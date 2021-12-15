Eight Changes For Blues at Barrow
Wednesday, 15th Dec 2021 19:10
Town interim manager John McGreal has made eight changes to the Blues side facing Barrow away in this evening’s FA Cup second-round replay with only Christian Walton, Kane Vincent-Young and Cameron Burgess remaining from Saturday’s 1-1 draw at Wigan.
Walton continues in goal behind a back four of, from the right, Vincent-Young, Toto Nsiala, Burgess and Matt Penney.
In midfield, Idris El Mizouni and Tom Carroll are in the centre with Scott Fraser on the left and Sone Aluko, who skippers, on the right. Up front, James Norwood starts alongside Kayden Jackson.
Among those on the bench are captain Sam Morsy, Conor Chaplin and Janoi Donacien, while Ben Morris is included in the first-team squad for the first time since the Coventry game in March 2020, the final match before that season was suspended due to the pandemic.
Young midfielder Cameron Humphreys was due to be in the squad but was left out as his room-mate has Covid.
Barrow make two changes with Josh Gordon and Matt Platt coming into the team for Ozzy Zanzala and Mark Ellis.
Barrow: Farman, Brown, Brough, Platt, Gordon, White, J Jones, Gotts, Grayson, Banks (c), Stevens. Subs: Lillis, Taylor, Ellis, M Jones, Zanzala, Kay, Beadling, Hutton, James.
Town: Walton, Vincent-Young, Nsiala, Burgess, Penney, Aluko (c), El Mizouni, Carroll, Fraser, Jackson, Norwood. Subs: Hladky, Donacien, Woolfenden, Kenlock, Morsy, Chaplin, Morris, Pigott. Referee: James Bell (Sheffield).
Photo: Matchday Images
