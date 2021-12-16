U18s in FA Youth Cup Action Against Spurs

Thursday, 16th Dec 2021 19:20

Town’s U18s are in FA Youth Cup action away against Tottenham Hotspur at Stevenage’s Lamex Stadium this evening (KO 7pm).

Adem Atay names a strong side including Cameron Humphreys, who has been involved with the first team in recent weeks, and free-scoring forward Tawanda Chirewa (pictured).

Town: Ridd, Agbaje, Knock, Stephenson, Armin (c), Manly, Bradshaw, Humphreys, Chirewa, Boatswain, Buabo. Subs: Cullum, Cousins, Osbourne, F Barbrook, H Barbrook, Nwabueze, Moodie.





Photo: Matchday Images