Lincoln Game Memorial Matchday

Monday, 13th Dec 2021 17:44 The New Year’s Day game against Lincoln City will be this season’s Memorial Matchday when members of the Blue Army who have died during 2021, whether supporters, ex-players or staff, will be remembered. Town introduced the Memorial Matchday earlier this year with the first held when Swindon visited Portman Road for the opening home game of 2021. Prior to kick-off there will be a minute’s applause while there will be scoreboard messages, a page in the programme and a video on the club’s social media channels. If you would like someone to be remembered on Memorial Matchday, send their first name and surname, date of birth and photo to by 5pm on Monday 27th December.

Gilesy added 17:51 - Dec 13

I was so appreciative of this last year where my late dad was remembered. Someone from his school days actually learned of his death because of it…and was very surprised to learn my dad used to go to Portman Road. Those Culford fees were wasted on him! 1

itfc1108 added 18:01 - Dec 13

Sorry Phil, where do you send the details to? 0

Mac2812 added 18:53 - Dec 13

That'll be me by then 0

DJR added 20:23 - Dec 13

The email address to send details to is on the corresponding news item on the ITFC website. 0

itfc1108 added 20:42 - Dec 13

Thanks DJR. 0

