U23s Game at Bristol City Off at Town's Request

Monday, 13th Dec 2021 13:07 Tomorrow’s U23s fixture away against Bristol City has been postponed at the Blues’ request. Town were due to play the West Countrymen at their training ground but, according to the Robins, “a number of factors prompted the visitors’ application to reschedule”. That could indicate that Town will be taking some regular U23s to Barrow for Wednesday’s FA Cup replay against the Bluebirds with Town’s next league game, at home to Sunderland, only three days later. The U18s are also in FA Youth Cup action against Spurs at Stevenage on Thursday. U23s manager Kieron Dyer is currently assisting interim boss John McGreal with the first team, with the former defender having initially been brought into the club to work with the U23s.

Photo: Matchday Images



masetheace added 13:15 - Dec 13

That does seem an obvious conclusion . Hope we are not going to disgrace ourselves on national TV !!

Blue_Heath added 13:28 - Dec 13

Or it could indicate a covid outbreak.

0

Monkey_Blue added 13:40 - Dec 13

I'd prefer we won both games but on the TV or not, the Sunderland game is far more important.

December1963 added 14:10 - Dec 13

Sensible move, I'd pick my starting eleven for Saturday and any body who's going to be on the bench that your realistically going to require during Saturdays match and leave them at home, we should have enough left in our large squad to win this cup tie. The Sunderland game is far more important.

TractorCam added 14:41 - Dec 13

Ah yes, send the youth team to play the cup game and then save the first team for the league, that has worked very well for us in the past....

Fatboy added 15:03 - Dec 13

The U18s have their FA Youth Cup match against Spurs on Thursday, so I guess none of them would have been available to step up to play for the U23s.

blues1 added 15:40 - Dec 13

Blue heath. Pretty sure if thered have been a covid outbreak they'd have said so.

Saxonblue74 added 16:13 - Dec 13

Should have enough depth to win comfortably with our 2nd xi on weds.

runningout added 17:43 - Dec 13

'Should' But we know better than to be so naive

Karlosfandangal added 17:59 - Dec 13

On paper it’s in the bag, but feel very nervous.



After the Wycombe game I felt we were going forward and the season a

Was about to kick off with 2 defeats in 12.



But now it feels like Ipswich from last season, shakey defence midfield no idea and you can buy a goal. 0

htb added 18:12 - Dec 13

I don't know why anyone would be confident that our reserve team will easily beat Barrow. Pretty well our full team couldn't beat them at home, and first half Barrow were the better team

grinch added 19:10 - Dec 13

Why play a reserve team it is only as normal 2 games in a week. Put the team that finished Saturday apart from playing a proper left back Penney and Donacian at right back. Get the job done in the first half then you can replace a few at half time like the forwards and possibly some midfielders but play a strong team to get confidence going

