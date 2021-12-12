Thomas Nets Twice as Tractor Girls Progress in FA Cup

Sunday, 12th Dec 2021 16:53 Natasha Thomas scored twice as Ipswich Town Women progressed to round four of the Vitality Women’s FA Cup by defeating AFC Wimbledon 2-0 at Plough Lane in their third round tie. Thomas, the club’s all-time top scorer, put the Blues in front in the 18th minute when she guided home Zoe Barratt’s cross. The 25-year-old added the second in the 58th minute when she diverted Eloise King’s shot into the net. The draw for the fourth round, which sees sides from the Barclays FA Women's Super League enter the competition, is on Monday at around 7pm when it will be broadcast live on talkSPORT 2's Women's Football Weekly show. Round four ties will be played on Sunday 30th January. Town: Quantrill, Hughes, Smith, Peake, Hubbard, Egan (Grey 65), Horwood (c), Robertson, King (Biggs 73), Barratt, Thomas (Brasero-Carreira 73). Unused: Hakes, A Jackson, Lafayette, Bryant. 🎥 REACTION | Town boss Joe Sheehan spoke to us following this afternoon’s 2-0 victory over AFC Wimbledon at Plough Lane.#itfc pic.twitter.com/4uxoifZxm2 — Ipswich Town FC Women (@ITFCWomen) December 12, 2021 🎥 REACTION | Town defender Paige Peake also spoke to us following this afternoon’s 2-0 victory over AFC Wimbledon at Plough Lane.#itfc pic.twitter.com/lPnDe6pSNM — Ipswich Town FC Women (@ITFCWomen) December 12, 2021

Photo: Ross Halls



johnwarksshorts added 17:09 - Dec 12

Well done, great result. 0

Millsey added 18:09 - Dec 12

Well done you blues👍👍Devon sends her regards👍👍 1

Bergholtblue added 18:36 - Dec 12

I hope their manager has put his CV in for the vacant mens job. 3

TractorBeezer added 19:04 - Dec 12

Well done ladies! 1

Steve_ITFC_Sweden added 19:30 - Dec 12

And the women go marching on! 0

ArnieM added 21:06 - Dec 12

Well played Ladies …,, onwards and upwards for the Tractor- Girls 👍 1

Edmundo added 21:20 - Dec 12

Would be great to get a low ranking WSL team to see how we might fare up there... 0

