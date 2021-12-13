Please log in or register. Registered visitors get fewer ads.
Celina Wins Goal of the Month
Monday, 13th Dec 2021 19:20

Bersant Celina’s superb chip against Crewe Alxandra has carried off the League One Goal of the Month award for November.

Celina picked up 50.9 per cent of the vote - a total of 29,163 - with Morecambe’s Cole Stockton second with 39.3 per cent and Cambridge United’s Ben Worman third with 9.9 per cent.

The Kosovan international’s goal just before half-time saw the Blues into a 2-0 lead with the game eventually ending 2-1.


Photo: Matchday Images



Please report offensive, libellous or inappropriate posts by using the links provided.



BlueandTruesince82 added 19:28 - Dec 13
Get in. Nice one Santi... after almost being knobbled by Morecambes social media campaign I'm delighted for him
5

Europablue added 19:45 - Dec 13
Of course he does!
0

DaGremloid added 19:45 - Dec 13
Good stuff. It was pretty special.
3

Europablue added 19:47 - Dec 13
I just watched the other goals. What an amazing month! The other two were pretty great. The Cambridge goal especially.
0

Nobbysnuts added 19:48 - Dec 13
Has he gone on holiday to celebrate?????
1

telpajak added 20:11 - Dec 13
Deserved it all the way!!!! Plenty more up his sleeve!!??
0

telpajak added 20:15 - Dec 13
Another one of our blue army! Keep hold of him.
0

rgp1 added 20:22 - Dec 13
Can we have win of the month? Oh sh1t we don't usually qualify for that one!
0


You need to login in order to post your comments

Blogs 283 bloggers

Ipswich Town Polls

About Us Contact Us Terms & Conditions Privacy Cookies Advertising
© TWTD 1995-2021