Town Confirm McKenna Appointment

Thursday, 16th Dec 2021 21:11 Town have confirmed the appointment of Kieran McKenna as their new manager on a three-and-a-half-year contract with Martyn Pert as his assistant. Northern Irishman McKenna, 35, becomes the club’s 19th full-time manager since they turned professional in 1936. County Fermanagh-born McKenna was a young player with Spurs - during Blues academy coach Bryan Klug’s time at White Hart Lane - but his career was ended by a hip injury before he had made a senior appearance, although he had won seven Northern Ireland caps at U21 level. McKenna started his career in coaching with Spurs and in 2015 began running their U18s team having worked with younger sides. In 2016 he moved on to Manchester United where he again worked with their U18s, winning U18 Premier League North in 2017/18. Jose Mourinho made him an assistant manager in December 2018 and he remained on Ole Gunnar Solskjær's coaching team after Mourinho’s departure along with Michael Carrick and continued to be a member of the staff under Ralf Rangnick. Last month, it was reported that some Manchester United players were unhappy that McKenna was kept on following Solskjær's departure having found him "dry and school-teacherly in his delivery". The one-time Enniskillen Town United and Ballinamallard United youngster becomes Town's second Northern Irish manager former Jim Magilton.

“I’d like to thank [Blues CEO] Mark Ashton and the owners for putting their faith in me and Martyn to take the club forward,” McKenna told the club site. “Leaving a club like Manchester United was obviously a difficult decision, but I strongly believe in the opportunity to build something here. It feels like the right time, project and club to make my first step into first-team management. “For now, the focus for the team has to be on a huge game on Saturday. After that, I cannot wait to meet everyone and get to work.” Ashton added: “I’m delighted to officially welcome Kieran and Martyn to the club. “Kieran is a highly-respected young coach who has been working at the top level of English football and with one of the biggest clubs in world football for a number of years in Manchester United. “He comes to the club with pedigree within the game and with exciting plans about how he is going to take the team forward. When we met, there was a clear meeting of minds in terms of how we will execute the vision of this football club. “I’d like to reiterate my thanks to John McGreal, Kieron Dyer, Rene Gilmartin and Carl Pentney for stepping up to take care of first-team duties during the interim period. They will remain in charge for Saturday’s game against Sunderland. “Finally, I’d like to place on record our gratitude to Ed Woodward and Manchester United for their professionalism and approach.” McKenna and Pert will watch Saturday’s match against Sunderland before a press conference on Monday. New Blues assistant boss Pert joined the Red Devils under long-time friend Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s management in 2019. A one-time Norwich City youth player, Norfolk-born Pert started his coaching career with the Canaries' academy where he trained their U14s before joining Cambridge City as their academy coach. As part of his MSc in Sports Science, the 44-year-old visited Brondby, Ajax, Heerenveen, Borussia Dortmund, Bayern Munich and AC Milan to take a look at their coaching. From June 2003 he spent six months with the New York Yankees as a fitness and conditioning coach before a spell with the LA Lakers and then a stint at West Brom. Pert, who played in non-league for Great Yarmouth Town and Dereham, will know CEO Ashton from Watford where he was conditioning coach between March 2005 and November 2008. He moved on to the same role at Fulham from January 2009 and June the same years before returning to Vicarage Road from July 2009 and September 2010. Pert was Aidy Boothroyd’s assistant manager at Coventry from September 2010 until March 2011 prior to a spell in the same position at FC Baniyas in the UAE from November 2011 and May 2012. He was assistant head coach with the Bahrain national team between June 2011 and December 2012, then was fitness coach and assistant coach at Cardiff City from June 2013 until January 2014. Between March 2014 and October 2018, Pert was the assistant head coach at the Vancouver Whitecaps in Canada.

Photo: Action Images



ntoms97 added 21:13 - Dec 16

Good appointment I think. Go smash it lad! 5

Dissboyitfc added 21:14 - Dec 16

Well our last best manager Magic Jim had no experience and was only in his 30's and he turned out ok!



Excited by this especially as i was fearing Harris getting the job 3

SuperCoops added 21:14 - Dec 16

Welcome to ITFC. 2

clive_baker added 21:15 - Dec 16

Doesn’t fancy bringing Pogba with him? Nailed the hair cut already. 3

Bluefish11 added 21:16 - Dec 16

Stuff all the negativity earlier, it’s been negative for 18 years and some of these posters would even moan if it was Southgate.



Jose Mourinho always credited Sir Bobby with teaching him the game and this guy credits Mourihno with teaching him the game. No doubt Mourinho shared Sir Bobby stories and he has looked at Ipswich and thought ‘Now is the time, this is the opportunity’ and he is bringing an older more experienced coach as his number 2.



Many have been negative to Lampard or Terry, to other experienced managers and has-been managers and would prefer Orville with Donald Duck as his No.2. This guy is going to want to come here to deliver, not to just take the money and fail, he is putting a career on the line and he will have an open door to young Spurs and Man U talent to bring in if need.



So what if it is a risk, we’ve had 18 years of risk, give the guys a break instead of crucifying them up front, if he is good enough for Mourinho and Klug he is good enough for me. Who knows, we might even need space for another statue!

8

LimerickTractorBoy added 21:17 - Dec 16

Welcome and very best of luck.



Please try and recover this proud clubs lost soul. 2

chepstowblue added 21:19 - Dec 16

None of us have ever heard of him, but I'm sure that there'll be people on here who've been on the Man Utd training ground and in their dressing room that can tell us that he's a fantastic young coach and it's a fabulous sppointment. The same people will then tell us in 6 months that it was ridiculous to have appointed somebody so young with no experience. I'm shrugging my shoulders as I know nothing about him,and will reserve judgement if I when we see any evidence of his greatness. Ots an unusual appointment...that's all I'll say. Good luck to him, he'll need a big dollop of it! 1

Knightsy added 21:19 - Dec 16

Well at least his name isn't Paul.



Welcome to Portman Rd, let's hope he's successful. 3

TimmyH added 21:19 - Dec 16

Wish you all the best Kieran...please no quick firings this time, I think it is time for some stability. 1

Suffolkboy added 21:20 - Dec 16

Great news ! Welcome ; enjoy ITFC ,for you follow in the footsteps of some truly great Managers and the potential here is enormous !

Do only your best ,tell us and show us what you and your No 2 are all about and be prepared for loud vocal support and loyalty wherever you take us !

COYB 1

jong75 added 21:20 - Dec 16

I wish you the absolute best of luck and genuinely hope you know what this job needs. I am not sure this is the right appointment, but will be delighted to eat my words. COYB. 0

04willr added 21:21 - Dec 16

Go on McKenna. Barrow and Charlton performances so abject so the only way is up. New ideas, good pedigree. Lets hope he can transform our fortunes. UP THE TOWN 2

runningout added 21:21 - Dec 16

Get him to take charge of Sunderland game. Doesn’t really matter he’s just got here after Barrow and Charlton sh*t shows 1

BrandonsBlues added 21:21 - Dec 16

rebellions were built on hope 0

chepstowblue added 21:22 - Dec 16

*its*. Jeez, my previous post looks like it was typed by the policeman from allo allo ! 0

delias_cheesy_flaps added 21:22 - Dec 16

I’d have loved a quid on him, but I’ve never heard of him…Welcome to Ipswich, I hope you succeed 🤞🏻 1

ArnieM added 21:22 - Dec 16

Welcome to Portman Road…let’s get this show on the road 👍 0

Kirbmeister added 21:23 - Dec 16

As long as Town fans appreciate it’ll be years rather than months before we become a proper football team. Good Luck Kieran. 0

Mark added 21:23 - Dec 16

The proven manager route hasn't worked for us, so good to try something different. I feel quite positive about the news. 0

MidlandsBlue92 added 21:24 - Dec 16

I’ve got an idea… let’s all be positive and back the manager? 1

stocktractor added 21:24 - Dec 16

Very happy..no idea why, just very happy with this. 1

Gforce added 21:24 - Dec 16

Welcome to Ipswich Keiran.

This job has been a bit of a poison chalice for 20 odd years now.

We all hope and pray 🙏 that your the new special one,that help us finally turn the corner. 0

MidlandsBlue92 added 21:25 - Dec 16

Super appointment! 0

phillev231069 added 21:25 - Dec 16

All the best, hoping we never see another performance like last nights shambles. Onwards and upwards! 1

bringonbrazil added 21:26 - Dec 16

Sounds like a good move. Lets hope he tries to play decent football. Keep Wes Burns- Say goodbye to anyone else! And get rid of all the current coaching staff. 0

