Manchester United First-Team Coach Set to Be Town Number Two
Thursday, 16th Dec 2021 17:45
Manchester United first-team coach Martyn Pert is set to join prospective new Blues boss Kieran McKenna at Portman Road.
As reported earlier, Town are in advanced talks with McKenna regarding the management vacancy at Portman Road.
Pert joined the Red Devils under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s management in 2019 and like McKenna was kept on by new boss Ralf Rangnick.
According to PA, Pert will be McKenna’s number two at Portman Road with the appointments expected to be announced tomorrow.
The 44-year-old will know CEO Mark Ashton from Watford where he was conditioning coach between March 2005 and November 2008.
He moved on to the same role at Fulham from January 2009 and June the same years before returning to Vicarage Road from July 2009 and September 2010.
Pert was Aidy Boothroyd’s assistant manager at Coventry from September 2010 until March 2011 prior to a spell in the same position at FC Baniyas in the UAE from November 2011 and May 2012.
He was assistant head coach with the Bahrain national team between June 2011 and December 2012, then was fitness coach and assistant coach at Cardiff City from June 2013 until January 2014.
Between March 2014 and October 2018, Norfolk-born Pert was the assistant head coach at the Vancouver Whitecaps in Canada.
Photo: Action Images
Please report offensive, libellous or inappropriate posts by using the links provided.
You need to login in order to post your comments
|
Blogs 283 bloggers
Another New Manager, Another New Gamble by Broganonthewing
Since our beloved Towen turned professional 85 years ago in 1936, we have had 18 full-time managers.
The ITFC Crest: time for an update? by oshilling_coyb
So, Norwich have a new crest (apologies for the provocative image, but it’s a conversation starter). Objectively, it's an overdue refinement, and as an Ipswich fan I can see us following suit before too long, with new owners keen to make upgrades throughout the club.
Thoughts On the Squad So Far and the Best Formation by ForrestsFingers
This season has seen a lot of comings and goings player-wise at the club.
A Scarf of Blue and White Bars by SpiritOfJohn
Things were different in the 1970s. Glam Rock and Chopper bikes were cool, there were strikes and power cuts and only three channels on the television.
Up and Down, We Follow by Jamiebed
Having supported Ipswich home and away since the late 1970s, I was somewhat surprised that our recent trip to Wycombe scared and scarred more than any previous.
Ipswich Town Polls
[ Vote here ]