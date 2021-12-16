Town Closing in On McKenna
Thursday, 16th Dec 2021 15:01
Manchester United first-team coach Kieran McKenna has emerged as the frontrunner for the Town manager’s job and could be appointed before the end of the week, TWTD understands.
Speculation that McKenna was in the running for the job emerged yesterday with TWTD sources as well as those of other media confirming that the 35-year-old Northern Irishman is in talks.
While we understand the deal is currently not completed, Town may be in a position to make the announcement as soon as tomorrow.
County Fermanagh-born McKenna was a young player with Spurs - during Blues academy coach Bryan Klug’s time at White Hart Lane - but his career was ended by a hip injury before he had made a senior appearance, although he had won seven Northern Ireland caps at U21 level.
McKenna began his career in coaching with Spurs and in 2015 began running their U18s team having worked with younger sides.
In 2016 he moved on to Manchester United where he again worked with their U18s, winning U18 Premier League North in 2017/18.
Jose Mourinho made him an assistant manager in December 2018 and McKenna remained on Ole Gunnar Solskjær's coaching team after Mourinho’s departure along with Michael Carrick and continues to be a member of the staff.
Last month, it was reported that some Manchester United players were unhappy that McKenna was kept on following Solskjær's departure having found him "dry and school-teacherly in his delivery".
If the move goes through, as is expected to be the case, the one-time Enniskillen Town United and Ballinamallard United player will become Town's second Northern Irish manager former Jim Magilton.
Photo: Reuters
