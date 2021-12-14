Butcher Part of ITV4 Team at Barrow

Tuesday, 14th Dec 2021 20:04 Blues legend Terry Butcher will be part of the team covering Wednesday evening’s second-round FA Cup tie at Barrow live on ITV4. The former Town and England captain will be joined by ex-Bluebirds and Norwich City striker Grant Holt alongside presenter Mark Pougatch. Sam Matterface and Lee Dixon will be the commentary team and Jonathan Overend the pitchside reporter. The ITV4 broadcast starts at 7pm.

Photo: TWTD



Guthrum added 20:17 - Dec 14

Camera angles are going to be tricky, with Butcher being tall and Holt falling on the ground every few minutes. 11

davidsc1971 added 20:28 - Dec 14

Let's hope our mascots all thumb the nose in Grant Holt's direction. Relive a memory for him 🤣 1

churchmans added 20:46 - Dec 14

Only memory or knightmare really i have of holt is him smashing us at PR 0

herfie added 20:50 - Dec 14

Ooooooo - post match rant - a la Lincoln - if we lose! Get warming up, Butch! 1

BluePG added 21:01 - Dec 14

Let us hope that better days are with us again sooner rather than later.



On 15th December 1982 we beat Everton 3-2, with goals from Wark, Brazil and Gates. Quite a change 40 years on going to Barrow in a Second Round FA Cup replay.







0

BluePG added 21:05 - Dec 14

Apologies.......15th December 1981! (Hence 40 years, obvz!) 1

chepstowblue added 21:20 - Dec 14

Matterface isn't a commentator, he sits there, has a chat, and regurgitates the same irrelevant stats that we've heard for the last week. When he was on talksh*t we never knew where the ball was. He could go 90mins without ever painting a picture of what was going on. Absolutely pathetic at what he does. I don't wanna have to watch the game on 'mute', but I simply can't listen to him. Add that to a dreadful surface and a non existent atmosphere....I fear the worst. 1

ntoms97 added 21:49 - Dec 14

Why is Holt there? Did he used to play for Barrow or something? 1

midastouch added 21:55 - Dec 14

What the hell is Holt Hogan doing on there? 1

