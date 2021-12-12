Please log in or register. Registered visitors get fewer ads.
Wigan Athletic 1-1 Ipswich Town - Highlights
Sunday, 12th Dec 2021 09:48

Highlights of yesterday's 1-1 draw at Wigan Athletic via the club's YouTube channel.


Photo: Pagepix



WeWereZombies added 10:00 - Dec 12
Think those highlights show, if you freeze frame at 01:06, that Will Keane was marginally offside just before the ball is fed through to him.
Bert added 10:02 - Dec 12
We must work harder on defending corners and set pieces. The highlights demonstrate why.
johnwarksshorts added 10:06 - Dec 12
No one on goalpost..c'mon basic defending. Could have won it at the end. COYB!
TimmyH added 10:46 - Dec 12
We look pretty poor defensively from handling dead ball situations...should win far more headers and got away with one with a marginal decision with their goal that was ruled out.
braveblue added 22:30 - Dec 12
Clearly offside.
