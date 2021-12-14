No New Injuries But Burns and Celina Remain Sidelined
Tuesday, 14th Dec 2021 13:40
Town interim manager John McGreal says he has no new injuries ahead of Wednesday’s FA Cup second round replay at Barrow but that Bersant Celina and Wes Burns are among those who remain sidelined.
Burns has been out since the home game against Oldham a month ago with a hamstring injury, while Celina has been absent for the last three matches having picked up a knock in training.
Asked whether he has any additional injury concerns at this lunchtime’s press conference ahead of the long coach journey to the North-West, he said: “No, not at the moment. Obviously, your Burnses and Celinas are still out of the equation at the minute, but it’s a full squad to choose from.”
Yesterday’s U23s game at Bristol City was postponed at Town’s request leading to speculation that some youngsters might make the trip to Barrow, particularly with the League One match at home to Sunderland only three days after the trip to Holker Street.
“Potentially, not giving too much away,” McGreal said when quizzed on the likelihood of some U23s being involved.
“It’s just the way it is really. Obviously the guys, the U23s, will be coming towards a close anyway, because they have that break over Christmas.
“There’s also the FA Youth Cup game [against Spurs at Stevenage on Thursday] which we’ve got to take into account along with the FA Cup game, so there are big games this week as well and sometimes you have to prioritise certain games and that’s in the equation as well really.”
Photo: Matchday Images
