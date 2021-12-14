No New Injuries But Burns and Celina Remain Sidelined

Tuesday, 14th Dec 2021 13:40 Town interim manager John McGreal says he has no new injuries ahead of Wednesday’s FA Cup second round replay at Barrow but that Bersant Celina and Wes Burns are among those who remain sidelined. Burns has been out since the home game against Oldham a month ago with a hamstring injury, while Celina has been absent for the last three matches having picked up a knock in training. Asked whether he has any additional injury concerns at this lunchtime’s press conference ahead of the long coach journey to the North-West, he said: “No, not at the moment. Obviously, your Burnses and Celinas are still out of the equation at the minute, but it’s a full squad to choose from.” Yesterday’s U23s game at Bristol City was postponed at Town’s request leading to speculation that some youngsters might make the trip to Barrow, particularly with the League One match at home to Sunderland only three days after the trip to Holker Street. “Potentially, not giving too much away,” McGreal said when quizzed on the likelihood of some U23s being involved. “It’s just the way it is really. Obviously the guys, the U23s, will be coming towards a close anyway, because they have that break over Christmas. “There’s also the FA Youth Cup game [against Spurs at Stevenage on Thursday] which we’ve got to take into account along with the FA Cup game, so there are big games this week as well and sometimes you have to prioritise certain games and that’s in the equation as well really.”

Photo: Matchday Images



churchmans added 13:57 - Dec 14

Would love to see many u23 play Wednesday! See what potential we possibly have coming through 0

Linkboy13 added 14:06 - Dec 14

Massive loss Burns something was nearly always likely to happen when he got the ball. Edwards on the other hand is the complete opposite although exciting to watch at times . It's going to be an interesting January transfer window. Still think we are four or five players off being a promotion winning team. The squad is overloaded with lightweight ball playing players which has been a problem for a number of years now. 2

markchips added 14:15 - Dec 14

Couldn't agree more Linkboy.We need to lose the wasters like Nolan that never play and use their ages to get some seasoned league One regulars in . target man, ball winner and left back. 1

Lloyds added 14:40 - Dec 14

Coulson available for selection then?

I hope so as he looks like he can provide some much needed grit at either left back or more importantly left midfield.. 0

midastouch added 14:43 - Dec 14

Burns is a big loss. We almost need a miracle to go up this season and without the likes of Burns and Celina it makes it that much more unlikely! 0

Suffolkboy added 15:54 - Dec 14

Main impression here is of McG as a straight talking professional ,no obvious side- stepping but honest answers and pretty well unvarnished truths !

I imagine the squad finding it very easy to work for , work with and get along with this man !

COYB 0

