Baggott Wins Second Full Cap

Monday, 13th Dec 2021 18:54 Blues youngster Elkan Baggott won his second full international cap with Indonesia after coming on as a sub as his side thrashed Laos 5-1 in the 2020 AFF Cup in Singapore yesterday. Centre-half Baggott came off the bench at half-time and came close to scoring his first international goal when he headed off the woodwork in the latter stages. Indonesia, who beat Cambodia 4-2 in their opening match before Baggott had joined up with the squad, currently top Group B. They face Vietnam in their final group game on Wednesday. The 19-year-old won his first full cap last month in a 1-0 friendly defeat to Afghanistan in Antalya, Turkey. The 6ft 4in tall defender, a former pupil at St Benedict's Catholic College in Colchester, was born in Thailand to an English father and Indonesian mother. He won his first U19s caps during a training camp in Croatia in October last year and was subsequently forced to miss an U19s get together in Spain in December last year due to Covid travel restrictions. Baggott, who ended last season on loan at King’s Lynn, made his senior Blues debut in the Papa John’s Trophy tie against Gillingham in 2020/21 and was an unused sub for the League One games against Sunderland and Crewe in January. He signed his first professional contract with Town in January, a deal which runs to 2023 with the club having an option to keep him for a further season.

Photo: Matchday Images



Please report offensive, libellous or inappropriate posts by using the links provided.



Page:

1



Linkboy13 added 20:34 - Dec 13

Should really be pushing for a first team place by now. Hasn't even been out on loan to a league club yet . Obviously the club don't consider him ready yet for senior football. We are producing some good youngsters but not outstanding ones at the moment. I know its deemed not right to criticise youngsters on here but they are the stark facts im afraid. 0

Page:

1

You need to login in order to post your comments