Celina Wins Goal of the Month

Monday, 13th Dec 2021 19:20 Bersant Celina’s superb chip against Crewe Alxandra has carried off the League One Goal of the Month award for November. Celina picked up 50.9 per cent of the vote - a total of 29,163 - with Morecambe’s Cole Stockton second with 39.3 per cent and Cambridge United’s Ben Worman third with 9.9 per cent. The Kosovan international’s goal just before half-time saw the Blues into a 2-0 lead with the game eventually ending 2-1. Vote now: 👇 — Sky Bet League One (@SkyBetLeagueOne) December 10, 2021

Photo: Matchday Images



BlueandTruesince82 added 19:28 - Dec 13

Get in. Nice one Santi... after almost being knobbled by Morecambes social media campaign I'm delighted for him 5

Europablue added 19:45 - Dec 13

Of course he does! 0

DaGremloid added 19:45 - Dec 13

Good stuff. It was pretty special. 3

Europablue added 19:47 - Dec 13

I just watched the other goals. What an amazing month! The other two were pretty great. The Cambridge goal especially. 0

Nobbysnuts added 19:48 - Dec 13

Has he gone on holiday to celebrate????? 1

telpajak added 20:11 - Dec 13

Deserved it all the way!!!! Plenty more up his sleeve!!?? 0

telpajak added 20:15 - Dec 13

Another one of our blue army! Keep hold of him. 0

rgp1 added 20:22 - Dec 13

Can we have win of the month? Oh sh1t we don't usually qualify for that one! 0

