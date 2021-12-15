Barrow 2-0 Ipswich Town - Half-Time

Wednesday, 15th Dec 2021 20:39 Goals from Jordan Stevens and Robbie Gotts have given Barrow a 2-0 half-time lead over woeful Town at Holker Street in this evening’s FA Cup second-round replay. Town interim manager John McGreal made eight changes to the Blues side with only Christian Walton, Kane Vincent-Young and Cameron Burgess remaining from Saturday’s 1-1 draw at Wigan. Walton continued in goal behind a back four of, from the right, Vincent-Young, Toto Nsiala, Burgess and Matt Penney. In midfield, Idris El Mizouni and Tom Carroll were in the centre with Scott Fraser on the left and Sone Aluko, who skippered, on the right. Up front, James Norwood started alongside Kayden Jackson. Among those on the bench are captain Sam Morsy, Conor Chaplin and Janoi Donacien, while Ben Morris was included in the first-team squad for the first time since the Coventry game in March 2020, the final match before that season was suspended due to the pandemic. Young midfielder Cameron Humphreys was due to be in the squad but was left out as his room-mate has Covid, according to Blues legend Terry Butcher, who was part of the team covering the game live for ITV4 League Two Barrow made two changes with Josh Gordon and Matt Platt coming into the team for Ozzy Zanzala and Mark Ellis, who dropped to the bench.

Prior to kick-off both teams took a knee aside from Aluko and Nsiala, who both raised an arm. Barrow saw most of the ball in the early stages and on five Gordon got behind Burgess on the right but screwed his shot well wide. The Bluebirds continued to dominate the ball and in the 12th minute came close to going in front when Patrick Brough crossed from the left after a flowing move from halfway and Gotts shot just over from the edge of the area. Barrow felt they should have been awarded a penalty in the 19th minute when Burgess sent Gordon flying as he cleared after dallying not realising the Barrow striker was behind him. The Town defender looked to have got something on the ball as well as the player but some referees might have given it. The Blues had shown very little with the home side controlling the game and in the 26th minute they went in front with their first goal in open play in seven matches. A corner was played short to Gott, who laid it to Stevens on the edge of the box from where he smashed a shot into the net off El Mizouni. It was all the League Two side deserved with the Blues yet to get going. Barrow threatened again on the half hour when Gotts shot not too far wide at the near post from a right-sided cross. The Blues continued to labour and in the 35th minute the home side doubled their lead. Stevens crossed from the left, Brough couldn’t direct it goalwards but it dropped to Gotts, who smashed into the net to make it 2-0. The scoreline far from flattered the Cumbrians, who had been much the better side with the Blues having shown nothing. Town finally threatened as the half reached its final minutes, a Fraser free-kick from the right leading to a corner from which Burgess flicked a header well wide, much to his frustration. The half-time whistle was greeted by cheers from the home side who thoroughly deserved their two-goal lead with the Blues as bad as they’ve been at any point over the last few seasons. Town had been embarrassingly schooled by League Two’s 19th-place team, who had passed the ball around tidily and created the game’s only chances. The Blues had struggled to keep hold of the ball, had carved out nothing in front of goal and had looked shaky at the back. Changes at the break seem certain but with another dismal FA Cup exit - and as at Lincoln in January 2017 in front of live TV cameras - now looking all but certain. Barrow: Farman, Brown, Brough, Platt, Gordon, White, J Jones, Gotts, Grayson, Banks (c), Stevens. Subs: Lillis, Taylor, Ellis, M Jones, Zanzala, Kay, Beadling, Hutton, James. Town: Walton, Vincent-Young, Nsiala, Burgess, Penney, Aluko (c), El Mizouni, Carroll, Fraser, Jackson, Norwood. Subs: Hladky, Donacien, Woolfenden, Kenlock, Morsy, Chaplin, Morris, Pigott. Referee: James Bell (Sheffield).

Photo: Pagepix



Please report offensive, libellous or inappropriate posts by using the links provided.



Page:

1

2

3



VanDusen added 20:40 - Dec 15

Words fail me. 10

DifferentGravy added 20:41 - Dec 15

Doesnt matter what formation we played. Tactically inept decisions from the start combined with poor performances. Two up front yet we dont turn the oppostion or feed them to feet. Play incredibly narrow and have no wide outlet. Need to win the battle first but start with Aluko (luxury wide player not playing wide or receiving ball) and Carroll (lightweight). Carroll only passing sideways and backwards often putting our back line under pressure. Toto giving the ball away every single time.



Absolute shambles..........feel so sorry for away fans 8

Northstandveteran added 20:41 - Dec 15

If Ipswich town football club were a dog it would be put down. 12

TimmyH added 20:41 - Dec 15

Amazing how we keep finding new levels of rubbishness...not 1 shot on goal!!!! This is Barrow not Barcelona, hang your heads in shame. 11

stocktractor added 20:42 - Dec 15

How did nsiala ever become a professional footballer 8

Gforce added 20:42 - Dec 15

God we're so bad. 6

OliveR16 added 20:43 - Dec 15

This has the potential to be the worst result in our club's history. 8

TB42 added 20:43 - Dec 15

Terry BUTCHER: “Unacceptable “



First goals for the mighty Barrow away from the penalty spot in 6 weeks. On that performance, we don’t need a new manager, we need a magician and even they would struggle!!!!! 9

bobble added 20:43 - Dec 15

oops... 1

howsey51 added 20:44 - Dec 15

I just feel for all those guys and girls who’s pension fund is tied up in this 7

TimmyH added 20:44 - Dec 15

What a great advert for a potential new manager...mind you thinking about they might be thinking 'I can improve on that', Wouldn't be difficult. 2

Bert added 20:45 - Dec 15

Totally unacceptable. 7

19781981twtd added 20:45 - Dec 15

This must be the lowest point in our history gutless players with no spirit they are not ipswich players they conmen robbing money from hard working people they should be totally ashamed 11

johnwarksshorts added 20:45 - Dec 15

We've reached an all time low level.....!! 3

londontractorboy57 added 20:47 - Dec 15

ITFC managers grave yard RIP 2

Umros added 20:47 - Dec 15

The worry is if you are a potential onlooking manager ......No Thanks !

Pathetic 2

rollercoastertown added 20:47 - Dec 15

Can this club embarrass its fans anymore. And still we will fill PR this Saturday. Best fans in the country….. keep in there people, stick together, these owners will get us what we deserve. 3

runningout added 20:47 - Dec 15

Can’t watch this club crumble. Switching off as the writings on the wall. We will open our camera sloppy eyes in 80th minute. Barrow 3 : 1 ITFC 2

grumpyoldman added 20:47 - Dec 15

“What a load of rubbish”. Can’t pass, can’t tackle, can’t mark, don’t shoot, apart from that doing okay 5

BlueWax added 20:47 - Dec 15

HANDS down Barrow want it more

FACE it lads you are gutless

SPACE you couldn't give them more! 2

itfchorry added 20:47 - Dec 15

Shameless 0

jas0999 added 20:48 - Dec 15

First, McGreal mustn’t be the new Manager. The likes of Harris wouldn’t be acceptable either. 2

Suffolkboy added 20:48 - Dec 15

Without yet reading this report ,but watching on TV , we are just dreadful . Lack of physical commitment, no ball control, no authority , uncertain headers again without direction or authority. ,it’s as TB has said ‘unacceptable ‘ !

PC has so much to answer for , along with the Dirs who’ve allowed this utter nonsense of a regime to go on for too long !

We need some proper disciplined coaching , rid of the lightweights brought in, and some good old- fashioned well schooled thinkers and MEN to organise this rabble on the pitch !

JMcG has a real job on hand !

COYB 2

brianbull added 20:48 - Dec 15

I didn’t think we could get any lower losing at Lincoln a couple of years ago in the FA Cup live on tv but this is just pathetic how wrong I was!!!! We need a new manager and to get some decent players in January (how many times have we heard that). I’m sorry 8 changes from Saturday ridiculous, we obviously didn’t want to win 2

chepstowblue added 20:49 - Dec 15

That was an absolute disgrace. But for a miracle our season ends tonight with the most shambolic of performances. There cannot be a side at the bottom of league 2 that have played as badly as us in that 45 minutes. 11 players all staking a claim to not be in the side at the weekend. I'm close to thinking...'f**k this, I'm switching over to masterchef at 9'. I'd sooner take tips on how to make a good souffle that watch us embarrass ourselves anymore on national TV. 3

Page:

1

2

3

You need to login in order to post your comments