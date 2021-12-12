Tractor Girls in FA Cup Action at AFC Wimbledon
Sunday, 12th Dec 2021 09:51
Ipswich Town Women are in Women’s FA Cup action for the second weekend running when they face AFC Wimbledon at Plough Lane this afternoon in the third round (KO 2pm).
The Tractor Girls beat Crawley Wasps 4-0 in the second round at the Goldstar Ground, Felixstowe last Sunday, a game which had been rescheduled having originally been set for the previous week but was postponed due to a waterlogged pitch.
AFC Wimbledon are currently fifth in FAWNL South East Division One, the league the Blues were in until the summer.
The Dons inflicted the Blues’ first defeat of the eventually curtailed 2019/20 season, so won’t be taken lightly.
“Obviously we’ve played them before in tier four,” midfielder Eloise King said. “It’s a bit of a funny fixture, we’ve had some almost surprise results against them, but we’re looking forward to it and hopefully will get one up on them.
“They always give us a tough game. When we were in tier four, I think we lost against them and that year we didn’t lose many, so we’ve got that in the back of our minds going into this one.”
She says she and her team-mates are looking forward to playing at the new Plough Lane stadium having taken on Plymouth at Home Park earlier in the campaign.
“Hopefully it’ll be a nice pitch which we all like to play on,” she continued. “We played great football when we played at Plymouth, we played on like a carpet and we played really well, so we’re looking for the same again.”
Clubs from the Barclays FA Women's Super League join the competition in round four.
Photo: Ross Halls
