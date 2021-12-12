Tractor Girls in FA Cup Action at AFC Wimbledon

Sunday, 12th Dec 2021 09:51 Ipswich Town Women are in Women’s FA Cup action for the second weekend running when they face AFC Wimbledon at Plough Lane this afternoon in the third round (KO 2pm). The Tractor Girls beat Crawley Wasps 4-0 in the second round at the Goldstar Ground, Felixstowe last Sunday, a game which had been rescheduled having originally been set for the previous week but was postponed due to a waterlogged pitch. AFC Wimbledon are currently fifth in FAWNL South East Division One, the league the Blues were in until the summer. The Dons inflicted the Blues’ first defeat of the eventually curtailed 2019/20 season, so won’t be taken lightly. “Obviously we’ve played them before in tier four,” midfielder Eloise King said. “It’s a bit of a funny fixture, we’ve had some almost surprise results against them, but we’re looking forward to it and hopefully will get one up on them. “They always give us a tough game. When we were in tier four, I think we lost against them and that year we didn’t lose many, so we’ve got that in the back of our minds going into this one.” She says she and her team-mates are looking forward to playing at the new Plough Lane stadium having taken on Plymouth at Home Park earlier in the campaign. “Hopefully it’ll be a nice pitch which we all like to play on,” she continued. “We played great football when we played at Plymouth, we played on like a carpet and we played really well, so we’re looking for the same again.” Clubs from the Barclays FA Women's Super League join the competition in round four. 𝗧𝗛𝗜𝗦 𝗦𝗨𝗡𝗗𝗔𝗬: 𝗪𝗼𝗺𝗯𝗹𝗲𝘀 𝘃 𝗧𝗿𝗮𝗰𝘁𝗼𝗿 𝗚𝗶𝗿𝗹𝘀 𝗮𝘁 𝗣𝗹𝗼𝘂𝗴𝗵 𝗟𝗮𝗻𝗲



🎟 Tickets in Block 106 of the Cappagh Stand available here - https://t.co/MqmMgH87Jw#itfc pic.twitter.com/4nkyWza2CM — Ipswich Town FC Women (@ITFCWomen) December 10, 2021

Photo: Ross Halls



johnwarksshorts added 10:14 - Dec 12

Good luck. 1

marcus1642 added 11:39 - Dec 12

The picture makes her look if she is bending an imaginary iron bar! 0

pedrail added 15:57 - Dec 12

Great result. 0-2.On to the next round. 0

