Lincoln Game Memorial Matchday
Monday, 13th Dec 2021 17:44
The New Year’s Day game against Lincoln City will be this season’s Memorial Matchday when members of the Blue Army who have died during 2021, whether supporters, ex-players or staff, will be remembered.
Town introduced the Memorial Matchday earlier this year with the first held when Swindon visited Portman Road for the opening home game of 2021.
Prior to kick-off there will be a minute’s applause while there will be scoreboard messages, a page in the programme and a video on the club’s social media channels.
If you would like someone to be remembered on Memorial Matchday, send their first name and surname, date of birth and photo to by 5pm on Monday 27th December.
Photo: Matchday Images
