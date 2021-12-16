Walton: I Don't Really Know the Situation
Thursday, 16th Dec 2021 09:59
Blues keeper Christian Walton says he not able to say anything regarding the situation with his loan at the present time with weekend reports suggesting parent club Brighton and Hove Albion could recall him in January in order to sell him to a Championship club.
Walton, 26, is on a season-long loan with the Blues but it is understood the Seagulls can bring him back in January should they choose to do so.
It had been expected that Walton would move to a Championship side in the summer before he was eventually reunited with his former Wigan boss Paul Cook at Portman Road in August.
Walton is out of contract next summer and January is Brighton’s final opportunity to cash-in on him before he can move on a free in the close season.
Town would almost certainly be interested in taking Walton on a permanent basis if it were possible.
Asked about the reports, Walton said: “I think that sort of thing is best left to the hierarchy within the clubs.
“I’ve nothing to say on that at the minute because I don’t really know my situation. All I do know is that I’m playing for Ipswich Town and I’m really enjoying my football here.
“I think my form’s been good but I don’t think that’s for me to talk about at this moment, after a 2-0 defeat at Barrow.
“As long as I can keep doing as much as I can for the team within games then hopefully it spirals and has a knock-on effect throughout the team.
“I will always want to be doing better and will continue to work hard and apply myself. This is a great football club to be playing for and I love playing for the club.
“This is a massive football club and any player within the divisions would want to come and play for Ipswich.
“You’ve seen the players that we’ve recruited in the summer from higher divisions and you can see from the support that we get how good the club is. I’m really enjoying my time here.”
