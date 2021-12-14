Ex-Aberdeen and Bristol City Boss Applies For Town Job

Tuesday, 14th Dec 2021 12:30 TWTD understands former Bristol City, Aberdeen and St Johnstone boss Derek McInnes is among those to have applied for the vacant manager’s job with Town. McInnes is well-known to Blues CEO Mark Ashton having worked with him at the Robins between 2011 and 2013. However, it's not believed the twice-capped former Scotland international midfielder is a leading candidate for the role. The 50-year-old left Aberdeen in March after eight years at Pittodrie, during which time he saw the Dons to the 2013/14 Scottish League Cup. While at St Johnstone Paisley-born McInnes saw the Saints to the 2008/09 Scottish First Division title. Speculation that former Millwall and Cardiff boss Neil Harris has been offered the job is premature with interviews for the role continuing. As previously reported, Harris has applied and we understand is under serious consideration for the position. The Orsett-born ex-striker is the bookies’ favourite at 3-1 on. Harris’s former Lions and Bluebirds assistant David Livermore was at last Tuesday’s 2-0 defeat at Charlton to run the rule over the Town team. Meanwhile, it’s believed veteran former Sheffield United, QPR, Cardiff and Middlesbrough boss Neil Warnock is not under consideration. Interim manager John McGreal will take charge of the Blues at Barrow on Wednesday and may well be the man in the hotseat for Saturday’s home match against Sunderland.

Photo: Action Images



itfcserbia added 12:36 - Dec 14

Has my vote. Played some really good stuff with Aberdeen including European cups, probably one of the better managers we can attract to League 1. 2

itsonlyme added 12:36 - Dec 14

Depressing list of candidates! 13

itfcserbia added 12:40 - Dec 14

Phil didn't Ashton come to Bristol City later after McInnes was already gone? Wasn't aware they worked together. 1

BeattiesBackPocket added 12:40 - Dec 14

As much as it pains me to say it we are a league one club (Thanks Marcus Evans for that) and until we get promotion we will struggle to get the calibre of manager we would ALL like and think our club deserves. 12

Mark added 12:46 - Dec 14

I wanted Cook and Hurst when they were appointed but neither delivered so I will keep quiet.



We appointed managers with promotions on their CV in Cook, McCarthy, Jewell and Keane but none of them could replicate that here and we find ourselves mid table in League One. 23

RedWhiteAndBLUE added 12:58 - Dec 14

Would be my choice out of those mentioned so far. 2

Barty added 12:58 - Dec 14

My money is on Mogga [ or is that too much to ask !! ] 2

PhilTWTD added 13:08 - Dec 14

itfcserbia



He had a spell there prior to being chief exec which I think coincided with McInnes's spell as manager. 3

muccletonjoe added 13:10 - Dec 14

No thank you. Not in a million years 0

stocktractor added 13:10 - Dec 14

Yes please 2

Europablue added 13:12 - Dec 14

Liam Manning is still top of my wishlist 1

trncbluearmy added 13:15 - Dec 14

Seems pretty obvious, apart from Ashton and co. no one has a clue who the full list of candidates are.

The club has played this correctly,

whilst the social media slaves speculate endlessly and eventually gossip becomes reality in their minds 5

johnwarksshorts added 13:19 - Dec 14

The important thing even if we don't like the choice of manager is to get behind him or her. 10

Paulc added 13:24 - Dec 14

You lot on here would lap up any old crap! This guy's done nothing of any note, same with Kuqi. Mogga is the only sensible suggestion so far, or Terry if you fancy a punt. Let's face it why would Mogga come here when he's got a real chance of taking Blackburn to the Prem?



However, the best news of the day is that Warnock is not considered!! 1

Superfrans added 13:25 - Dec 14

"However, it's not believed the twice-capped former Scotland international midfielder is a leading candidate for the role."



Then who is? 1

martin587 added 13:26 - Dec 14

All speculation so let’s be patient and leave it up to Mr.Ashton.Remember patience is a virtue.🤭 2

churchmans added 13:27 - Dec 14

Nothing exciting but if harris became itfc manager i wouldnt be dissapointed! He has a better record and more experience regarding leauge 1than any other i have seen mentioned 2

Karlosfandangal added 13:30 - Dec 14

Lot of people saying want this man and no thanks to him,

Yet as Mark said managers in the past had good CV in getting club promoted. Yet we still look a mid table League 1 side.



Felt given time Cook would have turned the club round but the way things were going it looked like this time next year we might be a team to win the league.



Cook was never the man the new owners wanted, so have a feeling they know who they want.



A very important decision indeed as this manager is expected to get us up this year but think it will be next year.



We can’t keep chopping and changing managers we need one who will be here long term and able to improve the club year on year.



However if Town are not Championship by the end of next year Town will be looking for another new manager 4

blues1 added 13:34 - Dec 14

Itsonlyme. And enough were u expecting gvto be on the list? A whole line of Premier league managers? We are in lge1. We're going to attract lge1 managers and maybe championship managers. While I'm sure wed a like higher, its not realistic to think we would attract them. I for 1 would like Lampard, but I know how unlikely that would be. So I eill accept the clubs decision on who they believe is right at this moment in time. I know some seem to ve against Harris, for example, but his record is fairly good in his 1st few years in management actually. Promotion from lge1 with millwall, and championship playoffs with Cardiff. Know some aeem to think he's a hoofball merchant but dont think he is actually. And yet those who say they wouldn't want him bcse they gelievecthats the case, would like Warnock, who very much is of that ilk. Obviously we'll all have our preferences, but whoever gets it, let's just get behind him. And guvechim the time required before wanting him out.

2

blues1 added 13:37 - Dec 14

*and who were u expecting to be on the list. 0

marcus1642 added 13:40 - Dec 14

So in other words, Phil Ham hasn't a clue who the next manager is. -1

herfie added 13:45 - Dec 14

I seriously wonder whether any of the ‘beauty parade’ candidates are significantly better than the JMcG/KD partnership? By that I mean that any outside appointee will need time to familiarise themselves with the squad, assess individuals’ strengths and weaknesses, implement their own training regime, adjust to new area etc - all against the pressures of trying to make the play-offs, as a minimum.



If that remains the aim, then the current set-up, with many of the learning curve boxes already ticked, might well offer the best chance of saving this season. Positive performances and results in next two matches might point the way forward. 5

ArnieM added 13:58 - Dec 14

..." known to Mark Ashton..." oh well that's alright then, this candidate must be ok then.



It just keeps getting better doesnt' it . 1

KernewekBlue added 13:58 - Dec 14

Speculation, hearsay and Chinese whispers... unless you have insider knowledge, someone connected to the club, feeding you the correct and up to date information, no-one here knows the full list of those who might have made an application.



As has been said previously on this topic, the calibre of manager us, as fans, may want or think we deserve is not necessarily what we're going to get. We are, after all, a struggling League One outfit, not really in the promotion mix again this season, we've suffered a succession of short-term managerial failures lately and might possibly be seen as a poisoned chalice by some would-be-candidates. Like it or not, we are not the most attractive proposition for the standard of manager we think we need.



Past glories will be cutting no ice... time has marched on and we have been ruined by a chancer, a spiv out to turn a fast buck, who has, through negligence and lack of knowledge, dumped us down into the worst mire our proud club has had to suffer in it's entire history.



All we can hope is that this time, our board appoints someone with enough nouse to get our team playing up to it's potential and someone with a good knowledge of what it takes to compete in this league effectively.



Let's hope they get it right! 2

Monkey_Blue added 14:00 - Dec 14

Wouldn’t be my choice but better than some. Thank f Warnock isn’t being considered. He won some EADT poll with 23% of the vote. The problem is if you reversed that poll and asked who is the last person on earth you’d want as town manager he’d win that as well but with more than 23% of the vote. I’d be able to get really enthusiastic about some appointments but then I thought Cook was a good choice and he lost me very quickly. Manning would get more of a honeymoon period with fans but I guess the aim is promotion this season… which should have been a very achievable goal, then Cook came along and made it very difficult. 3

