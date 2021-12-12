Morsy: We’ve Got Half a Season to Try to Do Something Special

Sunday, 12th Dec 2021 11:57 Skipper Sam Morsy says he and his team-mates have half a season in which to go out and do something special having picked up a confidence-boosting 1-1 draw away against second-placed Wigan Athletic yesterday. Morsy, who won the League One title with the Latics under recently-sacked former Blues boss Paul Cook in 2017/18, felt the Blues played well against his old side and got better as the game progressed. “I think it was good, a point may be a fair reflection,” he said. “I thought as the game was going on we were only going to win it. “Offside for their goal, but in the second half, very good, much improved and if the game continued there was only going to be one winner.” Given Town’s recent struggles, some teams might have wilted having gone behind to Callum Lang’s 22nd-minute goal. “Yes, definitely. It actually reminded me of a game I had here a couple of seasons ago against Sheffield Wednesday away where were losing at half-time and we pulled it around and ended up winning,” he recalled. “It felt like that. A good point, a second half moving in the right direction.” He added: “You can see the way they play, they mix it up, they try and just hit balls in the channels, are dangerous from set pieces. They’re a good team, they’re up there and rightfully so. “It’s a good test and when you go 1-0 down against a side top-two in the league it can be difficult. But we showed character, we showed grit and got back into the game, and if the game had continued I’m sure we would have won.” Had there been another 10 minutes the 30-year-old felt the Blues would have won the game. “Absolutely, we had the momentum, the players were lively, were getting in good positions,” he insisted. “The lad [Tom Pearce] made an unbelievable block at the end. I thought Kyle Edwards had won it for us. “But they’re near the top of the table for a reason. Could we have won? Yes, but do you take the point in the current circumstances? Of course you do.”

Morsy says it was important to take something from the game: “Massively, massively and I think we deserved it, to be honest. As the game was going on, we were the only team which was going to win.” Regarding James Norwood, who scored on his return to the team, having previously been out of favour and training with the U23s, he added: “That’s what James Norwood does, a great finish, I’m delighted for him and he could be a catalyst to turn our season around. That’s just how mad this game of football is. “It’s a very funny game, it changes week to week, mentality is a huge, huge thing, energy’s a huge, huge thing. “We now have an opportunity on Wednesday to get to the third round of the FA Cup, if we can do that things will start to look up a little bit.” The Egyptian international knew Town had to put in an improved display after the hugely disappointing performance and result at Charlton on Tuesday in the wake of Cook’s sacking. “One hundred per cent. I think the thing is, players aren’t robots in terms of managers who have just been sacked. He’s brought every single player to the club,” he reflected. “It takes its toll on you emotionally, mentally, but we’ve had chats amongst ourselves, we knew it wasn’t right, I knew my performance wasn’t right, a lot of the lads held their hands up and said ‘We need to be better’ and that’s a good thing, when you acknowledge it that’s when you know you’re moving in the right direction. “I’ve been here before, I’ve got a couple of promotions on my CV, I know what it takes and that sort of performance is what it takes.” Ahead of the game the Town fans unfurled a banner bearing the legend ‘Fight for the badge’, something the skipper acknowledged. “The fans deserve it, they’ve had a tough time over the last few years and I think with the new owners coming in, they’ve felt there was some light,” he said. “But we haven’t given them what they want, but there are 24 games left of the season, 24 games left. A lot of points to play for and only we can put it right, absolutely. “Whoever the new manager is, only us as a group can put it right. Nothing’s decided in December, our season is going to be up to us and the lads in the dressing room. “It’s a great set of lads, it really is, we’ve all been put together, it is hard, it is difficult but we are going to grow, we are going to get better.” Asked whether it was difficult seeing Cook, who Morsy also played for at Wigan and Chesterfield where he was also skipper, sacked last weekend, he said: “Initially, it was quite a shock and it’s tough because he brought everyone in. “I’ve obviously got a history with the manager and it is tough, but everyone has dusted ourselves down, we’ve had those honest conversations. “A lot of the time there’s only one place to look and that’s the mirror, you don’t blame anyone else other than yourself, that’s the only way to improve and get better. And we’ve all done that and you can see by the way we fought and got a point today.” Does he feel an additional responsibility as the captain? “Absolutely, I’ve been here many a time, even in promotions, where you’re the first person people look at, you have to lead by example. “Like I said when I came to the club, I’m determined to be a success at this club, that is my big drive and my big ambition and I’m going to do everything I can to do that.” He says interim manager John McGreal has spoken to him this week: “Yes, John’s an Ipswich man, he’s an interim manager, he wants to do his best. “He loves the club, along with Kieron Dyer, and they’ve worked as hard as they can, they’ve done their best and that’s what we all have to do. We all have to take responsibility and build and grow together.” Quizzed on whether the last week has brought the players, most of whom came to the club in the summer, closer together, he said: “Definitely, you have to because if you want to be successful, in sport, in football, as a team, team cohesion is massive. “You have to be with each other, you have to rely on each other and I think today you could see none of us feeling sorry for ourselves, we were all fighting for one another, all getting behind each other, “There were a lot of big tackles going in there, which going forward we need to do because we have got the quality in the squad, that’s undoubted, but the other part of the game, what the fans want to see, the fight, the grit, the determination, we have to give it to them.” McGreal said the dressing room was noisier after the game, does Morsy feel the result has reinvigorated the players after a tough week? “It has to because we represent Ipswich Town Football Club. “The fans demand it, they travel a long way on Tuesday nights, a long way on Saturdays, they demand nothing but 100 per cent effort, which they should get. “Like I said, it’s a whole new era for the club, there’s going to be a new manager coming in and we’ve got half a season to try and do something special, and that’s what we’re all going to try and do.” He added: “We’ve 69 points left to play for, everything’s possible. But it starts with a will and a desire before anything else.”

Bazza8564 added 12:11 - Dec 12

We've had a very difficult run of away fixtures, now that gets slightly easier and we've some tough home games coming up, so we need to make the POPR campaign a 100% winning one, and we need to get behind these guys like never before.

Yes, 23 games left, half a season and the onus on this group playing for this new manager, whenever we see him, and playing at a level of consistency that we've totally lacked.

Without being disrespectful skipper, you've all talked the talk, time to walk the walk.

COYB 10

NthQldITFC added 12:18 - Dec 12

That's a really good interview. He gets it. Acknowledges the bad performance at Charlton, shows that the players understand the reasons we're not being as patient as Ipswich fans normally are with the 'tough time' and 'some light' comments, and sounds determined to put it right. Good man, Captain Morsy. We're with you. 12

BlueRuin69 added 13:42 - Dec 12

Very good point at Wigan, play 442, play Norwood and Chaplin and lets grind out some results. Coyb 2

Bramidan added 14:05 - Dec 12

So what have you all been doing for half of the season?

Especially as you were brought in by "your" manager.

Footballers seem to have the ability just to brush former abysmal displays under the carpet.

Let's see some gut busting effort for your employer, us the fans 6

itfcasual added 14:20 - Dec 12

Jam tomorrow 1

ImAbeliever added 14:25 - Dec 12

46 - 22 = 24 or am I missing something? 0

ringwoodblue added 14:43 - Dec 12

We’ll see if he delivers in the second half of the season. Have to say I have been very underwhelmed by his captaincy and performances in the first half. 6

budgieplucker added 14:59 - Dec 12

I think the criticism of Morsy the other evening was a little unfair, we struggled in midfield against Charlton, on the night I think their system was superior to ours and whilst Cook had brought in some recruits who know how to play that system, some have clearly struggled to adapt to it. Charlton also sat on Morsy the other night and tactically knew how to nullify us. For a while it was reported that Charlton had been disrupted by Cooks sacking because they knew what to expect from a Cook team and had done some preparation. Unfortunately, we played right into their hands by not playing Cooks system. Yesterday we took some time to get going because of the 4-4-2, but it does give you a solid base with two banks of four to defend but you do need energy from the fullbacks and wide players to make it work. Mourinho often talked about philosophy v formation, get your philosophy right then the team should simply be able to adapt and morph to any formation. Encourage the philosophy of the way you play rather than dictate the formation and pattern and encourage the players to think and take responsibility. Guardiola used to train 5 and 5, a more defensive block of 5 and a more attacking block of 5, each block of 5 must not allow a gap between each to open, and then each block of 5 can morph as the game progresses. Now I appreciate this may be a bit too much for the less intelligent footballers and the game is made richer by lesser teams and teams with lesser resources getting a bigger bang for their buck with tactical acumen, otherwise the game gets killed like the Dutch did many years ago with everybody playing the same - which becomes boring and like a game of chess.



Interestingly Jokanovic was sacked from Sheffield United (16th in thE Championship) because he was trying to dismantle Wilder’s 3-5-2 in favour of his 4-3-3 system and they were struggling to adapt.



Jokanovic’s name has come up a couple of times recently over the Town vacancy and has on more than one occasion said kind words about ITFC, With two promotions from Championship to Premiership it’s not inconceivable that he might be a good candidate for the Town job.



I still though don’t get the unthoughtful dismissal of Neil Harris, he is not wedded to a particular style but does mix the game up, aggressive yes, but don’t get brainwashed by the Millwall tag by thinking we would become uncultured in our play. He has a philosophy of adapting his football to the strengths of the players he has available - this was exactly Bobby Robsons strengths as a coach and not wedded to any particular system. I am not saying he is my favoured choice but get angry when people don’t give due consideration and almost say they will refuse to go if this person or that person is appointed. Bobby Robson had been sacked from his former role and was down and out, Frank O’Farrell and Dave Sexton rejected Mr C’s advances, so Bobby was well down on the original list. 3

Ebantiass added 15:17 - Dec 12

Say what you want Morsey showed up and did a great job,not just playing his football but constantly talking to the defenders and all. <Showed whats expected of him. 1

dirtydingusmagee added 15:22 - Dec 12

i just dont get these players coming out each week admitting they have been coming up short, Its in THEIR hands to play better, its in their hands to put in the effort required . So sorry Morsey , its not good enough to come out with these worthless words, its Action that matters. 5

muhrensleftfoot added 15:22 - Dec 12

It's time he stepped up to the plate. Very underwhelming start to his ITFC career. Seems only able to pass sideways or back. Not the messiah Cook promised 3

Bramidan added 16:39 - Dec 12

We seem to have a lot of players in our "fantastic squad" far too good for League 1 who don't seem able to perform.

Depressed? You bet.

Started the season with such high hopes, now my prime interest is hoping our neighbours get beaten. 2

budgieplucker added 18:55 - Dec 12

@bramidan, Sorry to depress you further but I am afraid our plucky neighbours have made an excellent appointment in Dean Smith. They were unlucky away at Spurs last weekend having 60% of the possession and missing some gilt edged chances. At home to Man Utd yesterday again they played very well and unlucky not to get something from the game and could easily have won the game. The only joyful thing was watching Pukki go through an awful (for him) spell recently and cock up several easy chances.



I am though sorry to predict that from what I have seen that Smith will turn this around and the budgies will survive. I am equally certain that Eddie Howe will be a flop at Newcastle, who will probably regret that they didn’t go for the less glamourise Smith.



I draw a parallel here with our potential appointment, don’t get over excited by a glam name, somebody like Harris may actually be a much much better appointment. 3

markchips added 20:50 - Dec 12

I think some of the player choices are much to do with it. Edwards and Harper clearly not right fit this division . Jury out on Carroll and Barry definitely going back. Prepared to give Pigott a chance but needs a run of games. 0

