Tractor Girls Drawn at Newcastle in Women's FA Cup
Monday, 13th Dec 2021 20:31
Ipswich Town Women have been drawn away against Newcastle United in the fourth round of the Vitality Women’s FA Cup.
The Magpies play in FA Women's National League Division One North, a tier below the Blues.
The tie will be played on Sunday 30th January.
Photo: Action Images
