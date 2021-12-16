Manchester United First-Team Coach Set to Be Town Number Two

Thursday, 16th Dec 2021 17:45 Manchester United first-team coach Martyn Pert is set to join prospective new Blues boss Kieran McKenna at Portman Road. As reported earlier, Town are in advanced talks with McKenna regarding the management vacancy at Portman Road. Pert joined the Red Devils under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s management in 2019 and like McKenna was kept on by new boss Ralf Rangnick. According to PA, Pert will be McKenna’s number two at Portman Road with the appointments expected to be announced tomorrow. The 44-year-old will know CEO Mark Ashton from Watford where he was conditioning coach between March 2005 and November 2008. He moved on to the same role at Fulham from January 2009 and June the same years before returning to Vicarage Road from July 2009 and September 2010. Pert was Aidy Boothroyd’s assistant manager at Coventry from September 2010 until March 2011 prior to a spell in the same position at FC Baniyas in the UAE from November 2011 and May 2012. He was assistant head coach with the Bahrain national team between June 2011 and December 2012, then was fitness coach and assistant coach at Cardiff City from June 2013 until January 2014. Between March 2014 and October 2018, Norfolk-born Pert was the assistant head coach at the Vancouver Whitecaps in Canada.

Photo: Action Images



Drifter3012 added 17:53 - Dec 16

Never heard of either of them, but maybe a young keen manager ready to kick butt is needed with our current squad.

SpiritOfJohn added 17:53 - Dec 16

Good luck to them both. Reminds me of the good old days when we pinched Man United's manager. Yes it's true - look it up! 1

ghostofescobar added 17:54 - Dec 16

When we sack him he becomes an ex-Pert. 6

buzbyblue added 17:56 - Dec 16

ITFC62 added 18:11 - Dec 16

... and I am in danger of becoming an ex-tractor fan!! (Not really!) 1

Karlosfandangal added 18:15 - Dec 16

Let’s hope he stays longer with us than all the other teams he has been with 1

jong75 added 18:18 - Dec 16

Really not sure about these appointments. In my very humble opinion, a Neil Warnock is what we need. Someone with experience, who would take no nonsense, good man management, who would kick arse when required. This is Ashtons, 1st real test . I work with people from Bristol who dont rate Ashton at all. Lets see.







Pilgrimblue added 18:24 - Dec 16

Brave appointments, hope we have the same outcome as Brighton who went young!

blueinscotland added 18:25 - Dec 16

