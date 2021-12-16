Town Confirm McKenna Appointment
Thursday, 16th Dec 2021 21:11
Town have confirmed the appointment of Kieran McKenna as their new manager on a three-and-a-half-year contract with Martyn Pert as his assistant.
Northern Irishman McKenna, 35, becomes the club’s 19th full-time manager since they turned professional in 1936.
County Fermanagh-born McKenna was a young player with Spurs - during Blues academy coach Bryan Klug’s time at White Hart Lane - but his career was ended by a hip injury before he had made a senior appearance, although he had won seven Northern Ireland caps at U21 level.
McKenna started his career in coaching with Spurs and in 2015 began running their U18s team having worked with younger sides.
In 2016 he moved on to Manchester United where he again worked with their U18s, winning U18 Premier League North in 2017/18.
Jose Mourinho made him an assistant manager in December 2018 and he remained on Ole Gunnar Solskjær's coaching team after Mourinho’s departure along with Michael Carrick and continued to be a member of the staff under Ralf Rangnick.
Last month, it was reported that some Manchester United players were unhappy that McKenna was kept on following Solskjær's departure having found him "dry and school-teacherly in his delivery".
The one-time Enniskillen Town United and Ballinamallard United youngster becomes Town's second Northern Irish manager former Jim Magilton.
“I’d like to thank [Blues CEO] Mark Ashton and the owners for putting their faith in me and Martyn to take the club forward,” McKenna told the club site.
“Leaving a club like Manchester United was obviously a difficult decision, but I strongly believe in the opportunity to build something here. It feels like the right time, project and club to make my first step into first-team management.
“For now, the focus for the team has to be on a huge game on Saturday. After that, I cannot wait to meet everyone and get to work.”
Ashton added: “I’m delighted to officially welcome Kieran and Martyn to the club.
“Kieran is a highly-respected young coach who has been working at the top level of English football and with one of the biggest clubs in world football for a number of years in Manchester United.
“He comes to the club with pedigree within the game and with exciting plans about how he is going to take the team forward. When we met, there was a clear meeting of minds in terms of how we will execute the vision of this football club.
“I’d like to reiterate my thanks to John McGreal, Kieron Dyer, Rene Gilmartin and Carl Pentney for stepping up to take care of first-team duties during the interim period. They will remain in charge for Saturday’s game against Sunderland.
“Finally, I’d like to place on record our gratitude to Ed Woodward and Manchester United for their professionalism and approach.”
McKenna and Pert will watch Saturday’s match against Sunderland before a press conference on Monday.
New Blues assistant boss Pert joined the Red Devils under long-time friend Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s management in 2019.
A one-time Norwich City youth player, Norfolk-born Pert started his coaching career with the Canaries' academy where he trained their U14s before joining Cambridge City as their academy coach.
As part of his MSc in Sports Science, the 44-year-old visited Brondby, Ajax, Heerenveen, Borussia Dortmund, Bayern Munich and AC Milan to take a look at their coaching.
From June 2003 he spent six months with the New York Yankees as a fitness and conditioning coach before a spell with the LA Lakers and then a stint at West Brom.
Pert, who played in non-league for Great Yarmouth Town and Dereham, will know CEO Ashton from Watford where he was conditioning coach between March 2005 and November 2008.
He moved on to the same role at Fulham from January 2009 and June the same years before returning to Vicarage Road from July 2009 and September 2010.
Pert was Aidy Boothroyd’s assistant manager at Coventry from September 2010 until March 2011 prior to a spell in the same position at FC Baniyas in the UAE from November 2011 and May 2012.
He was assistant head coach with the Bahrain national team between June 2011 and December 2012, then was fitness coach and assistant coach at Cardiff City from June 2013 until January 2014.
Between March 2014 and October 2018, Pert was the assistant head coach at the Vancouver Whitecaps in Canada.
Photo: Action Images
