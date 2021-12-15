Eight Changes For Blues at Barrow

Wednesday, 15th Dec 2021 19:10 Town interim manager John McGreal has made eight changes to the Blues side facing Barrow away in this evening’s FA Cup second-round replay with only Christian Walton, Kane Vincent-Young and Cameron Burgess remaining from Saturday’s 1-1 draw at Wigan. Walton continues in goal behind a back four of, from the right, Vincent-Young, Toto Nsiala, Burgess and Matt Penney. In midfield, Idris El Mizouni and Tom Carroll are in the centre with Scott Fraser on the left and Sone Aluko, who skippers, on the right. Up front, James Norwood starts alongside Kayden Jackson. Among those on the bench are captain Sam Morsy, Conor Chaplin and Janoi Donacien, while Ben Morris is included in the first-team squad for the first time since the Coventry game in March 2020, the final match before that season was suspended due to the pandemic. Young midfielder Cameron Humphreys was due to be in the squad but was left out as his room-mate has Covid. Barrow make two changes with Josh Gordon and Matt Platt coming into the team for Ozzy Zanzala and Mark Ellis. Barrow: Farman, Brown, Brough, Platt, Gordon, White, J Jones, Gotts, Grayson, Banks (c), Stevens. Subs: Lillis, Taylor, Ellis, M Jones, Zanzala, Kay, Beadling, Hutton, James. Town: Walton, Vincent-Young, Nsiala, Burgess, Penney, Aluko (c), El Mizouni, Carroll, Fraser, Jackson, Norwood. Subs: Hladky, Donacien, Woolfenden, Kenlock, Morsy, Chaplin, Morris, Pigott. Referee: James Bell (Sheffield).

midastouch added 19:13 - Dec 15

I really hope we don't get emBARROWssed live on national TV! 4

TimmyH added 19:14 - Dec 15

Jackson and Norwood together again...back to 2019/20 3

Europablue added 19:17 - Dec 15

Decent line up. This team is more than good enough to win this. 1

Suffolkboy added 19:20 - Dec 15

Go for it boys ; do us proud !

COYB 0

allezlesbleus added 19:33 - Dec 15

Interesting........ Jackson and not Pigott. 1

MarinersMane added 19:38 - Dec 15

midastouch, boo! 😉 0

Bazza8564 added 19:44 - Dec 15

yeah i’m with Allez would have liked to have seen piggot and nors.. 0

Kilterums added 20:01 - Dec 15

Well, on the 15 minutes I've seen so far tonight, this doesn't bode well! 1

runningout added 20:02 - Dec 15

is it me our players body language is poor. Seems to be iffy on pitch too. Got to wake up and realise they are blooming professionals. “apparently” 1

multiplescoregasms added 20:12 - Dec 15

Fluck me, what a shambles. Do any of them give a 5hit anymore? 1

Linkboy13 added 20:13 - Dec 15

Looks like a team lacking confidence. No one prepared to take responsibility. O know Barrow have scored we're making Barrow look like Liverpool. 1

Ipswichbusiness added 20:16 - Dec 15

Barrow 1 Ipswich 0



Oh dear 0

Ipswichbusiness added 20:21 - Dec 15

Barrow 2 Ipswich 0



We aren’t’t looking competitive. 0

Thebot added 20:22 - Dec 15

Can't support this sh#T anymore! Joke club! 0

Pezzer added 20:22 - Dec 15

We are shockingly poor. 0

ImAbeliever added 20:23 - Dec 15

Sack the board. Oh wait a minute…. 0

multiplescoregasms added 20:23 - Dec 15

This is just shocking. What do they do all day? Thanks for actually making me hate you. 0

ImAbeliever added 20:24 - Dec 15

….4-4-2 I don’t think so 0

