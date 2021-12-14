McGreal Taking It Each Game as It Comes
Tuesday, 14th Dec 2021 14:17
Interim manager John McGreal says he’s taking each day as it comes and is being kept “prepped on what’s happening” as his spell in charge goes into its third game at Barrow in the FA Cup tomorrow.
Asked whether he is in the loop on progress on the manager situation, McGreal said: “It’s each day as it comes. We keep getting prepped on what’s happening.
“As I said when I took over, I knew the situation and what was happening, so all I’ve been doing now is going day by day and looking at the prep game by game.
“We’ve got the game tomorrow and the boys have been prepped, and they recovered well from Wigan.
“There’s a feel-good factor at the moment with the guys as well, and there’s a bit of noise around the training ground, so again, we go again, we go again as a collective.”
McGreal, a defensive linchpin in George Burley’s side which got promoted to the Premier League and then qualified for the UEFA Cup, will have taken control of the Blues for three away games by the end of tomorrow’s match but none at home.
Has he allowed himself to think about the possibility of leading the team out at Portman Road on Saturday against Sunderland in what’s expected to be a near-capacity crowd?
“I was put in as an interim manager for a couple of games. All I know is at this moment in time is that I’ve prepped the boys for the game in the FA Cup. That is all I know at this moment in time,” he said.
“I never, ever get ahead of myself. The guys that know me when I was at Colchester, it’s always game by game and the most important game for the club at this moment in time it just so happens to be an FA Cup replay. That’s all we’re focusing on at this moment in time and that’s all I’m doing myself.”
But it would mean a lot to lead the side out at his old stomping ground? “I’m really not in the process of thinking about Sunderland. Obviously you hear how many thousands are going to be there and the ticket sales just before Christmas, it’s going to be a brilliant event for the club but also the fans, and it’s another big game, Sunderland.
“But my, Reg’s [assistant Rene Gilmartin] and [U23s manager] Kieron [Dyer]’s focus has been purely on the next game and the next game for us is the replay.
“That is just as important as the Sunderland game because we want to get through to the third round.”
Photo: TWTD
