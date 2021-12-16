Town Closing in On McKenna

Thursday, 16th Dec 2021 15:01 Manchester United first-team coach Kieran McKenna has emerged as the frontrunner for the Town manager’s job and could be appointed before the end of the week, TWTD understands. Speculation that McKenna was in the running for the job emerged yesterday with TWTD sources as well as those of other media confirming that the 35-year-old Northern Irishman is in talks. While we understand the deal is currently not completed, Town may be in a position to make the announcement as soon as tomorrow. County Fermanagh-born McKenna was a young player with Spurs - during Blues academy coach Bryan Klug’s time at White Hart Lane - but his career was ended by a hip injury before he had made a senior appearance, although he had won seven Northern Ireland caps at U21 level. McKenna began his career in coaching with Spurs and in 2015 began running their U18s team having worked with younger sides. In 2016 he moved on to Manchester United where he again worked with their U18s, winning U18 Premier League North in 2017/18. Jose Mourinho made him an assistant manager in December 2018 and McKenna remained on Ole Gunnar Solskjær's coaching team after Mourinho’s departure along with Michael Carrick and continues to be a member of the staff. Last month, it was reported that some Manchester United players were unhappy that McKenna was kept on following Solskjær's departure having found him "dry and school-teacherly in his delivery". If the move goes through, as is expected to be the case, the one-time Enniskillen Town United and Ballinamallard United player will become Town's second Northern Irish manager former Jim Magilton.

Photo: Reuters



Please report offensive, libellous or inappropriate posts by using the links provided.



Page:

1



leftie1972 added 15:04 - Dec 16

Wow, interesting! 0

BangaloreBlues added 15:05 - Dec 16

Who? -2

BlueBlood90 added 15:07 - Dec 16

A bit of a gamble considering he has no managerial experience but a highly reputable first team coach at one of the biggest clubs in the world so why not?



The rest of this season is a bit of a free hit in all honesty. Let's get behind him! 4

BlueWiddow added 15:07 - Dec 16

Highly regarded coach by Mourinho & has worked with the very best. Let's get behind him! COYB 1

SouperJim added 15:07 - Dec 16

Given we need miracles at the minute, we might be better off with Paul McKenna 2

SouperJim added 15:07 - Dec 16

Given we need miracles at the minute, we might be better off with Paul McKenna 1

grubbyoik added 15:07 - Dec 16

With no history to go on there's not a lot to say.. Good luck.. you can't be worse than the players your inheriting.. 0

cressi added 15:07 - Dec 16

Hope he will be a success But I can see this ending up a utter mess and turning

Toxic hope I'm wrong 0

BangaloreBlues added 15:08 - Dec 16

No experience fully managing a team, could be another Paul Hurst. Very risky if you ask me. -1

shortmarine1969 added 15:11 - Dec 16

Not impressed at all, a under 18,s coach and part of a 3 man assistant team..never managed a league game...huge risk,..really hope I am pleasantly surprised, but this could go ti*s up rapidly. 0

Terrystowel added 15:13 - Dec 16

Do we need a coach or a proven man manager/motivator? 0

markchips added 15:14 - Dec 16

Fully prepared to back this as we need to do something different and apparently Pert will assist. Running with the same old names is doing no good but if true, I bet Harris is mightily pissed off with Ashton. 0

FPL_Tractor added 15:16 - Dec 16

All managerial appointments are risky, but at least this one seems to be part of an overall plan and structure for the club. Oh and a picture of him and Jim Magilton exists so that's a good start. I wonder if Jim would be interested in helping out? 0

Reusers_Tash added 15:16 - Dec 16

Who? But really? Sounds like our so called professional players need a good dose of the hairdryer from an experienced respected man manager. Don’t think this fits the bill. 0

pistolknight added 15:18 - Dec 16

Ffs

When will we learn😡😡



Think I’m done😞 -1

fistpumpfury added 15:18 - Dec 16

First thing he’s got to do is sack the 11 who entered the field last night (they didn’t play so cannot be classified as “players”)……. 0

TractorCam added 15:21 - Dec 16

BangaloreBlues, how exactly did Paul Hurst not have managerial experience? 0

RegencyBlue added 15:21 - Dec 16

Brave appointment if true.



Experienced managers haven’t done us much good so why not? 1

CookAshtonJohnson added 15:21 - Dec 16

A lot of the older generation of Town fans won’t know much about McKenna, but he is a young and emerging coach who was praised by Klug, Magilton and Mourinho. He cannot be worse than any of the shambolic appointments made over the last 10 years, and shows signs of ambition from the GC and Ashton. COYB 2

verulam added 15:21 - Dec 16

Happy to give him a try - Alf came to us straight from the Spurs first team and that worked quite well. 0

Scuzzer added 15:23 - Dec 16

dry and school-teacherly in his delivery".

Just what our lot needs as quite frankly they have forgotten how to play the basics of the game. 1

CraigEdwards added 15:24 - Dec 16

Do you know what everyone has an opinion but to be honest whoever takes the reins will have a tough ask .

Rated very highly at one of the biggest clubs in the world so why not give it a go.

You need to gain experience as a manager somewhere so why not with us.

Let’s get behind him or whoever it is

1

hoppy added 15:24 - Dec 16

BlueWiddow...



Highly regarded coach by Mourinho (who learned his trade himself under the late great Sir Bobby, don't forget!) & has worked with the very best. Let's get behind him! COYB 0

bigolconnor added 15:25 - Dec 16

Ok.



Well at least my Ashton/ Yallop conspiracy theory was wrong. Good luck and see you on Saturday 0

JimInGreensboro added 15:26 - Dec 16

McKenna talks about his qualifications: 0

Page:

1

You need to login in order to post your comments