - Dec 12

Sadly the downside of loan agreements. With the goalkeeper’s position such a vital one, perhaps in hindsight, we should have made a permanent signing in the first place?!?! 0

Bazza8564 added 10:55 - Dec 12

TB42 good point but the deal was so late in the window i doubt there was time. Sounds like a combination of paper talk and Brighton massaging the situation for a fee, not that I blame them.

Sign the boy on a 3 1/2 year deal and be done with it.

Is Mr Ashton isn't all over this one already i'd be mightily surprised....... 2

Ipswichbusiness added 11:12 - Dec 12

Let’s appoint a new manager before signing players (what if the new manager doesn’t rate him?). 1

grumpyoldman added 11:12 - Dec 12

It is also down to whether he wants to stay, did he come here because of the PC connection? 0

Mac2812 added 11:24 - Dec 12

Thank you to the cretin who pushed him at The Valley. Because of you we'll never stand a chance of signing the best goalkeeper we've had for years, on a permanent basis -2

Billericay12 added 11:28 - Dec 12

Best keeper we have had for some time but if he has the chance of Championship football s as nd we don’t look like getting promoted he will be off but nothing to stop us signing another decent keeper in January. 1

snotbucket added 11:44 - Dec 12

He may decide to let his contract run down to get a better contract in the summer. If so, does he go back to brighton to sit on the sidelines or does he stay here with us paying his wages? 0

ArnieM added 11:46 - Dec 12

If ever there’s a player we must sign it’s Walton. Simply the best and proper GK we’ve had since Kelvin Davies . He commands his area , catches the ball, dominating his 6 yard area and organises his defence . 4

Linkboy13 added 11:49 - Dec 12

Yes our best keeper since Bart. Any keeper that performs well with a dodgy defence in front of him has got to be half decent. 4

jas0999 added 11:53 - Dec 12

Let’s get him in. Good keeper. Some of the other loans could go. Barry. Coulsen. 2

Dday added 12:05 - Dec 12

He's been our best player since becoming number 1. He must stay 3

docsavage52 added 12:12 - Dec 12

This sounds like another agent on the money wagon, just like Bonne. 0

